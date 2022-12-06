Read full article on original website
These ‘Love Island’ Season 3 Couples Are Still Together in 2022
It's been more than a year since 'Love Island USA' Season 3 aired. Which couples from the 2021 iteration of the reality show are still together?
Married at First Sight Sets Season 16 Premiere Date, Unveils New Specials and 'Shocking Twists'
The hit matchmaking series will return to Lifetime on Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET Calling all Married at First Sight fans! PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the Lifetime matchmaking series will officially return with expanded 90-minute episodes for its "Sweet 16" season, premiering on Jan. 4. The 23-episode season will feature 10 Nashville-based singles — Airris, Jasmine, Christopher, Nicole, Clint, Gina, Mackinley, Domynique, Shaquille and Kirsten — who are ready to find their forever loves. As MAFS fans know, the series follows each couple as they tie the knot, head...
Popculture
'Love & Marriage' Couple Quits the Show
When Monique Samuels left The Real Housewives of Potomac, she vowed she'd never do reality television again. But famed producer Carlos King was able to get the Bravo alum to reconsider. She and her husband, former NFL star Chris Samuels, signed on for the spinoff of the OWN reality series Love & Marriage: Huntsville. Love & Marriage: D.C., starring the Samuels and two other couples, premiered earlier this year and was renewed for a second season. Set to premiere in Jan. 2023, fans were eager to catch up with the Samuels and were hopeful their marriage was in a better place. But after a promo of the show didn't show the Samuels, fans wondered why. According to a report, it's because Monique and Chris will not be appearing in the forthcoming season…at all.
Dancing With the Stars says goodbye to a judge and 2 couples in dramatic semifinals double elimination
It's double trouble — two full routines for each couple and another night of double eliminations brought plenty of drama (and tears) to the ballroom on the semifinal of season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. Entertainer Wayne Brady and partner Witney Carson brought a high energy paso doble...
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
‘Sister Wives’ Opinion: Is TLC Waiting Until the Last Episode of Season 17 to Reveal Janelle Brown Has Left Kody?
Is TLC waiting until the last episode of season 17 of 'Sister Wives' to reveal Janelle Brown has left husband Kody?
'Teen Mom's' Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis Built Their $2 Million Crib From the Ground Up
Reality TV star Cheyenne Floyd from MTV’s Teen Mom: The Next Chapter has had one hell of a year. Months ago, Cheyenne — along with her longtime love Zach Davis and two children — were involved in a near-fatal incident. While en route to a doctor’s appointment, their car was targeted and shot 13 times.
ETOnline.com
'Little People, Big World': Amy Isn't Sure If She Wants to Be Part of Pumpkin Season With Matt (Exclusive)
Amy Roloff weighs the pros and cons of a pumpkin season spent away from the farm this week in ET's exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's Little People, Big World episode. The reality star speaks with her husband, Chris Marek, about needing to make a decision regarding their involvement in this year's farm tours with her ex-husband, Matt Roloff.
Christine Brown Reveals There Is More ‘Sister Wives’ to Come.: Will It Feature Less of Kody and Robyn, Though?
'Sister Wives' fans can look forward to at least one more season. Christine Brown confirmed she was filming for the show in her Utah home.
Are ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Duo Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater Dating? Rumors Explained
Did they find love on the dance floor? Dancing With the Stars fans have speculated that season 31 couple Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater – who went home after competing in the show’s...
Essence
Terrence Howard Is To Blame For Nia Long's Infamous Slap In 'The Best Man'
"Oh that was my fault," the actor reveals in conversation with Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut during their Of The ESSENCE cover shoot. There’s no shortage of memorable scenes from the 1999 romantic comedy The Best Man, but if there’s one that stands out among the rest, it’s Jordan Armstrong, played by Nia Long, nearly slapping the hearing out of Taye Diggs‘s character, Harper Stewart, for ruining their chance of finally seizing a romantic moment the night before Lance and Mia’s wedding.
Essence
Sheree Zampino Doesn’t Agree With Will Smith Calling Their Marriage an ‘Ultimate Failure’
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member appears on an episode of Red Table Talk to discuss her former marriage to the Academy Award winner. The Red Table Talk is back with a new episode, and on this one, Sheree Zampino talks about her former marriage to Will Smith. Zampino says she didn’t like Smith calling their marriage a failure in a 2020 Father’s Day episode of Red Table Talk.
Popculture
'My Wife and Kids': Tisha Campbell and Her On-Screen Daughter Jennifer Freeman Just Reunited
There are so many horror stories about what reportedly happens behind the scenes on film and television productions between cast members. Oftentimes, the cast fight for equal pay, storylines centered on their characters, and more. But there are some who create a family-like environment that transcends production and lasts a lifetime. In the case of My Wife & Kids stars Tisha Campbell and Jennifer Freeman, the latter has proven to be true. The two starred as a mother-daughter duo in the ABC family sitcom for five seasons. Playing Janet and Claire Kyle respectively, the mother-daughter duo made viewers laugh and continue their close bond years after the show ended. The two recently caught up to celebrate their birthdays, which are days apart. Campbell's is Oct. 13, with Freeman's being Oct. 20.
Alexia Nepola Reveals All About Her 'RHOM' Wedding Party & Drama-Filled Fifth Season
There's no Housewife more real than Alexia Nepola. After losing her beloved mother on the day she was supposed have her wedding last year, The Real Housewives of Miami star returned for season five of the hit Peacock series more resilient and honest than ever before. Nepola spoke exclusively with OK! about the ups and downs of filming her wedding celebration with husband Todd Nepola, finally being able to watch the show after a difficult season four and where she currently stands with frenemy Guerdy Abraira. 'THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI' FAN FAVORITE ALEXIA ECHEVARRIA OPENS UP ABOUT FAMILY, HER...
‘Below Deck Adventures’: Faye Clark Reveals She’s Formed A ‘Great Friendship’ With ‘RHOSLC’s Heather Gay (Exclusive)
Below Deck Adventure has become Bravo’s newest hit series and it’s easy to see why! The latest iteration of the Emmy Award-nominated Below Deck franchise takes viewers into the high-end, hilarious and, often times, harrowing world of chartering yachts in gorgeous Norway. Of course, all the binge-worthy antics that happen along the way are only amplified by the talented cast, including Faye Clark, the charming Chief Stew who spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about forming a fast friendship with Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay during production.
‘Sister Wives’: All of Robyn Kids Still Live at Home — How Old Are Robyn’s Children?
What are Robyn Brown and Kody Brown's kids doing in 2022? Gwendlyn Brown confirms that all five of Robyn's kids are still at home. How old are they now?
Popculture
Tish Cyrus Confirms Romance With 'Prison Break' Star Following Billy Ray Cyrus Divorce
Tish Cyrus just made her relationship with Dominic Purcell Instagram official while celebrating daughter Miley Cyrus' 30th birthday. Tish, 55, confirmed her romance with the Prison Break star, 52, on social media Sunday, posting a photo of the two loved up and looking out at the ocean at Miley's party to her Story.
Are ‘Law & Order’ Stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Dating? Inside Their Friendship
True love — but not like that! It's no secret that Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni are super close, but were they ever more than just friends? "There’s so much...
Singer Alicia Davis Has Us ‘Lovesick’
Aussie singer and model Alicia Davis has just released two swoon-worthy new tracks!. Both “Lovesick” and “Old Habits Die Hard” offer Alicia’s personal take on love and heartbreak, but with a unique sound and vision all her own. London based, Australian artist Davis has been...
'Grey's Anatomy' star Kevin McKidd headed for divorce
Kevin McKidd's wife, Arielle Goldrath McKidd, filed for divorce five months after the actor announced their split.
