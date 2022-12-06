The Marshall County Commissioners reviewed Marshall County Sheriff Matt Hassel’s contract Monday morning. The fixed compensation that is effective January 1, 2023, upon approval of both the Marshall County Commissioners and the Marshall County Council, is $95,285.58, which is a raise. The fixed compensation is in lieu of the sheriff’s fees he is otherwise entitled to receive as collection fees which would be assigned to the county. The sheriff will also assign all fees from prisoner meal allowances to the county.

1 DAY AGO