411mania.com
Various News: Solo Sikoa Pays Tribute to Umaga on WWE Raw, Synopsis for Tonight’s Tales From the Territories
– Fans on social media took note of Solo Sikoa using the Samoan Spike on Raw, formerly the signature move of his late uncle, Umaga. The anniversary of Umaga’s passing was the day before. – A new episode of Tales From the Territories debuts tonight on VICE TV at...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling Star To Get Name Change, Impact Wrestling 2023 Live Event Schedule
You can check out the updated Impact Wrestling live event schedule for the first quarter of 2023 below:. * Friday, 1/13 – Hard to Kill 2023 in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage. * Saturday, 1/14 – TV Taping in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage. * Friday, 1/20 –...
bodyslam.net
Viewership Numbers Are In For Mid-South Wrestling Episode Of Tales From The Territories
The season finale episode of Tales From The Territories has its viewership numbers. According to Wrestlenomics, episode ten of Tales From The Territories, the season 1 finale, drew 75,000 viewers. The episode focused on Mid-South Wrestling and aired at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 6th on VICE TV. This number is down from episode nine, which drew 98,000 viewers. Episode nine focused on Jim Crockett Promotions. The series averaged 81,000 viewers, which is lower than any of the Dark Side of the Ring episodes in the final season in 2021. The episode drew a 0.02 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, steady from episode 9. The series averaged a 0.02 rating for all 10 episodes of season 1.
Pro Wrestling Insider
PREVIEW CLIP & LINEUP FOR THIS WEEKEND'S 'CROWNING OF THE CHAMPS' WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING EPISODE
Scheduled for this weekend's edition of WOW - Women of Wrestling:. *Miami Sweet Heat vs. The Tonga Twins to crown the WOW Tag Team Champions. *Robbie Rockette vs. Kandi Krush. *Ice Cold vs. Foxxy Fierce. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features...
wrestlinginc.com
Rumored Bray Wyatt Stable Members Spotted In Crowd During WWE NXT
Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous were spotted sitting in the crowd during the 12/6 episode of "WWE NXT." According to PWInsider, the former ROH stars are presently in Orlando, Florida as part of the ongoing WWE Performance Center tryouts. As noted earlier, former NWA and AEW star Kylie Rae and former MLW star KC Navarro are also participating in the tryouts that will continue through the end of the week.
Pro Wrestling Insider
PREMIERE EPISODE OF 'BARMAGGEDON' WITH NIKKI BELLA OVERNIGHT AUDIENCE
The premiere episode of the USA Network's Barmaggedon with Nikki Bella garnered 650,000 overnight viewers at 11 PM following Monday Night Raw last night. In the 18-49 demo, the episode brought in a 0.18. The premiere was 15th for the evening on basic cable. USA has released the episode online:
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS PREVIEW
Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Jordynne Grace in 2022. *Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Mike Bailey. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Heath Miller & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. *Sami Callihan vs. Big Kon. *Savannah Evans vs...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE LAST MATCH: PRO WRESTLING ROCK MUSICAL UP FOR 16 NOMINATIONS
THE LAST MATCH: PRO WRESTLING ROCK MUSICAL UP FOR 16 NOMINATIONS. The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical has been nominated for 16 BroadwayWorld NJ Regional Awards in 11 different categories! The Last Match launched earlier this Fall and is headlined by Broadway megastar Ramin Karimloo, Amber Ardolino and Matt Cardona.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING RETURNS TO LA THIS SATURDAY, COMPLETE LINEUP
New Japan Pro Wrestling will return to Los Angeles, CA this Saturday 12/10 with Nemesis from the Vermont Hollywood. The official lineup features:. *Jay White & El Phantasmo vs. Hikuleo & Alan Angels. *Homicide & David Finlay & Eddie Kingston vs. Tom Lawlor & Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight. *KENTA...
Pro Wrestling Insider
OPENING THIS WEEK'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV IS...
Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Heath Miller & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns will open tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
FLAIR DOCUMENTARY TRAILER RELEASED, RINGSIDEFEST VENUE SHUTTING DOWN AND MORE
The official trailer for Ric Flair's Peacock documentary has been released:. It was reported today by The New York Post that Caroline's Comedy Club in NYC will be shuttering its Times Square location, shutting down the club after a 40 year run. Within the pro wrestling circles, the venue hosted every edition of Ringside Collectibles' Ringsidefest as well as comedy shows featuring Dolph Ziggler, Sam Roberts, Mick Foley and many others.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER BELLATOR FIGHTER GETS OFFICIAL WWE NXT NAME
Former BELLATOR fighter Valerie Loureda has revealed her WWE NXT ring name is officially Lola Vice:. Thanks to everyone who sent that along. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE NXT DEADLINE LINEUP FOR THIS SATURDAY
WWE NXT will present their NXT Deadline event this Saturday 12/10 on the WWE Network and Peacock, featuring the following updated lineup:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews. *WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. The New Day. *First-ever Men's Iron Survivor Challenge: Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SEVERAL MORE NAMES CONFIRMED FOR WWE PC TRYOUT
Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous were spotted sitting in the crowd at tonight's WWE NXT taping. The former ROH stars are in Orlando as part of this week's WWE Performance Center tryout. As PWInsider.com reported earlier today, Kylie Rae and KC Navarro are also taking part in this...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dark on YouTube:. *ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Justin Corino & Jaden Valo & Defarge. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW FUSION PREVIEW, THANKSGIVING EPISODE REPLAY NOW STREAMING AND MORE
Scheduled for Thursday's edition of MLW Fusion: Super Series on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker. *The Samoan SWAT Team in action. For more, visit www.MLW.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE LISTING FOR NEXT WWE BIOGRAPHY LEGENDS DVD SET, INDY STAR DOES AEW/WWE DOUBLE DUTY THIS WEEK, DREW, UMAGA TRIBUTE AND MORE
The Drew McIntyre issue that led to him being medically disqualified is not expected to be a long term situation and was more the company keeping him out of the ring vs. an injury that required him to take time off. Solo Sikoa using the Samoan Spike last night was...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW MATCH ADDED TO DYNAMITE, BRODIE KING TALKS AND MORE AEW NOTES
Brody King is on the latest episode of The Sessions with Renée Paquette. King talks about fatherhood, his band, working as a lighting technician on movies and TV, and getting into professional wrestling. He also talks about The House of Black disappearing from TV, helping Julia Hart find her dark persona, comparisons to other wrestling groups, AEW versus other products, dream matches, New Japan Strong , Ring of Honor and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE ANNOUNCES LOADED 200th BUMP CELEBRATION
Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair and Seth Rollins have all been announced as guests for next week' s 200th episode of The Bump. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
TRIPLE H MEETS UP WITH BAD BUNNY AND MORE WWE NOTES
Jamie Noble discusses his upcoming final match: WWE Digital Exclusive, Dec. 8, 2022. Top 5 OMG Moments Of 2022 in 1 Minute (Hindi): WWE Now India. Maxxine Dupri schools ma.çé & mån.sôör: Making It Maximum, Dec. 8, 2022. Battle of the Brands 2K22: Going Big...
