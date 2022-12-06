Read full article on original website
Jorgensen names company president and COO
Jorgensen Conveyor and Filtration Solutions has promoted Karl Kleppek to the position of company president and COO. Kleppek, formerly the director of sales and marketing, takes over for former president Charles D’Amico. D’Amico maintains an active role in the company as CEO and chairman of the board and will focus on strategy development and direct customer relationships.
PSS-T300 Tower Pallet Storage System
GROB Systems, Inc., a global leader in the development of manufacturing systems and machine tools, has announced a new versatile and customizable automation solution which further improves machining productivity on a range of GROB machining centers. The PSS-T300 Tower Pallet Storage System, which enables automation and increases part production throughput, is the latest entry to the wide range of GROB automation solutions for creating flexible manufacturing cells.
KettleTag PLUS EZ
InfoSight’s KettleTag®PLUS has set the industry standard for survivable identification of galvanized steel. Up until now, the tag required lamination after printing to survive every step of the process. InfoSight has long recognized the need to simply this process and is excited to introduce the KettleTag®PLUS EZ (patent pending). This innovative tag is ready to attach after printing with no additional steps required.
AH8000 PVD-Coated Grade Inserts With SDM Chipbreaker
Tungaloy has expanded its AH8000 PVD-coated grade series of ISO turning inserts to include 14 new negative inserts with SDM chipbreaker. PVD-coated insert grade series AH8000 provides proven performance in turning operations of heat resistant superalloys, which is made possible by nano-multi-layered AlTiN coating with high Al content and enhanced coating substrate adhesion. The series offers two grades: first-choice grade AH8015 is suitable from medium to finish cutting for a wide range of machining conditions; while AH8005 provides the insert with exceptional wear resistance that enables long and predictable tool life in high-speed continuous cutting operations.
XPlanar Functions
Beckhoff has once again created new possibilities in adaptive automation by expanding the functionality of the XPlanar “flying motion” system. Now, on top of XPlanar’s impressive, field-proven capabilities, the solution can handle more products with even more flexibility through new mover identification, movers for two lanes of traffic on one tile, rectangular movers and mover coupling for higher payloads.
