Virginia Isabel Cross
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Virginia Isabel Cross, 90, of West Union, WV, went to Heaven on Tuesday, December 06, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV. She was born on March 15, 1932, in Salem, WV, a daughter of the late Earnest and Isabelle Davis Flanigan. In...
Norma Lee Drain
GYPSY, W.Va. (WV News) — Norma Lee Drain, 79, of Gypsy, passed away at United Hospital Cente…
Everett Lee Pritt
WESTON- Everett Lee Pritt, 82, of Burnsville, WV passed away on Tuesday,. December 6th , 2022 at his home. He was born in Burnsville on October 18th, 1940: son of the late Virgil Pritt and Elsie (Blake) Pritt.
John Beerbower
TERRA ALTA — John Zar Beerbower, 90, of Terra Alta died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at his home. He was born Feb. 20, 1932, at the family farmhouse at Glade Farms. He was the fifth generation on the Beerbower Farm. He was the son of the late Ernest and Mary (Kelly) Beerbower.
CEOS craft scarves, caps & quilts for veterans
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — More than $2,000 worth of scarves, knit caps, and lap quilts were crafted by members of Harrison County Community Educational Outreach clubs since September as part of the third annual “Hero Scarf” project. The project was led by Sue Wolfkill and Theresa...
Harrison County (West Virginia) schools on alert following hoax shooting calls
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Local schools remained on alert Thursday following a rash of hoax active shooter calls across the state. Clarksburg's Robert C. Byrd High School was among the 19 schools in 17 counties targeted by false reports of gunmen shooting students and teachers on Wednesday. Local authorities quickly responded and determined the threat not to be credible.
Aurora/Eglon News
A play, “Christmas Presence,” will be presented by the Brookside Brethren Church at 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 10, and again at 11 a.m. on Dec.11 at the church. The public is invited to come and enjoy this seasonal play. The Aurora Mountain Lions Club and the...
Boil water advisory lifted for Town of West Milford, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The boil water advisory for the Town of West Milford was lifted as of about 11:15 a.m. Thursday. The advisory was put in place following a water main break on Wednesday, but has since been addressed.
Bridgeport (West Virginia) City Council to consider city employee pay raise, Emergency Operations Plan update
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport City Council will discuss a pay increase for all city employees to combat inflation during Monday’s meeting. “It’s a 4 percent increase straight across the board for everyone. Then the next item on the agenda is the money that we’re reallocating from different places because we had some money set aside and contingencies and we’re just reallocating it to each department to cover these payroll costs,” said Brian Newton, city manager for the City of Bridgeport.
Community Calendar
— The Greater Cumberland Committee’s 2022 Greater Good Award & Holiday Celebration will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at The Cornucopia Café in Grantsville. This special evening is an opportunity to reflect on and celebrate our 2022 achievements and to honor a person who has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to the greater good of our tri-state region. This year is special in that Senator George Edwards will be recognized as an Honorary Member of TGCC for his tireless advocacy on behalf of the region.
5 in W.Va. charged with federal pandemic-related fraud
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Five people in West Virginia are facing indictments on federal fraud charges related to COVID-19 aid programs. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says one case alleges false statements about the finances of and number of employees at the Lebanese Restaurant & Bakery, the Wheeling Wine Festival, the West Virginia Hockey League and the Wheeling Hockey Association in order to seek CARES Act funding in amounts of $10,000 per organization.
Collaborations cited at PAC grand opening
MCHENRY — It takes a community to create a performing arts center. That was a persistent theme in Saturday morning’s official grand opening of the Performing Arts Center at Garrett College. The roles played by the facility’s five founding partners, the Garrett College Foundation, the Garrett County Commissioners, and local state legislators were repeatedly cited as pivotal to the planning and construction of the PAC.
New WVU athletic director Wren Baker addresses Gee's 5-7 comment
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was the last thing Wren Baker needed on his plate during his introductory press conference as the man to replace Shane Lyons as West Virginia’s athletic director. That, however, was what he got, and it came in a rare poorly-expressed comment from...
GRMC hosts event honoring Cindy's Fund for $1 million milestone
OAKLAND — The Garrett Regional Medical Center (GRMC) hosted a special event on Tuesday evening to honor a milestone accomplished by Cindy’s Fund. Cindy’s Fund has now paid for over $1 million in cancer expenses for over a thousand people in Garrett County over the years.
Girl Scouts, West Virginia University School of Public Health launch program to help sick kids
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Girl Scouts make the world a better place — through helping others, supporting their communities and volunteering their time. In partnership with local hospitals, Girl Scouts are able to give back in all three ways as part of the new "Hospital Helpers" program.
GCDC and GCCA announce new Drivers Ed Scholarships
OAKLAND — This month, “Let’s Drive!” scholarships will again be offered to Northern and Southern High School and home-schooled students provided by the Garrett County Democratic Club and Garrett County Community Action Inc. The scholarships provide students with a drivers education course to learn how to...
WVU athletic director Wren Baker hits ground running
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It’s early, yes, but not too early to find out who this guy Wren Baker is, into whose hands West Virginia University President Gordon Gee has placed the state’s most important asset, even including coal, by naming him athletic director. See, Baker...
Mountain Made Market set for Dec. 15 at MoonShadow
McHENRY — A group of Garrett County women-owned maker businesses have come together to create a new holiday shopping experience called Mountain Made Market. From 6-9 p.m. Dec. 15, the public is invited to visit MoonShadow Restaurant in McHenry and shop locally made goods while enjoying delicious food and drinks.
Bridge dedication ceremony honors Weston soldier who perished in Pearl Harbor
A bridge dedication in honor of PVT. Thomas M. Wright was held in Weston on December 7. Wright lost his life in the Pearl Harbor attacks on December 7, 1941. He was a Weston resident, and his family still lives in the Buck Hill area. His niece and nephew, along with several other family members, were present for the ceremony.
Former FCI Hazelton guard gets 5 1/4-year fed prison term for taking cash for providing inmate tobacco
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 29-year-old former federal corrections officer bribed by an FCI Hazelton inmate in a swap of cash for tobacco has been sentenced to 5 1/4 years in federal prison. Eli Scott Villers was sentenced Thursday by Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh. The...
