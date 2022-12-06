Read full article on original website
Youthful Riverside wrestling hoping to scrap, compete at home tournament
(Oakland) -- The Riverside wrestling program has a young lineup this year, but Coach Casey Conover likes the scrappiness of his team early in the season. Pairing their scrappiness with in-season experience should do wonders for the Bulldogs this season. "I like the fight of our young kids," Conover said....
Lenox's Cox putting up dominant numbers in sophomore season
(Lenox) -- The Lenox girls basketball team is off to a 2-1 start thanks to some mind-boggling performances from sophomore Sadie Cox. "I think we're off to a great start," Cox said on Tuesday's Upon Further Review. "We're working hard. I'm glad with how it's going so far." The Tigers...
KMA Sports (Boys Basketball): Red Oak 76 Shenandoah 48
Gilleland drops double-double in Red Oak's season-opening win. Red Oak controlled the tempo and got a stellar performance from Hunter Gilleland in their first win of the season on Tuesday.
North Nodaway's Cline to continue hoops career at North Central Missouri
(Hopkins) -- North Nodaway basketball standout Jacquelyn Cline will take her talents to North Central Missouri Community College. "It's really exciting," Cline said. "It's always been an idea. Now it's something to look forward to." As Cline's basketball career blossomed, she hoped college basketball would be in her future. "It...
Gilleland drops double-double in Red Oak's season-opening win
(Shenandoah) -- Red Oak controlled the tempo and got a stellar performance from Hunter Gilleland in their first win of the season on Tuesday. Gilleland and his teammates used a third-quarter run and an aggressive defense to pull away from Shenandoah in a 76-48 win. "We competed and played hard,"...
Remaining SWCC women's basketball games canceled
(Creston) -- Southwestern Community College has announced their remaining women’s basketball games will not be played. The Spartans are 1-4 overall and had been competing with a “depleted roster” since the beginning of the season. Remaining games will be listed as a “No Contest.”. Find the...
Darrell Wesley "Buzzy" Keever
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, December 10, 2022. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
Larry Miller, age 78, of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa. Memorials:May be given in his name. Allen passed away at the Clearview Home in Mount Ayr on Tuesday. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.
Shonna S. Rakes, 43, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life at a later dateName:Shonna S. RakesPronunciation: Age:43From:She…
Mildred Walter, age 94, of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa. Visitation End:7:00 PM w/family greeting friends from 5 to 7. Mildred passed away early Tuesday morning at the Creston Hospital. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.
Marian A. McIntire, 88 of Shenandoah
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Marian passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Junior Dale "J.D." Hines, 80, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, December 17, 2022. Visitation Start: 12:00 P.M. Visitation End: 1:00 P.M. Memorials: Junior Hines Memorial Fund. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Private family inurnment at a later date, Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
Charles W. "Chuck" Beck, 85, Fairfax, Missouri
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri. Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022. Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M. Visitation End: 7:00 P.M. Memorials: Wounded Warriors Project or Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port.
Betty Hefflefinger, 90, of Corning, Iowa
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
Nodaway County accident injures 2
(Maryville) -- Two people were injured in a single-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2008 Ford Taurus, driven by 20-year-old Hannah Sturgeon of Maitland, was traveling eastbound on 275th Street just southeast of Maryville around 11:40 a.m. when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve to travel north on Ivory Road and lost control. Authorities say the vehicle skidded off the roadway and overturned before coming to rest on its top off the east side of Ivory Road.
Lawrence "Larry" J. Vrbka, 91 of Glenwood, Iowa
Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. Visitation End:7:00 p.m. with Rosary to follow. Memorials:Holy Rosary Catholic Church or Bloom Sr. Center. Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery at a Later Date. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
Steve Porter, 80, of Corning, Iowa
Time:11:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. Location:Corning United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall - A luncheon will be provided. Visitation Location:Corning United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, December 17, 2022. Visitation Start:11:00 A.M. Visitation End:1:00 P.M. Memorials:To the family. Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th...
Karen Christine Stephens, 84, Coin, Iowa
Olinger Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery - Highland in Thornton, CO.
Robert Allen Wooton, Jr., 57, of Griswold, Iowa
Robert Allen Wooton, Jr., 57, of Griswold, Iowa, died Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. A committal service will be held Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel. Roland Funeral Service is caring for Robert’s family and his...
Janice Follmann
Service:No servicesName:Janice FollmannPronunciation: Age:74From:Atlantic, IowaPrevious: Day…
