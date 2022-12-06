Park DuValle welcomes all to holiday festivities on Saturday, December 10

Ujima Neighborhood Place is proud to join with partners in the local community to host the annual Park DuValle Holiday Festival this Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The four-hour event takes place 2- 6 p.m. featuring fun and activities for all ages held at two sites in the Park DuValle neighborhood.

The DuValle Education Center and Ujima Neighborhood Place at 3610 Bohne Ave will serve as the Mistletoe Mall with events from 2-3 p.m. including holiday Bingo, cookie decorating and refreshments. Southwick Community Center at 3631 Southern Ave. will also host "Selfies with Santa”, refreshments and holiday crafts from 3 - 5:30 p.m.

The event concludes at 5:30 p.m. featuring holiday caroling from Southwick Community Center at 3621 Southern Ave, to the grand Tree Lighting ceremony and special words by District 1 Louisville Metro Councilwoman Angela Bowens in front of the Villages of Park DuValle Clubhouse at 1804 Russell Lee Dr.

This annual festival celebrates the start of the holiday season in Park DuValle and showcases the award-winning, planned neighborhood that replaced the former Cotter and Lang public housing projects. Built with the support of a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) HOPE IV grant, Park DuValle offers both homeownership and rental components, as well as an array of local businesses.

The full schedule of events includes:

2 – 3 p.m., DuValle Education Center/Ujima Neighborhood Place, 3610 Bohne Ave.

Holiday Bingo

Holiday cookie decorating and refreshments

3-5:30 p.m.,Southwick Community Center, 3631 Southern Ave.

Visit with Santa and refreshments

Book giveaway by the Louisville Free Public Library

5:30 - 6 p.m.

Holiday caroling starting at Southwick Community Center at 3621 Southern Ave.

Tree Lighting ceremony at the Villages of Park DuValle Clubhouse, 1804 Russell Lee Dr.

The Park DuValle Holiday Festival is sponsored by Ujima Neighborhood Place, Winterwood, Inc, Louisville Parks and Recreation, JCPS - Duvalle Education Center and Carter Traditional School, The Villages of Park Duvalle and supported by Councilwoman Angela Bowens.

For more details, contact Elisa Freeman-Carr with Ujima Neighborhood Place at 502-485-6710, or Albert Brown with Southwick Community Center at 502-775-6598.

