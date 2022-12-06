Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
BMW 3.0 CSL, De Tomaso P900: This Week's Top Photos
BMW this week revealed a modern take on its legendary 3.0 CSL. The new version is based on the 4-Series platform and combines BMW's most powerful production inline-6 with rear-wheel drive and a 6-speed manual transmission. Ferrari revealed a Vision Gran Turismo concept. The design is a wild single-seater with...
Top Speed
Everything You Need To Know About The BMW 3.0 CSL
BMW is commemorating the 50-year anniversary of its M performance brand, and to end the celebrations with a bang, it has released the M4 3.0 CSL. Based on the standard M4 CSL, the car packs lots of visual features that pay homage to the classic car that previously wore the badge, while also featuring state-of-the-art technology throughout. Let's explore the 10 most interesting facts about the 2023 BMW 3.0 CSL and whether they make it truly deserving of the classic moniker.
Top Speed
This Widebody 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Is A Must Have
Despite Dodge announcing that the next generation Challenger and Charger will go all-electric, Ford announced the seventh-gen S650 Mustang will keep its same ICE recipe. In fact, the new Mustang is offered with the same engines as before, except for the new Dark Horse that is powered by an updated Coyote V-8 engine with more than 500 horsepower under the hood. And, with neither the new Mustang nor the Dark Horse on sale, we have no idea how the two models will look with aftermarket accessories or updates. Luckily, we don't have to wait for that to happen, as talented designers like Abimelec Design have come to our rescue. His latest creation called “Pony-UP” is nothing more than a cool-looking widebody Mustang Dark Horse.
Top Speed
Japan Sheds Light On What The Next Mazda MX-5 Miata Would Be Like
The Mazda MX-5 Miata is the benchmark for affordable fun in a sports car. The small Japanese roadster has been “the answer” since 1989 and currently, the model is in its fourth generation. The ND generation has been around since 2015 and has gone through three different phases. While Mazda’s intent is to keep the Miata old-school, the Japanese automotive publication Best Car Web, shared details about a BEV roadster that could be the next Miata. Will the next-generation MX-5 be an EV or will it co-exist with its combustion-powered equivalent? Here’s what we know so far.
GM Collection Shows Some Of History’s Best Muscle Cars
Performance and style are these cars’ specialty. GM has produced some of the world’s most iconic muscle cars to ever strut their stuff on a national stage. From Novas to Firebirds, these vehicles are down right amazing in every sense of the word. Some of their more vintage models can be pretty hard to find but all in all there are a few good spots to check if you’re really looking to get behind the wheel of one. This man found his own way of making sure he always had a surplus of such awesome muscle cars, his very own massive collection.
Lancia Is Back as an EV-Only Automaker
LanciaLancia will bring three new vehicles to market from 2024 to 2028 as it transitions to an all-electric offering.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Inside And Out, Facelifted Model Set For An Evolutionary Update
Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door as spy photographers have snapped a prototype in Northern Sweden. While there isn’t much to see, the front end is heavily camouflaged and this suggests the car has been equipped with a new front bumper. That remains to be seen, but the vertical supports in the lower intake appear more prominent than those found on the current model. The front splitter also looks more pronounced, although it’s hard to be certain at this point.
Top Speed
Watch This Tuned BMW M8 Convertible Do An Epic Top Speed Run On The Autobahn
The BMW M8 Competition fits the bill perfectly for those seeking a big-boy convertible with serious performance and upmarket luxury. It is a sports car with all the right ingredients to make you feel special whenever you get the wheel. Apart from the attractive looks and the impeccably crafted interior, the engine is quite beefy. It is the same S63 V-8 that powers the M5 CS, which is the most bonkers limited-edition BMW with unadulterated performance. However, the M8 Competition Convertible we are talking about here is rated at a whopping 800 horsepower. To experience this wild beast’s enhanced raw performance, AutoTopNL brought another POV video on the Autobahn.
Top Speed
This Ferrari SF90 Belittles A BMW M1000 RR Superbike In A Drag Race
The SF90 Stradale is Ferrari’s depiction of a hybrid hypercar that is both incredibly fast and efficient. While it has a lot of hybrid components, it is still lightweight and is the fastest Ferrari ever in the 0-60 sprint, clocking in at under two seconds. However, superbikes are quicker than their four-wheel counterparts in straight-line acceleration given that they are lighter and have better power-to-weight ratios. To prove which is better, the folks from Carwow brought a Ferrari SF90 Stradale and a BMW M1000 RR to go head-to-head in a quarter-mile run.
MotorTrend Magazine
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
1970 Hemi Cuda Found After Life Of Racing
Here’s a car that used its power to the fullest…. The hemi Cuda, a legendary muscle car within the classic automobile enthusiast industry. Heralded for its incredible engine options, great performance on the track, and good looks, this is the dream car of mini car people young and old. You might be surprised to find one of these vintage cars driving around town but even more surprising would be to find one for yourself. If you’re looking to get into the world of barn finds, cars like this one are the main goal of every adventure.
1987 Buick Grand National Still Has Fire In Its Blood
Remembering the awesomeness of the Grand National…. Buick made waves in the performance automotive community with the Grand National for a lot of crazy reasons. Sometimes you'll see the Grand National fixed up for the drag strip while other times they are featured as show cars. Either way, it's understandable how the cars soon became iconic across the nation upon their initial release. This particular car guy found himself a model which has been neglected for the better part of the last 20 years. It might not look too bad but make no mistake, this car is in really rough shape and the new owner has some serious questions. The first one is, of course, will it make it home?
Gabriel Iglesias' Awesome Car Collection
Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias built an enormous fanbase for his comedy by leaning into the art of clean, relatable stand-up. The beloved comedian was born in 1976 in San Diego. Eventually, his family ended up in Long Beach, California, which goes a long way to explain where his love of Volkswagen buses comes from. Both are home to beach and surfer culture, and it's where he bought his first bus for $700.
MotorAuthority
Mercedes-Benz AMG unleashes GT2 race car
The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT is soon to be redesigned, but the current generation of the V-8 sports car still has plenty of life left in it. AMG on Thursday revealed a new GT2 racing version of the GT that will be made available to customer teams in time for the 2023 motorsports season.
A design company has turned a Tesla Semi into an RV concept
We all love and dream of having an RV, but having an electric-powered autonomous RV could be the ultimate dream. There are many RV designs on trucks, but having an autonomous truck that drives you anywhere you wish while doing the chores could be the future of both transport and housing.
10 Best Hypercars Of All Time
Hypercars symbolize the pinnacle of road car performance, boasting jaw-dropping acceleration, eye-catching designs, and usually, a sky-high price tag to match. They represent the very best of what the world's leading manufacturers can create within the boundaries of road regulations. For years now, there's been a battle raging to see who can make the fastest and most powerful machine. There's no clear winner in that race, as every year a different manufacturer claims to have made something even more capable than before, but the results of these ongoing efforts to beat each other are the real win for collectors and enthusiasts.
Jalopnik
What's the Best Eight-Cylinder Engine?
As red-blooded, cow-eating Americans, we on the Jalopnik staff are legally obligated to enjoy eight-cylinder engines. It’s part of your United States citizenship, and any indication that you don’t love God’s Perfect Number Of Cylinders can be cited as grounds for extradition to one of those godless commie four-cylinder countries in Europe. We’ve asked Owen, a refugee from the lands of small displacement, and he’s confirmed it’s not a place for Americans.
torquenews.com
Tesla Shows Design Of The “Smaller, Tight Wolverine package” Cybertruck Meant For International Markets
Elon Musk has said that in the future Tesla will "make an international version of Cybertruck that will be kinda smaller, kind of like a tight Wolverine package." And today we have seen our first glimpse of a smaller, 2 door Cybertruck design directly from Tesla. The Cybertruck is Tesla’s...
The Munro SUV was born in the Scottish Highlands and is coming to the USA
The Munro Mk_1 SUV will be exported to the U.S. from Scotland starting next year. The all-electric model is a heavy truck designed for extreme off-roading.
Cruising World
2023 Boat of the Year: Best Full-Size Cruiser
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Relatively compact offerings ruled the waves with regard to the Boat of the Year fleet for 2023, and nowhere was this more evident than in the “big boat” Full-Size Cruiser division, with a quartet of nominees firmly ensconced in the 40- to 50-foot range. But this Euro-centric class—a pair of entries came from German consortium Hanse Yachts AG, with Sweden (Hallberg-Rassy) and Slovenia (Elan) also represented—had one important factor in common: The sailing performance across the quartet was top-notch. Hallberg-Rassy is produced by a Scandinavian nation that has scored numerous BOTY wins over the years, a trend that continued this year. Ultimately, this class winner surprised the judges but proved to be a unanimous choice.
