Kingerski: Did Penguins’ Ron Hextall Get it Right … Again?
Ron Hextall is pretty close to undefeated as the general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, often despite the noise surrounding him. Something was broken with the Penguins in late October and a few weeks in November. The penalty-kill was little more than a red cape for the charging bull of opposing power plays. The team lacked energy and had an odd air of indifference, bordering on arrogance, as it sank like a stone in the Eastern Conference standings.
Crosby & Malkin Likely, Penguins vs. CBJ: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins (13-8-4) always seem to have a little drama. Despite winning their last two games in regulation with resounding performances, the Penguins could face trouble on Tuesday night with a shorthanded roster missing star centers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. The Penguins host the always tough but struggling Columbus Blue Jackets (8-13-2) Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena.
NYR'S OWNER IS UPSET ABOUT THE TEAM'S SITUATION DESPITE BEING LARGELY RESPONSIBLE FOR IT
After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals and falling one win short of a Stanley Cup Final berth, the New York Rangers' results in the 2022-23 season have left much to be desired. The Rangers haven't been bad, but a record of 12-10-4 doesn't exactly line up with expectations after a very successful season.
NHL Rumors: The Minnesota Wild are leery of players with term unless their game-breakers
Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Monday’s The Jeff Marek Show: Is Mitch Marner‘s Streak. “The Streak”? on the Minnesota Wild. Friedman on Brock Boeser: “I know a lot of people are wondering about Minnesota. I think the problem with Minnesota is. they’re very careful about adding any term and I think if they’re going to add term, it’s going to have to be in a way that’s advantageous to them.”
Bills vs. 'Bam': Buffalo to Face Jets Secret Weapon?
The Buffalo Bills have multiple running backs to prepare for on defense when they face the New York Jets for the second time this season on Sunday.
Dan’s Daily: A Penguins Debate, Boeser Speaks to 6 Teams for Trade
Not all of the hockey news today is sunshine. Jesse Puljujarvi is spiraling in Edmonton and wondering aloud if he should bail on the NHL. Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Sam Poulin took a personal leave from the WBS Penguins due to a personal matter, and the Penguins asked that his privacy be respected. On the ice, we debated if Penguins GM Ron Hextall was wise to avoid the NHL trade market, Tage Thompson absolutely manhandled the Columbus Blue Jackets, and Brock Boeser’s agent is lining up teams for a deal.
Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Voracek, Marchenko, Berni & More
Just when you thought the injury situation couldn’t get worse for the Columbus Blue Jackets, they suffer another gut punch. One of their leading scorers from last season likely won’t be seen again this season. The Blue Jackets recently announced that winger Jake Voracek would be out indefinitely...
NHL Net Profit: Business Lessons From Gretzky’s Office
Today’s guest columnist is Rick Burton of Syracuse University, co-author of Business the NHL Way. The NHL’s annual revenues have grown from well under $1 billion in 1994-95 to more than $5.2 billion at the end of the 2021-22 season. That 5X growth is notable, but perhaps more impressive is how the average NHL franchise value has reached $1B. That’s far behind the NFL ($4.1), NBA ($2.6B) and MLB ($2.3B), but isn’t too shabby for a league with seven teams in Canada, where the population is roughly one-tenth of the total in the U.S . Think of it. Each NHL team is now...
All Defenseman Linked to Oilers In Trade Talk So Far This Season
Insiders, fans, and media are all saying the same thing: the Edmonton Oilers need a defenseman. Darnell Nurse and Cody Ceci are playing too much, Brett Kulak might be too high in the rotation to be as effective as he needs to be, Evan Bouchard and Philip Broberg are struggling in elevated roles and Tyson Barrie is hit or miss when it comes to his effectiveness on a night-to-night basis.
Flames’ Darryl Sutter Negating Opportunities for the Prospects
It is now getting into the thick of December and the NHL is past the quarter mark of the season. The Calgary Flames find themselves on the outside of the playoff picture looking in as they have had an underwhelming season to this point. There are many concerns and places to improve, but one that can be helped is the forward group.
SHANE DOAN SPEAKS ON AFFORDABILITY ISSUE OF HOCKEY IN CANADA
Anyone who has ever had the privilege of playing hockey understands deeply the benefits of the game and its culture. Hockey is the perfect place for kids and adults alike to learn the value of teamwork, accountability, hard work, and most of all: fun. There is a reason that so...
NHL'S HERITAGE CLASSIC RETURNING TO ITS ROOTS FOR 20TH ANNIVERSARY
Next November will mark 20 years since the National Hockey League held its first outdoor regular season game when the Edmonton Oilers hosted the Montreal Canadiens at Commonwealth Stadium. During Tuesday's edition of Insider Trading, TSN's Chris Johnston revealed that the Heritage Classic will be returning to Edmonton in 2023.
