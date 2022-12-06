Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
The 7 Best Android Apps to Remove the Background From Any Image
Removing backgrounds from your photos used to be a hectic task that required a PC and some serious Photoshop skills. However, you no longer need such special arrangements because you can easily do it on your Android phone.
makeuseof.com
What Printers Are Compatible With Chromebooks?
With more work getting done remotely these days, it seems that printers aren't as necessary as they used to be. Still, there are times when you need to print something, such as a government form or some other important document.
What to do when Microsoft Edge is not responding
Microsoft Edge is a web browser from the company that created the Windows operating system. Microsoft initially launched Edge with Windows 10 using a proprietary code but later switched gears. To simplify the release process, Microsoft tapped into a popular feature that's on all the best Chromebooks. The Edge browser experience is now based on the Chromium project, which is what Google Chrome is built on. Since Microsoft adds custom features and under-the-hood tweaks not found in the Chromium code, sometimes issues that need to be addressed can occur.
The Windows Club
Printer not working after Windows Update [Fixed]
Windows Updates are known for bringing the latest features and security updates to your computer. However, it doesn’t do any harm to your computer. But sometimes, you might face weird issues. One such issue is the printer not working after the Windows update. The issue might appear because your printer driver files are incompatible with the latest windows version. But luckily, fixing the issue is not so complicated. Below, you will find a few solutions to fix the issue, starting with basic troubleshooting.
makeuseof.com
Does the Hyper-V Virtual Machine Show a Black Screen on Windows? Here's How to Fix It
You can easily configure and create new virtual machines in Hyper-V on compatible systems. However, at times, when you try to connect and start a newly created virtual machine, all you get is a black screen.
Digital Trends
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
Digital Trends
This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday
If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
ZDNet
How to manage your Microsoft 365 subscription in Windows 11
I have a Microsoft 365 subscription that I periodically need to view and manage. Normally, I have to sign in to my Microsoft account page to do that. But with Windows 11, I can handle that directly in the operating system. Windows 11 includes a section in Settings under Accounts...
knowtechie.com
How to find and delete duplicate photos in Windows 10/11 free?
Nowadays, the world around us has changed because of technology. A few decades ago, you only used computers to calculate, but since, endless operations have been performed on PCs. In short, we live in a world of data, where every company competes to win the data race. Similarly, you might...
The Windows Club
How to change Default gateway in Windows 11/10
If you need to change the Default gateway in Windows 11/10 PC, this guide will help you go through the steps. It is possible to change the Default gateway for almost any connection, including WiFi, Ethernet, Mobile hotspot, USB tethering, etc. No matter whether you use Windows 11 or Windows 10, you can follow the same steps for both platforms.
makeuseof.com
7 Ways to Fix a Mouse Wheel That Keeps Zooming Instead of Scrolling on Windows
You want to scroll using the mouse wheel but notice something strange. Instead of scrolling on a file, page, or folder, the mouse wheel is zooming in or out instead.
ZDNet
How much RAM does your Windows 11 PC need?
Random access memory -- commonly referred to as "RAM" -- is vital for your computer system to open, run, and manage programs, applications, and services. RAM can make or break a PC. The more RAM you have, the more applications you can have running side-by-side. Also: How much RAM does...
Windows 10's PowerToys is the best feature you're not using
If you ain't using FancyZones to arrange your Windows windows, you ain't livin'.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up Parental Controls on Windows 11
If you're worried that your kids spend too much time playing games or that they might visit websites with inappropriate content, you should use Parental control. To set it up, you only need a Microsoft account and the best part is that you can add multiple devices, including gaming consoles.
The Verge
Windows 11 is finally getting a built-in screen recording tool
Microsoft is finally bringing a built-in screen recorder to Windows. The Snipping Tool in Windows 11 will soon be updated to include screen recording, meaning Windows users won’t have to rely on the Xbox Game Bar or third-party tools just to record their screens. Windows 11 testers will start...
Phone Arena
Google drops huge functional update for eligible Pixel models with 77 bug fixes and improvements
Besides the Quarterly Pixel Feature Drop (which was extremely disappointing as a Pixel 6 Pro owner), Google sent out a functional update for eligible Pixel models that exterminated a massive number of bugs and included a large number of improvements. The total number of bug fixes and performance improvements added up to a whopping 77. With all of these issues getting resolved with today's update, you should notice an improvement in the performance of your Pixel device.
makeuseof.com
Finder vs. File Explorer: Which Is Better?
You're probably familiar with the default file managers on a MacBook or Windows PC. For Macs, it's Finder, while for Windows PCs, it's File Explorer. Each file manager has unique features, some good and some not so much.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Windows Sandbox "No Hypervisor Was Found 0XC0351000" Error
Windows Sandbox is a handy utility to test untrusted apps and files in a secure virtual environment. The setup process is pretty straightforward for Windows Sandbox. However, when you try to launch the app, you may encounter the "No Hypervisor was found code 0XC0351000" error.
makeuseof.com
How to Download Old Versions of macOS
It's wonderful that Apple offers free OS upgrades to keep Macs secure and up to date. But there are times you might wish to use an older version of macOS on your computer.
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Linux Thread in C
On Linux, you can create and manage threads in C/C++ using the POSIX thread (pthread) library. Unlike other operating systems, there is little difference between a thread and a process in Linux. That's why Linux often refers to its threads as light-weight processes.
