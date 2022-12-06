Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Michael Jordan explains why he'd rather take on Steph Curry 1-on-1 instead of LeBron James
In 2019, Jordan claimed that Steph wasn't a Hall of Fame candidate yet but took it back 2 years later.
Steve Kerr reveals harsh reality James Wiseman is facing in return to Warriors
The Golden State Warriors recalled James Wiseman from the G League. He’s set to play in the defending champions’ game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, too, contributing off the bench as the Warriors try and steal a road win without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.
Yardbarker
Lakers, Knicks Have Discussed Trade That Would Require Third Team
While no names were mentioned, multiple reports suggest the Knicks have been active in talks and floating names such as forward Cam Reddish, as well as guards Immanuel Quickley, Derrick Rose and Evan Fournier. The Lakers are believed to long have had an interest in Reddish, for what it’s worth....
Kyrie Irving Reacts to Brittney Griner Coming Home
Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving reacts to Brittney Griner being released by Russia and coming home
Nia Long Celebrates ‘New Places’ Following Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long is moving on just a few months after her fiancé’s very public cheating scandal. Back in late September, Long’s fiancé Ime Udoka made headlines after being caught in alleged affair. The previous coach for the Boston Celtics, was accused of having an alleged affair with a female staffer at the NBA organization.
Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Discussed A Potential 3-Team Trade
NBA Insider Ian Begley reported that the two teams were in talks involving a three-team trade and even named some players in the mix.
News On 6
Morant’s Triple-Double Leads Grizzlies Past Thunder 123-102
Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half flurry to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Wednesday night. Morant’s triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, and his 13 rebounds tied a career high. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points as the Grizzlies won their season-best fourth straight.
NBA roundup: Jazz top Warriors on last-second dunk
Rookie Simone Fontecchio made a last-second, game-winning dunk just after Malik Beasley hit a 3-pointer as the Utah Jazz scored
Vaughn defends Nets decision to rest most of top rotation
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — First, Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn had to convince All-Star forward Kevin Durant to stay home Saturday night. Then he tried to explain why the Nets opted to rest their top seven scorers at Indiana. For Vaughn, it came down to a simple calculation. With a second game in two nights, most of those players dealing with or recovering from injuries and only one game between Sunday and Friday, Vaughn felt it was the best thing to do for his players and the franchise. “When you have two or three guys, rotational guys out, it puts a strain and a stress on two or three more guys and then we’re really not in a position of taking care of the team in total,” he said. “We think, how does it affect everyone else so we can get to a place where, next week we’re looking at ourselves in the mirror with pretty good health mentally and physically.”
HipHopDX.com
Bobby Shmurda Threatens NBA YoungBoy During Twitter Feud: 'I'm 2 & 0 For The Year'
NBA YoungBoy and Bobby Shmurda got into a war of words on social media on Sunday (November 27), during which Bobby threatened the Baton Rouge rapper, along with Wack 100 and Akademiks. The spat appeared to stem from Rowdy Rebel’s recent appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, where the...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Jamal Murray, Nuggets stun Blazers with last-second 3
Jamal Murray drained a 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining to lift the Denver Nuggets to a 121-120 victory over the
"Davis is clearly a league MVP candidate"- Steven A. Smith highlights Anthony Davis's impact on the Los Angeles Lakers recent success
Smith is convinced the Lakers' recipe for success is tied to Anthony Davis and his ability to stay healthy because then he is the best player on their team
Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Suns-Pelicans Game
Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans.
Irving touts freedom on game sneakers after split with Nike
Kyrie Irving is a sneaker free agent and he used the Brooklyn Nets’ game Wednesday night to advertise it. Irving played with tape covering the logo on his black sneakers, two days after Nike ended its relationship with him. “I AM FREE Thank you God … I AM,” was written in gold marker on the sneakers during the Nets’ 122-116 victory over Charlotte. The other side read ”logo here.” Nike had suspended its relationship with Irving last month as part of the fallout from him tweeting a link to a film containing antisemitic material. The apparel maker then announced this week that the split would be permanent.
76ers De'Anthony Melton Reveals He Supported Clippers Over Lakers
De'Anthony Melton might be an LA native, but that doesn't mean he's automatically guaranteed to be a Lakers fan. The 24-year-old guard had a shocking answer when asked if he rooted for the Lakers growing up. “I was a Clippers fan," Melton said to 76ers reporters. I promise you. My...
Nia Long and Ime Udoka Split After 13 Years Following His Cheating Scandal, NBA Suspension: Details
Walking away. Nia Long and Ime Udoka have split following his alleged cheating scandal. The Best Man star, 51, and the Boston Celtics head coach, 45, are "no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]," a rep for the former couple told People on Tuesday, December 6. The couple’s breakup comes […]
