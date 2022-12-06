Read full article on original website
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves TodayThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Hall, Pastrnak spark Bruins in 4-0 win over banged-up Avs
DENVER (AP) — Taylor Hall scored twice and had an assist, Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots for his second shutout of the season and the Boston Bruins cruised to a 4-0 win over the banged-up Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic added goals for the...
Yardbarker
Avs Hopping Mad At McAvoy For ‘Dirty’ Lehkonen Hit
It didn’t make much of a ripple with Boston Bruins fans, but apparently the Colorado Avalanche fans and media are hopping made at B’s defenseman Charlie McAvoy headed into Wednesday night’s rematch between the B’s and Avalanche at Ball Arena. It all spans back to last...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Golden Knights
Opening a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-5) are in Nevada on Friday to take on Bruce Cassidy's Vegas Golden Knights (19-8-1) at T-Mobile Arena. Game time is 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online...
NHL
Canadiens score twice in seven seconds, defeat Kraken
SEATTLE -- Shane Wright scored his first NHL goal, but the Montreal Canadiens scored twice in seven seconds in the second period in a 4-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Wright, the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, scored in the first...
NHL
FLAMES FALL SHORT
The Flames opened their three-game eastern road trip with a 3-1 loss Friday night in Columbus. Jacob Markstrom got the start between the pipes, making 25 saves in an excellent performance. The two goals that beat him came on breakaways. NEED-TO-KNOW. COMING SOON: Game Over with Brendan Parker. COMING SOON:...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLUE JACKETS
FLAMES (13-10-3) vs. BLUE JACKETS (8-15-2) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Points - Elias Lindholm (22) Goals - Tyler Toffoli, Nazem Kadri (10) Points - Johnny Gaudreau (28) Goals - Gaudreau, Boone Jenner (9) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 20.9% (24th) /...
NHL
WHAT A 'WILD' ONE!
Make it three-and-oh in the Reverse Retros. And it came with plenty of drama and excitement. The old saying 'it's not the start that matters, but how well you finish' rang true Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, as the Flames fell behind 2-0 early against the Wild but rallied for a thrilling 5-3 victory.
Islanders win 6-4, hand Devils 2nd regulation loss
Brock Nelson scored twice, Cal Clutterbuck had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat New Jersey 6-4 Friday night, handing the first-place Devils just their second regulation loss in 21 games.
NHL
LA Kings @ Toronto Maple Leafs: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs:. Where: Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, Ontario) Maple Leafs: 16 - 5 - 6 (38 pts) Kings: 14 - 10 - 4 (32 pts) Kings Notes:. Phillip Danault is set to appear in his 500th NHL game, becoming...
NHL
Dubois has three points to lift Jets past Blues for third win in row
ST. LOUIS -- Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist for the Winnipeg Jets in a 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Thursday. Dubois has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) during a seven-game point streak. "The last couple of games has been the...
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Flames
Columbus looks to get back to its winning ways tonight against a stout Western foe. Johnny Gaudreau gets his first look at his former teammates as Calgary makes its annual trek to Nationwide Arena for a Friday night contest. That will be a storyline, but the bigger issue for Columbus is simply getting on track after Wednesday's loss to Buffalo dropped the team to 1-5-1 in its last seven games.
NHL
McDonagh returns to Tampa for the first time since trade to Preds
Over the past several years, Lightning fans have heard a lot about the standard that has been set for players that put on a Tampa Bay uniform. Following the Game 7 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in last year's Stanley Cup Playoffs, Steven Stamkos said, "We fell back on the standard that's set for this group and that's to just do whatever it takes to win. It doesn't matter who does it, when, why. It's just win. It's certainly a contagious feeling and attitude."
NHL
Bright Personalities | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Presented by Ticketmaster, Amanda Stein recaps the week that was taking you behind the scenes of the New Jersey Devils. It never gets old going back over a week in the Devils' schedule where they just keep on winning. And quite frankly, they've given me no other choice, which is fine by me. There's levity in the air when the wins pile up, but that's not without its seriousness as well. It's something that always stands out to me. There are those moments of levity, but the concentration, the focus, and the 'all business' attitude around this group.
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Going for a regular season sweep of the Preds
Tampa Bay and Nashville wrap up their season series on Thursday at AMALIE Arena. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Predators on Thursday. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: BallySports.com. Projected...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Unlucky Seven
Kraken fall behind 3-1 in seven seconds of the middle period, never recovering and losing 4-2 to visiting Original Six franchise Montreal. Shane Wright scores first NHL goal. On a night when 2022 first-round draft choice Shane Wright scored his first-ever NHL goal, the Kraken couldn't follow through with a win to cap the moment. One night after blowing a four-goal lead and ultimately the game in Vancouver, the Montreal Canadiens protected a three-goal lead built up late second period for a 4-2 victory.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (15-7-3) at Capitals (12-12-4) | 4 p.m.
WASHINGTON D.C. - The Kraken are in the other Washington to renew their acquaintance with a team they saw just eight days ago in the Washington Capitals. It was on Dec. 1 that Seattle dug out of a two-goal deficit with three straight goals to beat the Caps 3-2 in overtime. Having played so recently, the Kraken will be able to rely on some familiarity with the team on the other side of the ice but know the matchup will be another tough test.
NHL
Pettersson scores in OT, Canucks rally past Sharks
SAN JOSE -- Elias Pettersson scored with 35 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 6-5 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Wednesday. Pettersson scored from the left face-off circle on a 2-on-1 off a pass from Andrei Kuzmenko right after Canucks goalie Spencer Martin made consecutive saves on Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl.
High school basketball rewind: Saugatuck boys win home opener
SAUGATUCK - The Saugatuck boys basketball team won its home opener Friday night in convincing fashion, beating the visiting Gobles Tigers 61-25. It was a bit of a slow start for the Trailblazers who found themselves down 5-2 after the first couple minutes of play, but after a couple of buckets from junior...
NHL
Devils Hit the Ice for Practice Wednesday | NOTEBOOK
The Devils are on the ice for a practice Wednesday afternoon at Prudential Center. They have a two-day break between Tuesday's 3-0 victory against Chicago and Friday's contest against the NY Islanders. Skillz:. The Devils have a two-day break between games. And they utilized one of those two practice days,...
NHL
Need to Know: Bruins at Coyotes
TEMPE, Ariz. - Many of the Bruins are no strangers to playing in college arenas. The Black & Gold boast eight players that spent time in the NCAA and are used to the intimate and engaging atmosphere that often defines the college hockey experience. And on Friday night, they'll get...
