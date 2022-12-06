Tungaloy has expanded its AH8000 PVD-coated grade series of ISO turning inserts to include 14 new negative inserts with SDM chipbreaker. PVD-coated insert grade series AH8000 provides proven performance in turning operations of heat resistant superalloys, which is made possible by nano-multi-layered AlTiN coating with high Al content and enhanced coating substrate adhesion. The series offers two grades: first-choice grade AH8015 is suitable from medium to finish cutting for a wide range of machining conditions; while AH8005 provides the insert with exceptional wear resistance that enables long and predictable tool life in high-speed continuous cutting operations.

