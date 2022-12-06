(Maryville) -- Two people were injured in a single-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2008 Ford Taurus, driven by 20-year-old Hannah Sturgeon of Maitland, was traveling eastbound on 275th Street just southeast of Maryville around 11:40 a.m. when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve to travel north on Ivory Road and lost control. Authorities say the vehicle skidded off the roadway and overturned before coming to rest on its top off the east side of Ivory Road.

NODAWAY COUNTY, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO