Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Legacy 312 “Year Of The Rabbit” Revealed
The Jordan Legacy 312 is coming back with a colorway for Chinese New Year. If you are a fan of hybrid Jumpman shoes, then the Jordan Legacy 312 has probably been your vibe. it contains elements of the Air Jordan 1 and the Air Jordan 3, which makes it a must-own of sorts. Over the last year specifically, this shoe seems to be incredibly popular.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Quai 54” Release Date Revealed
The Air Jordan 7 “Quai 54” is almost here. One of Jumpman’s favorite shoes from this year has been the Air Jordan 7. This makes a lot of sense when you consider how the shoe is celebrating its 30th anniversary. This has led to some very interesting new colorways and even some retro models.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Legacy 312 Gets The Valentine’s Day Treatment
Of all of the Jordan Brand hybrid sneakers, the Jordan Legacy 312 has proven to be among the most popular. It is a sneaker that contains references to some iconic Jumpman shoes, including the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3. These models are very popular in and of themselves, so it should come as no surprise that the hybrid version is also popular.
Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Black Toe’ Is Reportedly Releasing in 2023
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. An iconic Air Jordan 1 style is reportedly coming back in 2023. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared a mock-up depiction of the Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Toe,” a purported colorway that’s reportedly hitting retail in July. The Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe” colorway was originally released in 1985 in the form of a high and is designed to match the team colors of the Chicago Bulls, which Michael Jordan was playing for during a majority of his...
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 Low "Cherrywood"
Looking at Jordan Brand’s plans for 2023, the Air Jordan 2 continues to play a key role in the division’s offerings. It saw its most action yet in 2022 with a countless list of collaborators that included the likes of TITAN, Shelflife, J Balvin and many more. Now, looks such as the Air Jordan 2 Craft series and “UNC to Chicago” lead the way into the new year for the silhouette.
hypebeast.com
Early Look at the Air Jordan 3 "Reimagined"
In the early half of 2023, Jordan Brand‘s retro lineup is expected to push out a flurry of captivating colorways, one being the Air Jordan 3 “Reimagined” which has just surfaced by way of early imagery. The classic colorway is a modernized variation of one of Michael Jordan’s most cherished classics that was introduced in 1988: the Air Jordan 3 “White Cement.”
hypebeast.com
The OG Nike Air Max CB 94 "Black/White" to Return in 2023
Despite it being fall of 2022 still, Nike’s roster for next year’s autumn has already began popping up. As sneakerheads begin to piece together the Swoosh’s roster of launches, Charles Barkley’s adored Air Max CB 94 looks to be returning in its OG “Black/White.” While we await a first look at the pair, below is an outline of what to anticipate from its re-release.
Comments / 0