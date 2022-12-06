Read full article on original website
Who Is T. J. Holmes' Estranged Wife? All About Marilee Fiebig Holmes
The couple got married in 2010 and share a daughter named Sabine T. J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig Holmes have reportedly separated after 12 years of marriage. After the Good Morning America host was spotted holding hands with Amy Robach in upstate New York, a source tells PEOPLE that the costars are dating. "This was two consenting adults who were each separated," the insider says of Holmes and Robach, who married actor Andrew Shue in 2010. "They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of...
Kirkus Reviews
‘The Light Pirate’ Is ‘GMA’ Book Club Pick
Lily Brooks-Dalton’s The Light Pirate is the latest pick for the Good Morning America book club. Brooks-Dalton’s novel, published Tuesday by Grand Central, follows a couple in Florida whose two children go missing just before a powerful hurricane hits the state. A critic for Kirkus wrote of the book, “Brooks-Dalton creates an all-too-believable picture of nature reclaiming Florida from its human inhabitants, and her complex and engaging characters make climate disaster a vividly individual experience rather than an abstract subject of debate.”
Elle
Julia Roberts Honours George Clooney In A Gown Covered With Pictures Of The Actor
Julia Roberts always looks elegant and appropriate on the red carpet, but she also likes to have fun with what she wears – and her most recent look was a tongue-in-cheek tribute to her close friend George Clooney. The actress was one of the guests at last night's prestigious...
Elle
The Harry & Meghan Documentary Series Isn't Over Yet
Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) For better but usually for worse, the royal media machine has found Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love story as electric as anything to have touched the creaking boards of Buckingham Palace. But as the Sussexes have ripped themselves away from the larger Firm, they’ve also sought to wrest control of their own story, mainly through their own media enterprises, including their latest: the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. As part of the couple’s massive financial deal with Netflix, the streamer is the exclusive home of the explosive show.
Paul McCartney Doesn’t Plan to Stop Writing Songs Anytime Soon
While Sir Paul McCartney has been creating music for over 60 years, he doesn’t plan on stopping anytime in the near future
Michelle Obama kicks off 2 nights at Chicago Theater for book tour
Former first lady Michelle Obama made her first appearance of a two-night stop in Chicago to promote her latest book: "The Light We Carry"
Whoopi Goldberg Says Her Will Prevents Unauthorized Biopics About Her Life: Just 'Try It'
"In my will it says, 'Unless you speak to my family, try it,'" the actress said on Tuesday's episode of The View A Whoopi Goldberg biopic isn't coming anytime soon. On Tuesday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 67, and her co-hosts discussed Netflix's controversial Marilyn Monroe film Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as the late actress. Host Sunny Hostin shared that she has previously asked the Sister Act star about this topic as it relates to Goldberg's life. RELATED: Keke Palmer Reacts to Whoopi Goldberg's 'Sister Act 3' Dream Casting:...
