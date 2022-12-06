Read full article on original website
Related
itrwrestling.com
Drew McIntyre’s WWE SmackDown Replacement Revealed
While Drew McIntyre was absent from the December 2nd episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced on that show that he would be teaming with Sheamus on December 12th to take on The Usos in a match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, Drew McIntyre took to social...
wrestlinginc.com
Rumored Bray Wyatt Stable Members Spotted In Crowd During WWE NXT
Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous were spotted sitting in the crowd during the 12/6 episode of "WWE NXT." According to PWInsider, the former ROH stars are presently in Orlando, Florida as part of the ongoing WWE Performance Center tryouts. As noted earlier, former NWA and AEW star Kylie Rae and former MLW star KC Navarro are also participating in the tryouts that will continue through the end of the week.
itrwrestling.com
Matt Riddle Stretchered Out Of WWE Raw
Ahead of the December 5th episode of WWE Raw, it was announced that Matt Riddle and Elias would be taking on The Usos in an attempt to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship after the two teams came face to face during a backstage segment on November 28th. However,...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage WWE Updates On Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre, And Johnny Gargano
Two major WWE stars will not be appearing on upcoming shows, while a third star is being teamed up with Kevin Owens at an upcoming event. PWInsider.com reported that Matt Riddle was pulled from WWE events taking place this coming weekend. No explanation was given for his abrupt absence. Riddle...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
*AEW Champion MJF to appear. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. ROH, IWGP, AAA Tag Team Champions FTR. *AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin - Wardlow and Sting banned from ringside. *2022 Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal. *AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill & Red Velvet & Leila Gray...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW WWE TRADEMARK FILING
WWE filed a trademark on the term "WWE Ring Leaders" on 12/1. The trademark is for the following:. "Organizing and conducting a program to enhance the use of student athletes' name, image, and likeness (NIL); Organizing and conducting collaborative partnerships with student athletes for brand building, training, development, education, communications, promotion, and community relations services; Entertainment services, namely, organizing and conducting an array of sports entertainment events rendered live and recorded for the purpose of distribution; Organizing and arranging of exhibitions and events for sports and entertainment purposes; Entertainment services, namely, provision of information and news about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing information in the fields of sports, entertainment and general interest via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports, entertainment and general interest shows about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and via the internet or commercial online service; entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about video games, strategy games; entertainment services, namely, providing news, analysis, and information regarding video games; name, image and likeness (NIL) marketing and consulting services for athletes; branding services for athletes; endorsement services for athletes; marketing services in the nature of promotion of third-party goods and services by brand ambassadors; educational services, namely, hosting events and providing educational speakers in the field of name, image and likeness (NIL) in collegiate sports."
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE LAST MATCH: PRO WRESTLING ROCK MUSICAL UP FOR 16 NOMINATIONS
THE LAST MATCH: PRO WRESTLING ROCK MUSICAL UP FOR 16 NOMINATIONS. The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical has been nominated for 16 BroadwayWorld NJ Regional Awards in 11 different categories! The Last Match launched earlier this Fall and is headlined by Broadway megastar Ramin Karimloo, Amber Ardolino and Matt Cardona.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER BELLATOR FIGHTER GETS OFFICIAL WWE NXT NAME
Former BELLATOR fighter Valerie Loureda has revealed her WWE NXT ring name is officially Lola Vice:. Thanks to everyone who sent that along. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Lets Shawn Michaels ‘Do His Own Thing’ In WWE NXT
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was recently promoted to the role of Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative. That happened when Vince McMahon, the company’s owner, decided to step down as CEO. Triple H also allows lets Shawn do his own thing in WWE NXT. During...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Main Event on Hulu:. *Trick Williams vs. Cedric Alexander. *Katana Chance vs. Tamina Snuka. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
wrestlingheadlines.com
New WWE NXT Match Revealed for Tonight, Updated Card
Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker has been added to tonight’s Deadline go-home edition of WWE NXT. WWE noted in their official match preview that Walker is out to earn Dempsey’s respect in the ring tonight. WWE featured a backstage segment over the weekend, seen below, where Dempsey promised to prove that Dempsey doesn’t belong in NXT.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW FUSION PREVIEW, THANKSGIVING EPISODE REPLAY NOW STREAMING AND MORE
Scheduled for Thursday's edition of MLW Fusion: Super Series on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker. *The Samoan SWAT Team in action. For more, visit www.MLW.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news,...
bodyslam.net
WWE NXT Results – 12/6/22
This week’s episode of WWE NXT aired LIVE on Wednesday December 6th, 2022 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Below are the quick results for this week’s episode of WWE NXT:. Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match:. Axiom defeated Andre Chase and Von Wagner. Bryson Montana...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT REPORT: THE DEADLINE IS COMING, WE HAVE OUR MATCHES FOR SATURDAY, AND MORE
Your announcers are Booker T and Vic Joseph. Duke Hudson tells Andre they have his back and they want to know that Andre is ready for this match. Andre says it is time to give those two motherf***ers an Andre Chase University ass whooping. Match Number One: Von Wagner (with...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW STAR RICHARD HOLLIDAY REVEALS CANCER DIAGNOSIS
Major League Wrestling's Richard Holliday has been out of action for several months due to health concerns and today, he publicly revealed during an interview with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso that he has been diagnosed with cancer. “When I wrestled Hammer in June, I was taking Dayquil to try to...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BY THE NUMBERS 666
This week’s episode of AEW Dark Elevation was 60 minutes, AEW Dark was 60 minutes. When looking at the matches, if there is a [c] next to the match, that means that the show went to commercial during the matches. All times are rounded to the nearest minute so if a match is 4 minutes 29 seconds, it will be listed as 4 minutes. If a match is 5 minutes 41 seconds, it will be listed as 6 minutes. All times are based on my timing while watching the shows and should not be considered as the definitive totals.
Pro Wrestling Insider
PREMIERE EPISODE OF 'BARMAGGEDON' WITH NIKKI BELLA OVERNIGHT AUDIENCE
The premiere episode of the USA Network's Barmaggedon with Nikki Bella garnered 650,000 overnight viewers at 11 PM following Monday Night Raw last night. In the 18-49 demo, the episode brought in a 0.18. The premiere was 15th for the evening on basic cable. USA has released the episode online:
Pro Wrestling Insider
FLAIR DOCUMENTARY TRAILER RELEASED, RINGSIDEFEST VENUE SHUTTING DOWN AND MORE
The official trailer for Ric Flair's Peacock documentary has been released:. It was reported today by The New York Post that Caroline's Comedy Club in NYC will be shuttering its Times Square location, shutting down the club after a 40 year run. Within the pro wrestling circles, the venue hosted every edition of Ringside Collectibles' Ringsidefest as well as comedy shows featuring Dolph Ziggler, Sam Roberts, Mick Foley and many others.
Pro Wrestling Insider
DETAILS ON MARKET & VENUE FOR FIRST WWE NXT PPV OF 2023
The next NXT PPV after this weekend will be 2/4/23 in Charlotte, NC at the 19,077-seat Spectrum Center. The PPV will be titled Vengeance Day. There is no word yet when the show will go on sale. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS PREVIEW
Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Jordynne Grace in 2022. *Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Mike Bailey. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Heath Miller & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. *Sami Callihan vs. Big Kon. *Savannah Evans vs...
Comments / 0