Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Subaru wagon jumps helicopter in wild new Gymkhana video
Travis Pastrana's latest Gymkhana stunt video features him driving a modified Subaru station wagon through Fort Lauderdale and jumping a helicopter.
Chrysler Built An Awesome Hemi-Powered Muscle Sedan, But Nobody Wanted It
Alongside the Charger and Challenger SRT was a tamer, more refined Chrysler sedan that also received the SRT treatment — and was just as crazy on the road.
Autoblog
Travis Pastrana does Florida Man things in latest Gymkhana video
This year we're getting not one, but two Gymkhana videos from the folks at Hoonigan. Ken Block already spent some time in Las Vegas with a custom electric Audi in the first one. For the second one, Travis Pastrana takes the series a little back to its roots with a turbo Subaru. And with the setting in Florida, you better believe there's some Florida Man action with lifted trucks and jet ski motorcycles among other things.
techeblog.com
Ford V8-Powered Mazda Miata is Designed to Go Off-Road
If a Mazda Miata is the only vehicle around during a zombie apocalypse, you’ll want this Ford V8-powered version that has been designed to go off-road. Power comes from a replacement 302ci Ford V8 engine making 290 hp and 290 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 5-speed T5 manual transmission.
Top Speed
A Modern Ford Torino Could Change The Future Of Muscle Cars
Should the next muscle car revival be based on the Ford Torino, there's now a good indication of what it may look like. Hot Cars and freelance auto designer Bimble Design are offering images of a 21st century Torino. Bimble Design’s Torino concept appears as a mash-up of the 2022 Ford Mustang with the original Torino. The concept has no visible exhaust system, leading Hot Cars to speculate it is an EV, which could pair alongside the Mustang Mach-E in Ford's lineup. If it were to make its way into production, it could be Ford's answer to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV as the world of muscle cars moves toward electrification.
Top Speed
This Widebody 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Is A Must Have
Despite Dodge announcing that the next generation Challenger and Charger will go all-electric, Ford announced the seventh-gen S650 Mustang will keep its same ICE recipe. In fact, the new Mustang is offered with the same engines as before, except for the new Dark Horse that is powered by an updated Coyote V-8 engine with more than 500 horsepower under the hood. And, with neither the new Mustang nor the Dark Horse on sale, we have no idea how the two models will look with aftermarket accessories or updates. Luckily, we don't have to wait for that to happen, as talented designers like Abimelec Design have come to our rescue. His latest creation called “Pony-UP” is nothing more than a cool-looking widebody Mustang Dark Horse.
Chevy Impala 396 Found Rotting In Field
The Chevrolet Impala is one of the coolest classic cars to ever come out of the American automotive market. Like a beautiful dancer gracefully hopping across the street, these cars were quick, agile, and smooth. So it makes sense that the Impala would become one of the nation’s most iconic vehicles. This particular vehicle lived that legend with style and grace before eventually winding up where it stands today.
Only 1 Pickup Truck Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports
Consumer Reports no longer recommend the 2023 Toyota Tundra pickup truck after owners reported many issues with the ordinarily reliable truck. The post Only 1 Pickup Truck Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Are Car Thieves Targeting These Two Brands?
Hot-wiring a car sounds like something out of a heist movie. Thieves jump in the front seat, fiddle with the steering column and drive away in a trail of dust. In the old days, cars needed a physical key to unlock the ignition cylinder and start the engine, but hot-wiring allowed thieves to bypass the cylinder.
3 Toyotas With the Lowest 10-Year Maintenance Costs
Maintenance is a necessary part of car ownership. Here are 3 Toyotas that have the lowest 10-year maintenance costs. The post 3 Toyotas With the Lowest 10-Year Maintenance Costs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
Chevrolet Performance Launches L8T Crate Engine
Chevrolet Performance is now offering the naturally aspirated 6.6L V8 L8T as a new crate engine. For those readers who may be unaware, the naturally aspirated 6.6L V8 L8T is the same powerplant cradled by gasoline-powered variants of the Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD heavy duty pickups, and now, the L8T is the largest-displacement LT-family engine on offer from Chevrolet Performance. Peak output is rated at 401 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 464 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm, but unsurprisingly, the V8 also packs in loads of low-end torque along the way. Maximum recommended engine speed is 5,600 rpm.
Top Speed
Here’s A Chinese Cruiser That Can Bury The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.
Carscoops
Watch Motorcyclist Collide Head On With A Deer At 54MPH After Exiting Corner
Hitting an animal while driving can be quite dangerous, even more so if you’re riding a motorcycle. The nerve-wracking moment when a Yamaha motorcycle collided with a deer on a country road in the US was caught on camera. Thankfully the rider is safe, since the heavily damaged bike miraculously stayed on its wheels following the crash.
Top Speed
Here's How Much Horsepower The 2024 Ford Mustang GT Really Makes
When Ford unveiled the new generation Mustang back in September, it didn’t reveal performance specifications. All we learned at the time was that both the 2.3-liter turbo-four EcoBoost and the 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 will still be offered with the new generation. We were also promised by Ford the new GT will be the brand's most powerful Mustang GT model yet, with rumors back then suggesting it could deliver as much as 480 horsepower - or just 20 horsepower shy of the Mustang Dark Horse. However, a window sticker found by Ford Authority proved everyone wrong: the 2024 Mustang GT could continue with the same 450 horsepower as its predecessor.
Ford Unveils Big Electric Vehicle Surprise in November
The Ford (F) - Get Free Report CEO has made it clear that he wants his company to be the top gun in the electric vehicle sector. In April, he threw down the gauntlet to Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, the world's largest EV company, and "all comers to become the top EV maker in the world."
Houston Chronicle
Used Cars That Hold Their Value The Most and Least
If you're looking for the vehicle that holds its value the most - look no further than the Jeep Wrangler. According to the latest iSeeCars data, it remains the best vehicle for holding its value. Overall, iSeeCars says used cars have never held the residual value better with both 5-year...
Orders for the electric F-150 were so strong that Ford started building another factory next door to boost production
The head of Ford's EV division said the company was surprised that drivers were so keen for the electric version of its best-selling truck.
gmauthority.com
GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants
The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
Autoweek.com
How Brian Redman's Lola T600 Ushered in the GTP Era With its 1981 Laguna Seca Win
The original GTP cars are a far cry from the current new era of Le Mans Daytona hybrids from Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche. The first GTP car to win an IMSA race was a Lola T600 in the hands of driver Brian Redman at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in 1981.
conceptcarz.com
Subaru Gymkhana 2022: Travis Pastrana Vacation Shred
Subaru of America, Inc. today launched the second Travis Pastrana Gymkhana video, Vacation Shred. Travis takes on Florida in the ultimate wagon, the Subaru Family Huckster. This is the second Gymkhana video created by Subaru in partnership with Hoonigan and Subaru Motorsports USA rally and rallycross star Travis Pastrana. Set...
Comments / 3