KPVI Newschannel 6
BMW 3.0 CSL
At the BMW Welt in Munich, Germany, Automotive Rhythms had a chance to witness the much-anticipated BMW 3.0 CSL (Coupe Sport Lightweight) which honors the 50th Anniversary of BMW M and its storied racing passion. Fifty of these prestigious and mostly hand-built machines will be produced by a special team of 30 associates at BMW M GmbH in Munich.
Top Speed
This Ferrari SF90 Belittles A BMW M1000 RR Superbike In A Drag Race
The SF90 Stradale is Ferrari’s depiction of a hybrid hypercar that is both incredibly fast and efficient. While it has a lot of hybrid components, it is still lightweight and is the fastest Ferrari ever in the 0-60 sprint, clocking in at under two seconds. However, superbikes are quicker than their four-wheel counterparts in straight-line acceleration given that they are lighter and have better power-to-weight ratios. To prove which is better, the folks from Carwow brought a Ferrari SF90 Stradale and a BMW M1000 RR to go head-to-head in a quarter-mile run.
Behind the wheel of Volkswagen’s reinvented classic: the electric ID.BUZZ
The European version of the ID.BUZZ. Dan CarneyWe tested out the European version of this nearly mythical vehicle. Here's what it's like to drive.
Carscoops
DP Motorsport Has Created The Porsche 964 911 Of Our Dreams
A gorgeous Porsche 964 has been comprehensively restored and modified thanks to DP Motorsport. The company, led by Patrick Zimmermann, has a wealth of experience with classic 911s and in this case, left no stone unturned in transforming the sports car and making it even more impressive than it was when it left the Porsche factory.
Lancia Is Back as an EV-Only Automaker
LanciaLancia will bring three new vehicles to market from 2024 to 2028 as it transitions to an all-electric offering.
The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading
Here are the technologies that may make modern 4x4s obsolete and why they are on the rise anyway. The post The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Lexus Confirms Manual Transmission For EVs, LFA Successor May Get It
Lexus has confirmed it is seriously developing a software-based manual transmission for electric vehicles and that it is working on a production version of the Electrified Sport Concept. The company released the details at Toyota's Kenshiki media forum in Brussels, Belgium, where it said that its future EVs will "reinvent...
Top Speed
Check Out BMW's Most Expensive (And Powerful) Motorcycle To Date
When you think of top European bikemakers, BMW will surely cross your mind. After all, it is home to some segment-leading motorcycles like the R 1250 GS and the S 1000 RR. In its glorious portfolio, though, there’s one particular beast that’s simply insane even by BMW standards and enjoys the title of the "most powerful two-wheeled Beemer yet." Of course, we’re talking about the HP4 Race and if you want to own this track muncher, consider this a golden opportunity.
A History of the Automatic Transmission
Here's a look at the historical uses of the automatic transmission as well as its presence in today's automotive market. The post A History of the Automatic Transmission appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
10 Best Hypercars Of All Time
Hypercars symbolize the pinnacle of road car performance, boasting jaw-dropping acceleration, eye-catching designs, and usually, a sky-high price tag to match. They represent the very best of what the world's leading manufacturers can create within the boundaries of road regulations. For years now, there's been a battle raging to see who can make the fastest and most powerful machine. There's no clear winner in that race, as every year a different manufacturer claims to have made something even more capable than before, but the results of these ongoing efforts to beat each other are the real win for collectors and enthusiasts.
Ultra-Rare Bugatti EB 110 GT is selling at RM Sotheby's Miami Auction
Unique doesn’t even begin to describe this beautiful car. Have you ever been asked, “What color is your Bugatti?” Well, if you like this car, the answer to that question might just be Silver. That’s because recently it’s 1994 Bugatti has come onto the market and stun fans of both modern and classic sports cars and enthusiast circles. A surprising combination of style and speed wrapped up in a very highly sought after package makes this a great purchase for anyone looking to get behind the wheel of a Bugatti. But what makes it so special, you might ask?
MotorAuthority
Bentley teams up with shoe designer for one-off Flying Spur
Bentleys and sneakers don't normally go together, but they do when we're talking about the one-off 2022 Flying Spur Hybrid developed by Bentley in collaboration with Dominic Ciambrone, or better known to fans as The Surgeon. Ciambrone is a custom shoe designer who launched a line of Bentley-inspired sneakers, and...
