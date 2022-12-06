Read full article on original website
Cruising World
2023 Boat of the Year: Best Cruising Multihull
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. The trend toward cruising multihulls continues unabated, and perhaps has even come full circle. The popularity of boats with more than one hull, especially catamarans, is more evident with each passing year in charter fleets, on boat-show docks, and in far-flung anchorages the world over. The multihull genie is out of the bottle, and there’s no evidence it will ever return. That reality was once again underlined in the 2023 Boat of the Year trials, where the Cruising Multihull class, with five legitimate contenders, was certainly among the strongest categories. Particularly notable this year was the dominance of French builders, which makes sense because the country has been the leading proponent of production-built multihulls from the beginning. It’s fitting that one of those pioneering firms topped the field for 2023: Well done, Fountaine Pajot.
This Sleek 197-Foot Sportfishing Superyacht Is Designed for Discerning Anglers
AB Yacht Design’s latest concept is a real catch. The sportfishing superyacht, which goes by the name of Canyon, was designed to bring anglers a more luxurious experience on the high seas. Penned inside and out by the British studio, the 197-footer is characterized by a distinctive invertive bow, a slender hull and long, smooth lines. Amidships, a fully equipped tower stands 46 feet above the sea level to help you spot fish in the distance. The exterior is geared toward sportfishing, too. The multipurpose aft deck, which is fully open yet still offers protection from the elements, features a fishing store,...
boatingmag.com
Windshield Wipers for Boats: FAQs
The editors at Boating have teamed up with the experts at Imtra to bring you advice on how to keep your boat in Bristol condition and get the most from your hours spent out on the water. For more great tips, see Better Boating with Imtra ». What is the...
WATCH: Killer Whales Sink a Boat Full of Fishermen After Launching ‘Organized Attack’
Last week, a group of fishermen had a brush with death when they were attacked by killer whales off the coast of Portugal. When the French boat was sailing north of Porto, it was surrounded by a pod of orcas. They attacked the boat, causing it to fill with water and sink into the ocean. The terrifying viral video was shared on Youtube.
This Turtle-Shaped Yacht Might Be the Biggest Boat in the World
What will the world do with a 1,800 foot long, 2,000 foot wide yacht shaped like a sea turtle? That’s unclear, but it appears we’ll be getting one nevertheless. Per a new report from CNN, Italian design house Pierpaolo Lazzarini has debuted plans for a gargantuan terayacht — which, for the uninitiated, is a name given to vessels bigger than super, mega and giga yachts — to the tune of $8 billion, with Saudi Arabia as the proposed home for the project.
'Absolute Monster:' Mega Great White Shark Pictured Stalking Fishing Boat
The predator was spotted following the boat full of tuna off Port Lincoln, in South Australia, an area teeming with sharks at this time of year.
Watch Moment Huge Shark Jumps Onto Fishing Boat: 'We Were Lucky'
The skipper and his five passengers were relieved there was a windscreen between them and the shark as it thrashed around on deck.
gmauthority.com
Chevrolet Performance Launches L8T Crate Engine
Chevrolet Performance is now offering the naturally aspirated 6.6L V8 L8T as a new crate engine. For those readers who may be unaware, the naturally aspirated 6.6L V8 L8T is the same powerplant cradled by gasoline-powered variants of the Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD heavy duty pickups, and now, the L8T is the largest-displacement LT-family engine on offer from Chevrolet Performance. Peak output is rated at 401 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 464 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm, but unsurprisingly, the V8 also packs in loads of low-end torque along the way. Maximum recommended engine speed is 5,600 rpm.
maritime-executive.com
Tall Ship With a Long Career in Cinema Heads to the Scrappers
A Dutch barque that featured in more than a dozen films has gone to the scrappers, ending a 77-year career on the water. The three-masted tall ship Earl of Pembroke, which starred in the film productions of Treasure Island, Alice in Wonderland and Cloud Atlas, has been towed off for demolition. The vessel was built in Sweden in 1945 as the Orion, and she was one of the last schooner-rigged sailing cargo ships constructed for use in the Baltic timber trade.
Deadliest Catch Captain Johnathan Hillstrand's Scary Experience With A Sunken Sailboat
Perhaps it goes without saying, but the crews of Discovery's "Deadliest Catch" have to be very skillful at handling their boats. These, after all, are massive, hulking, floating machines that are intended to navigate some of the roughest waters in the world. And fans of "Deadliest Catch" already know that commercial fishing –- in particular crab fishing -– causes several times more than the average number of fatalities among most other jobs (via CDC.gov).
The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading
Here are the technologies that may make modern 4x4s obsolete and why they are on the rise anyway. The post The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoweek.com
Street-Spotted: 1971 Dodge Demon 340
Dodge entered the decade of the 1970s in surprisingly good shape when it came to its smaller cars, with the Dart lineup and its Plymouth twins providing car buyers a lot of variety on the cheap, while also offering some hair-raising performance versions for those with a little extra dough.
saltwatersportsman.com
Fish Facts: Escolar Caught from Shore
While fishing along the cliffs on the Big Island of Hawaii, Avery Berido of Kea’au caught what, he says, anglers locally call a “mongoose fish.” Berido fished a glow strip with a slow retrieve during a dark moon phase. “These are generally uncommon here, but occasionally they’ll swarm your baits at night when you’re fishing from shore near deep dropoffs.” Berido guessed the fish to be some sort of snake mackerel or Roudi escolar, and turned to our Fish Facts experts for confirmation, as well as for information on the species’ edibility.
1974 Duster Dusts 1970 Chevelle SS
The 1974 Plymouth duster was the first of its kind to receive the 360 in.³ V-8 engine. You might be skeptical of its performance, due to the 340 in.³ V-8‘s low stroke and high revving capabilities. However the 360 came with something that made it a fierce competitor on the dragstrip. That, of course, was an abundance of torque despite having fairly low horsepower numbers. Setups like that are a recipe for doing well on the dragstrip which is exactly what it’s doing in this video against a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS.
Florida Divers Stole Fishing Gear and Freed Sharks in Front of Police Chief
John R. Moore Jr., and Tanner J. Mansell were convicted in West Palm Beach and face up to five years in jail and $250,000 in fines.
Woman Shocked Electronic Rust Control Didn’t Work
Wait until she finds out about the blinker fluid leak…. If you live in an area where the roads are salted in the winter, you know how difficult it can be to keep your car rust-free. Thankfully, the wonders of modern technologies have provided us with better tools to fight corrosion. One of the tools you may or may not be familiar with is electronic rust control, something a woman in Ontario, Canada recently found to be insufficient at preserving the body panels on her 2017 Ford Escape.
Cruising World
2023 Boat of the Year: Best Full-Size Cruiser
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Relatively compact offerings ruled the waves with regard to the Boat of the Year fleet for 2023, and nowhere was this more evident than in the “big boat” Full-Size Cruiser division, with a quartet of nominees firmly ensconced in the 40- to 50-foot range. But this Euro-centric class—a pair of entries came from German consortium Hanse Yachts AG, with Sweden (Hallberg-Rassy) and Slovenia (Elan) also represented—had one important factor in common: The sailing performance across the quartet was top-notch. Hallberg-Rassy is produced by a Scandinavian nation that has scored numerous BOTY wins over the years, a trend that continued this year. Ultimately, this class winner surprised the judges but proved to be a unanimous choice.
Don Garlits' Collector Cars At Mopar Show
Here’s an example of a great enthusiast event. There are a few communities within the classic car and muscle car worlds that have become quite prominent for their intermingling and ability to get a lot of things done together. Depending on your interests he could be the LS community, GM Fanbase, Ford group, or the subject of this event , low power. We’ve heard crazy stories from everyone in the car community about these particular types of car people going out and turning their stock 383 V-8 in the supercar slang powerhouses was a little more than parts they found at a swap meet. Well, that’s exactly how the 2022 Mopar show went down when the Don Garlit collection made an appearance.
Inebriated Racer In A Chevy Corvette Loses Engine In Horror Crash
Vehicle safety systems have come a long way in the past few years, but when people drive like idiots, there's very little engineers can do, as evidenced by this C7 Chevrolet Corvette, which lost its entire engine in a horrific highway crash. According to witnesses, the driver of the Corvette was racing at high speed when the crash occurred. According to OnScene TV, the collision, which took place in San Bernardino, California, on Saturday night, left the Corvette in pieces, with its entire engine assembly left strewn across the highway. We've seen cars lose their oily bits in serious crashes before, and the reason is usually simple: speeding.
