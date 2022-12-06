Orioles GM Mike Elias said the team is not going to “flip a light switch” and get to its max payroll capacity again, according to Nathan Ruiz of the BALTIMORE SUN. It was believed that “when the time came, Elias would be able to boost payroll as he saw necessary.” But the level of expenditures during and following the Orioles’ stint as the AL's winningest team from 2012 to 2016 "won’t return this offseason.” Elias said, “We’re in a good spot, much better spot, and I’m extremely confident that we’re going to take the plan to its logical end course, which involves continually increasing the payroll, and it’s gonna start this year.” Ruiz notes Elias shied from specifics on a budget, believing such information "could be held against him by other teams and players’ agents, but he made clear he hoped to make additions that increased the team’s playoff odds." The projected payroll of the Orioles’ 2023 active roster, “including expected raises for arbitration,” is $53.5M. That is “ranked 29th of 30 teams” as of yesterday but an “increase of more than 20% from Baltimore’s season-opening budget in 2022.” Doubling last year’s mark “would bring the team to 23rd, with plenty of players still on the market who could fluctuate those rankings for the Orioles and other clubs” (BALTIMORE SUN, 12/8).

