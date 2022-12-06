Amy’s Son Started His Own Radio Show About Kindness

Amy recently had to have a talk with her son, Stevenson, and his sister because they haven’t been getting along. Amy made them memorize the Fruits of the Spirit from Galatians 5:22 or said there would be no Christmas.

Then, the other day, Stevenson came into her podcast room while she was working and asked her to press record for the first time. Amy thought what he talked about was so cute, she asked Scuba Steve to get some imaging made for it for fun, so he feels like he has his own radio show. It’s called The Stevenson Radio Show .

He talked about kindness and named some of the Fruits of the Spirits like love, peace, patience, kindness, and self-control. He said to practice being kind to one another, you need to act like you like each other even if you don’t. He threw in a little dig about his sister since they aren’t getting along right now.

Amy’s glad to see that he listened to her and thought this would be encouraging for parents to hear when they wonder if their kids even listen to them. She still needs to see how kind her children will be to each other leading up to Christmas before she makes any final decisions about taking away Christmas or not for them.