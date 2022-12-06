Read full article on original website
Here's How Red Sox Star Rafael Devers Reacted To Xander Bogaert's Departure
The Red Sox have plenty of work to do now
Japanese Star Kodai Senga Will Likely Sign with One of these Six Teams
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are all in the mix for Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga.
Red Sox Reportedly Looking To Snatch Former All-Star Slugger From Yankees
The Red Sox are looking to make a move
Former Phillies Prospect Joins Padres as Coach
A former Philadelphia Phillies Paul Owens Award winner has joined the San Diego Padres organization as a pitching coach.
Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing
The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
Red Sox sign former NL All-Star closer, MLB world reacts
The Boston Red Sox made a big move in free agency on Wednesday. The team signed former NL All-Star closer Kenley Jansen. Jansen moves to his third team in his career after he spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers and most recently, the Atlanta Braves. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal tweeted: “Free-agent reliever Kenley Jansen Read more... The post Red Sox sign former NL All-Star closer, MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: SF Giants have offered Aaron Judge a ≈$360 million contract
The SF Giants have reportedly made free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge an offer worth around $360 million, but the Yankees are still involved.
Ex-Red Sox Reliever Snagged By Dave Dombrowski In Flurry Of Roster Moves
Former Boston Red Sox reliever Matt Strahm reportedly is set to join Dave Dombrowski and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Cleveland Guardians Sign All-Star First Baseman to Two-Year Deal
The Cleveland Guardians added a power bat to their lineup Tuesday, agreeing to terms on a two-year, $33 million contract with free agent first baseman Josh Bell, The Athletic's Zack Meisel and Ken Rosenthal report. The deal includes an opt-out for Bell. Bell is a former member of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres.
Ex-World Series MVP eyeing MLB return in 2023
At 38 years old, one veteran pitcher still has some fight left in him. Agent John Boggs said this week that his client, left-hander Cole Hamels would like to pitch in 2023, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Hamels has already had one heck of a career, making...
Phillies Swipe Enigmatic Prospect From Red Sox In Rule 5 Draft
The Philadelphia Phillies appear to have taken advantage in a flaw to Major League Baseball’s prospect system, and it’s coming at the expense of the Boston Red Sox. The Rule 5 draft took place Wednesday, allowing teams to pluck prospects from minor league systems across baseball in hopes of finding a diamond in the rough. Garrett Whitlock, one of the Red Sox’s premier arms, is a famous Rule 5 selection from the New York Yankees in 2020 and has become a key piece in Boston’s future. As they do every year, the Red Sox saw players come and go during the affair, but no selection was more perplexing than that of Noah Song.
Podcast from Winter Meetings: Bob Melvin, Tom Verducci, Scott Boras, AJ Preller
It’s a new episode of “Inside San Diego Baseball” from the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings. On this episode, we hear from Tom Verducci, AJ Preller, Scott Boras, and Bob Melvin.
Former Phillies All-Star Could Fix Red Sox Issues After Loss Of Xander Bogaerts
The Red Sox need to find some sort of way to replace Bogaerts' offensive production
How the Padres broke Chaim Bloom, Red Sox over Xander Bogaerts
The San Diego Padres stole shortstop Xander Bogaerts away from the Boston Red Sox, and they may have broken chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. The San Diego Padres watched as the MLB Winter Meetings took place in their city, and they wanted to get an agreement with one of the top free agents available. After striking out on shortstop Trea Turner and outfielder Aaron Judge, they set their focus on Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox. On the final night, the Padres and Bogaerts agreed to terms on a massive 11-year, $280 million contract.
One-time Cubs target Bogaerts lands massive deal with Padres
Xander Bogaerts is the latest domino to fall in the free agent shortstop market, agreeing to a 11-year, $280 million deal with the Padres, according to multiple reports. Bogaerts has been linked to the Cubs at various points this winter. They at one point early in the process kicked the tires on him before turning their attention to Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson.
MLB games today: MLB hot stove season underway
Our MLB games today schedule is now looking ahead to the key days in the MLB offseason. Save. Bookmark. Stay
Orioles' Mike Elias not yet ready to max out on payroll
Orioles GM Mike Elias said the team is not going to “flip a light switch” and get to its max payroll capacity again, according to Nathan Ruiz of the BALTIMORE SUN. It was believed that “when the time came, Elias would be able to boost payroll as he saw necessary.” But the level of expenditures during and following the Orioles’ stint as the AL's winningest team from 2012 to 2016 "won’t return this offseason.” Elias said, “We’re in a good spot, much better spot, and I’m extremely confident that we’re going to take the plan to its logical end course, which involves continually increasing the payroll, and it’s gonna start this year.” Ruiz notes Elias shied from specifics on a budget, believing such information "could be held against him by other teams and players’ agents, but he made clear he hoped to make additions that increased the team’s playoff odds." The projected payroll of the Orioles’ 2023 active roster, “including expected raises for arbitration,” is $53.5M. That is “ranked 29th of 30 teams” as of yesterday but an “increase of more than 20% from Baltimore’s season-opening budget in 2022.” Doubling last year’s mark “would bring the team to 23rd, with plenty of players still on the market who could fluctuate those rankings for the Orioles and other clubs” (BALTIMORE SUN, 12/8).
Watch all 30 Winter Meetings manager media sessions
One of the keystones of the Winter Meetings is hearing from each MLB manager as their clubs make and execute their offseason plans. At the 2022 Meetings in San Diego, MLB.com carried livestreams of every manager media availability on Monday and Tuesday. Watch the archive of each session below. MONDAY.
The 1966 Baltimore Orioles (Part Three–The '66 Season)
[This post is part of a four-part series on the early Orioles from inception up to the '66 World Series victory. The first segment deals with the Orioles from the Browns' move in '54 up to the '64 season. The second deals with the '64 season up to the '66 season. The third deals with the happenings during the 1966 pennant season, and the fourth with the '66 World Series and aftermath. I've interspersed facts, pictures and details with my personal recollections growing up in this era of Orioles baseball. Hope you enjoy! -- Tony]
This Is What Josh Bell Tweeted After Signing With The Guardians
Shortly after the news broke that Josh Bell would be a member of the Cleveland Guardians for the 2023 season, he took to Twitter to express his feelings about playing for the team. To keep it short, he's excited to be here!. This is what he sent out to his...
