Hypercars symbolize the pinnacle of road car performance, boasting jaw-dropping acceleration, eye-catching designs, and usually, a sky-high price tag to match. They represent the very best of what the world's leading manufacturers can create within the boundaries of road regulations. For years now, there's been a battle raging to see who can make the fastest and most powerful machine. There's no clear winner in that race, as every year a different manufacturer claims to have made something even more capable than before, but the results of these ongoing efforts to beat each other are the real win for collectors and enthusiasts.

NEVADA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO