Swansboro, NC

wcti12.com

Police looking for shooter after teenager wounded in Kinston

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officers with the Kinston Police Department are looking for information to help them find a shooter after a 19-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital Dec. 7, 2022. Police said they responded to UNC Lenoir hospital for a gunshot victim with a non-life-threatening wound.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Kinston police seeking information after shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are seeking help from the public after a 19-year-old was shot Wednesday. Police said the victim, who was not identified, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. They found the victim at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston after responding to a call that someone had been shot. Officials said the […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

New Bern Police Department introduces its newest K9

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern Police Department has a new four-legged employee. Chase, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, joined one of the department’s five K9 teams. Chase and his partner, identified in a press release as Officer Collins, started training together in October. By mid-November, the pair had completed training and certification by […]
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston man accused of having a weapon of mass destruction

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officers with the Kinston Police Department arrested a man during a traffic stop. He was charged with carrying a concealed gun, possession of marijuana, and accused of having a weapon of mass destruction. Officers said they stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on December...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Craven County Sheriff's Office looking for runaway teenager

NEW BERN, Craven County — The Craven County Sheriff's Office is looking for a runaway teenager, 17-year-old Jordan Gibbs. Gibbs was last reported seen at the Methodist Home on Old Airport Road, leaving in a four-door black car. Gibbs is described as a black male, 5' tall, 120 pounds...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston law enforcement, leaders, community to partner to fight crime

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston City Council met Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, to discuss new steps in solving the city's crime and violence crisis. The board approved a motion to initiate a community forum where people in Kinston can share what they would like to see done to address the issues.
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Greenville man charged with trafficking, other drug offenses

Washington, N.C. — A Greenville resident was arrested after a joint effort between the Washington Police Department, Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and Pitt County Sheriff's Office led to the seizure of drugs from a Pitt County residence. On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, detectives with the Washington Police Department and...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Arrest made in Kinston hit-and-run

KINSTON, Lenoir County — An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run on Vernon Ave. and Rhem St. from December 3rd. On December 6th, Kinston Police Department, with assistance from the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office, arrested Dewey Earl Bell, 72. Dewey Bell was charged with the following:. Felony hit-and-run.
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Teen found safe, man jailed, charged with child abduction

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A teenager was found safe and a man arrested after police located a vehicle in Tennessee that was registered to a Snow Hill man. James Robert Holloman, 55, was wanted by the Pitt County Sheriff's Office in connection to missing teenager Hailey Rypkema. Rypkema was...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing teenager

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are looking for 16-year-old My’Asia Holmes. According to the announcement, Holmes is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a grey Under Armour hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes. She...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wrightsville Beach police warn of phone scam

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is warning the public about a phone-based scam where the caller identifies themselves as a representative of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. According to the WBPD, the caller tells the potential victim that a warrant for their arrest...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WNCT

Kinston traffic stop leads to arrest

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of a man on drug and weapon charges. Kiyahn Harris was arrested and charged on Wednesday with possession of a weapon of mass destruction. He was taken into custody by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and place in the Pitt County Detention Center under […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Assailant who stole vehicle, assaulted officer in Wallace in custody

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man who officials said stole a car, hit a Wallace Police Department’s car and fled the scene on foot has been apprehended by police in Duplin County. Wallace Police Department Capt. Scott Kennedy told WNCT’s Claire Curry they responded to House of Raeford to assist the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office […]
WALLACE, NC
wcti12.com

Father charged following 6-year-old's death in Lenoir County

Lenoir County — On Saturday, November 26th, at around 8:45 PM, Deputies of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to UNC Lenoir Health Care in reference to a 6-year-old child that was unresponsive. The child died at the hospital. The investigation found that the family of...

