INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — First, Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn had to convince All-Star forward Kevin Durant to stay home Saturday night. Then he tried to explain why the Nets opted to rest their top seven scorers at Indiana. For Vaughn, it came down to a simple calculation. With a second game in two nights, most of those players dealing with or recovering from injuries and only one game between Sunday and Friday, Vaughn felt it was the best thing to do for his players and the franchise. “When you have two or three guys, rotational guys out, it puts a strain and a stress on two or three more guys and then we’re really not in a position of taking care of the team in total,” he said. “We think, how does it affect everyone else so we can get to a place where, next week we’re looking at ourselves in the mirror with pretty good health mentally and physically.”

ATLANTA, NY ・ 25 MINUTES AGO