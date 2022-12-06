Read full article on original website
Archaeologists Discover 4,300-Foot-Long Tunnel Under Ancient Egyptian Temple
Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered an underground tunnel at Taposiris Magna, a temple dedicated to Osiris, the god of death. Kathleen Martinez, an archaeologist with the University of Santo Domingo, located the 6.5-foot-tall, 4,300-foot-long tunnel roughly 43 feet underground at the temple, which is situated west of the ancient city of Alexandria. She also found two Ptolemaic-era alabaster statues and several ceramic vessels and pots, reports Artnet’s Sarah Cascone.
Ancient Egyptian mummification was never intended to preserve bodies, new exhibit reveals
It's long been believed that mummification was meant to preserve the dead. It turns out that notion is dead wrong.
Ancient Drains Under The Colosseum Reveal The Bones of an Unlikely Gladiator
Packs of sausage dogs might have been made to fight larger animals like bears or perform acrobatics in the Colosseum in ancient Rome, archaeologists have said. Archaeologists said they found the remains of small dogs similar to dachshunds for the first time while excavating the drains of the iconic 2,000-year-old amphitheater, The Telegraph reported.
The Mysterious People of Diminutive Stature Who Inhabited Skara Brae 5000 Years Ago
Stories about dwarf species of human beings have been circulating for a long time, however, they have often been dismissed as ancient fiction. The discovery of a hobbit-like human species approximately the size of a 3-year-old in 2004 has had researchers and naysayers alike rethink the fact that little people did actually exist and thrive in various parts of the world, like Scotland, Hawaii, and Indonesia.
Archaeologists Forced to Rebury Unusual Discovery in Old Aztec Capital
In a strange turn of events, researchers in Mexico had to rebury an unusual archaeological monument found in the outskirts of Mexico City – covering up an important historical discovery until some unknown time in the future. The discovery in question is a tunnel built centuries ago as part...
The decaying and sunken Black Pyramid of Egypt houses the tombs of a pharaoh and his three wives
'Black' Pyramid of Amenemhet IIICredit: Vincent Brown; CC-BY-2.0 The Black Pyramid of Egypt was built by Pharoah Amenemhet III who reigned from 1860 BC to 1814 BC during the Middle Kingdom of Egypt.
The mystery of the Mummies of Venzone is that they were mummified naturally and not by humans
The mummies of Venzone were discovered in the 1600s in Venzone, Italy. There were several mummies that were buried beneath the town's cathedral. The bodies dated back to the 1300s.
The remote "Skeleton Lake" in the Himalayas mountains is filled with skeletons but no one knows how they got there
Roopkund Lake located in the Himalayas region of India has been nicknamed "Skeleton Lake." It is a remote lake nestled in a valley and filled with hundreds of skeletons. The BBC reports that the skeletons include the remains of 600-800 people. However, no one knows how the skeletons got there.
Archaeologists Unearth An ‘Exceptional Collection’ Of 1,300-Year-Old Stucco Maya Masks In Mexico
Many of the masks were discovered at digs in 2013 and 2018, and represent numerous underworld deities. The Toniná archaeological site in southern Mexico is proving to be a treasure trove of pre-Columbian Maya relics, as a team of archaeologists working in the region recently unveiled a large number of carved stone masks worn by the ancient population.
Geometrical miracle: A massive secret Ancient Egypt tunnel just unearthed
Under an Ancient Egyptian temple, archaeologists find a massive "miracle" tunnel, and some scholars think that this tunnel may be the passage to the lost-long tomb of Cleopatra. As per the Facebook post of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the tunnel runs for about a mile beneath the ruins...
Ancient Egyptian mummies were found with gold tongues meant to help them talk with the god of the underworld
The gold-plated tongues replaced the deceased's real tongues during the embalming process. It is thought it allowed them to speak to Osiris.
Letter from Holy Roman Emperor written in secret code finally cracked after 5 centuries to reveal he was worried about being assassinated
French researchers have decoded a mysterious letter penned in 1547 by the Holy Roman Emperor Charles V. It gives a rare insight into European history.
Discovery of ancient bronze statues in Italy may rewrite Etruscan and Roman history
It's being hailed as the most exceptional art discovery from the antiquity era in half a century. Archaeologists in Italy have uncovered two dozen perfectly preserved bronze statues buried under hot mud and water for more than 2,000 years. NPR's Sylvia Poggioli recently visited the excavation site that could rewrite the history of an ancient era.
Trove of Rare Funeral Portraits and Coffins Unearthed in Ancient Egyptian Burial Site
A vast funerary building dating to Ptolemaic Egypt and decorated with portraits of the long deceased was uncovered in the Garza archeological site. Heritage Daily reports that the structure was discovered at the Garza archeological site which has been under examination since 2016. Located about 50 miles south of Cairo, it was established in the third century BCE as part of an agricultural reclamation project launched by Ptolemy II Philadelphus (309–246 BCE). The funerary building was constructed from stone blocks and descends several floors into the ground. A ring of arched doorways lead to burial chambers, some of which contained intricately decorated wooden...
Rare ancient snacks found in sewer of Colleseum revealing what Roman gladiators used to eat
MORE secrets of the ancient Roman Colosseum have been revealed and this time it's the snacks the spectators and even possibly the gladiators enjoyed. Archaeologists have been able to tie a clear thread between today's diet and the people of yesterday through this eye-opening discovery. Since 2021, researchers began placing...
How Eating Molé Made By Mexican Grandmas In An Ancient City Became An Unforgettable Meal
Under the shadow of the magnificent and imposing Pyramid of the Moon in the ancient city of Teotihuacan is some of the best molé you'll ever have. It's a bold claim, sure, but know that it's cooked by Mexican grandmothers using their generations-old recipe that's considered as the best molé in the region. Who's to deny that?
Sausage dogs could have been made to fight bears in the Colosseum of ancient Rome, archaeologists said
Sausage dogs were used for entertainment in the Roman Colosseum and may have been made to fight larger animals like bears, archaeologists said.
GRAPHIC-Disappearing plants jeopardize a green future
Graphic: Why plants matter: https://tmsnrt.rs/3hfAto5. Dec 8 (Reuters) - Nearly 800 plant species have disappeared since the 18th century, while thousands more are considered functionally extinct – no longer playing a role in their environment, or are so rare they are no longer able to reproduce. Scientists at the...
A Hoard Of Ancient Roman Coins Was Just Authenticated — And Potentially Proves The Existence Of A Lost Emperor
For centuries, the only evidence historians had of the Roman Emperor Sponsian was this hoard of coins bearing his visage that were found in 1713, and many believed them to be fakes. Three centuries ago, a hoard of Roman coins was discovered in Transylvania. They were eventually dismissed as fakes...
Halki, Greece 2023: Best Places to Visit (with Map & Photos)
Halki is located south of Tilos and west of Rhodes, Greece. On this island, inhabited since ancient times, the culture was highly developed, which is confirmed by the collections of coins discovered here. Description and attractions. The name of the island is associated, most likely, with the copper mines that...
