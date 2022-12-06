— The Greater Cumberland Committee’s 2022 Greater Good Award & Holiday Celebration will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at The Cornucopia Café in Grantsville. This special evening is an opportunity to reflect on and celebrate our 2022 achievements and to honor a person who has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to the greater good of our tri-state region. This year is special in that Senator George Edwards will be recognized as an Honorary Member of TGCC for his tireless advocacy on behalf of the region.

