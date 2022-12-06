The season finale episode of Tales From The Territories has its viewership numbers. According to Wrestlenomics, episode ten of Tales From The Territories, the season 1 finale, drew 75,000 viewers. The episode focused on Mid-South Wrestling and aired at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 6th on VICE TV. This number is down from episode nine, which drew 98,000 viewers. Episode nine focused on Jim Crockett Promotions. The series averaged 81,000 viewers, which is lower than any of the Dark Side of the Ring episodes in the final season in 2021. The episode drew a 0.02 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, steady from episode 9. The series averaged a 0.02 rating for all 10 episodes of season 1.

