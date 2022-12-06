Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
County Council Recognizes Outgoing Members, Auditor
Thursday was the last Kosciusko County Council meeting for members Ernie Wiggins and Jon Garber and County Auditor Michelle Puckett, and they were recognized for their service by everyone there. Garber, who was not in attendance Thursday due to illness, and Wiggins did not seek re-election this year to the...
Times-Union Newspaper
McGinnis Files For Winona Lake Council Seat
Ashley McGinnis has filed for the Winona Lake Town Council Ward 2 seat being vacated by Denny Duncan. Duncan was elected to the Warsaw School Board and can not serve in both elected positions. A Republican caucus to elect Duncan’s successor will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Winona Lake Council Chambers, 1310 Park Ave., Winona Lake.
Times-Union Newspaper
Groundbreaking Ceremony Held For Tippecanoe-Chapman Regional Sewer District
A groundbreaking ceremony was held by the Tippecanoe-Chapman Regional Sewer District Board of Trustees Thursday in honor of the new septic elimination project. It was mentioned numerous times throughout the ceremony how monumental this project truly is for the people around the lakes. It is “a quality of life project,” according to County Commissioner Bob Conley.
Times-Union Newspaper
Turkey Creek Dam And Dike Board Discusses Hawaiian Village Plan
Turkey Creek Dam and Dike Conservancy District Board discussed its current standing on the Hawaiian Village project plan Wednesday during a special meeting. A few Board members were puzzled as to how the project was recently named, but it turns out the area has been called the Hawaiian Village since the 1950s.
Times-Union Newspaper
Overdose Deaths In County Reach New Record
2022 isn’t over yet, but it’s already broken the record for most overdose deaths in a year. While requesting an additional appropriation of $50,000 before the Kosciusko County Council, Coroner Tony Ciriello reminded the Council he had asked for a previous additional appropriation in September, but that money has ran out.
Times-Union Newspaper
Manchester Council Approves Utility Reports
NORTH MANCHESTER - Preliminary engineering reports for North Manchester’s water and wastewater utilities were approved by the Town Council following public hearings Wednesday night. The reports, presented by Jeff Hersha of Jones and Henry Engineers, detailed suggested improvements to the utilities including an oxidation basin for the wastewater plant,...
Times-Union Newspaper
County Highway Superintendent Steve Moriarty Receives Statewide Award
Steve Moriarty, Kosciusko County Highway Department superintendent, didn’t know he was getting a statewide honor until he was at the Indiana Association of County Commissioners (IACC) annual conference last week. The IACC announced Moriarty was selected their 2022 Outstanding County Highway Supervisor of the Year. The award is in...
Times-Union Newspaper
County Area Plan Commission Approves Rezoning, 3 Final Plats
Despite some concerns, a rezoning was preliminary approved Wednesday by the Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission. Ransbottom Family Farm’s petition to rezone property from an agricultural district to a residential district was given an 8-0 favorable recommendation by the Commission. The 20.76-acre property is on the north side of...
Times-Union Newspaper
KABS Gives Back Over $250K In CARES Funding
Kosciusko Area Bus Service gave back some of its CARES Act funding after not being able to use it all. Marcie Arndt, vice president of programs at Cardinal Services and interim KABS general manager, presented KABS’ quarterly claims for July 1 to Sept. 30 to the Kosciusko County Commissioners Tuesday. The claim represents 50% operating assistance totaling $71,432 in federal funds; and 50% operating assistance totaling $71,432 in state funds, she said. Also included is the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) federal funds received for operating expenses and it represents 100% assistance totaling $41,697.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Marshall County, IN Commissioners Repeal 1998 Waste Reduction and Recycling Ordinance
An ordinance passed in 1998 by the Marshall County Commissioners for waste reduction and recycling was repealed by the commissioners. Marianne Peters, Director of Marshall County Solid Waste said her Board of Directors has discussed the issue for several months, the biggest one being that there are curbside haulers who are serving citizens in Marshall County but not offering recycling, which the ordinance requires.
Times-Union Newspaper
Mentone Council Hears About Recycling Program From Borden
MENTONE – A representative from an Elkhart-based waste company informed the Mentone Town Council on its services Wednesday. Eric Ivory, account representative for Borden Waste-Away Services Inc., said he is aware some recycling drop-off sites are going away. The Kosciusko County Solid Waste Management Board voted to close all...
max983.net
Marshall County Commissioners Review Sheriff Contract
The Marshall County Commissioners reviewed Marshall County Sheriff Matt Hassel’s contract Monday morning. The fixed compensation that is effective January 1, 2023, upon approval of both the Marshall County Commissioners and the Marshall County Council, is $95,285.58, which is a raise. The fixed compensation is in lieu of the sheriff’s fees he is otherwise entitled to receive as collection fees which would be assigned to the county. The sheriff will also assign all fees from prisoner meal allowances to the county.
harborcountry-news.com
New Buffalo Township marijuana picture coming into focus
NEW BUFFALO — The New Buffalo Township Board and Planning Commission narrowed down the potential portions of the township where marijuana-related businesses could be allowed under an amendment covering zoning during a well-attended Nov. 30 joint meeting. Three areas of the township are being proposed where marijuana dispensaries/micro businesses,...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Community mourns loss of former Wayne Township Trustee
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Wayne Township officials announced Wednesday that they are mourning the loss of Richard Stevenson, Sr., a former Trustee. They say Stevenson served the Wayne Township community for 12 years, serving four terms from 2007 to 2019. “Mr. Stevenson was a tireless champion of the people...
Times-Union Newspaper
Raymond H. Grubbs
MENTONE – Raymond H. Grubbs, 94, formerly of Claypool, Beaver Dam Lake, passed at 11:27 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Lake City Place of Warsaw. Raymond was born on Nov. 18, 1928, in Warsaw, to the late Harvey and Wreatha Boyer Grubbs. He was married on Oct. 30, 1964, in Mentone, to Georgianna Dillingham Teel, who preceded him in death on May 24, 2017.
whatzup.com
Authority gives millions to area projects
The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority has approved more than $15 million in new Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grants for five new projects in Allen, DeKalb, and Steuben counties. The five projects include:. $5 million for Lofts at Headwaters, a housing project in downtown Fort Wayne that will...
WANE-TV
State official: Denying Mayor Henry arrest footage violates state law
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Public Access Counselor Luke Britt said in a report Tuesday he believes the City of Fort Wayne violated the Access to Public Records Act (APRA) by failing to disclose investigatory records and police footage from Mayor Tom Henry’s arrest upon request. APRA...
WANE-TV
Public gets chance to learn, weigh in on U.S. 30 plans
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The public got a chance to learn more and weigh in on future improvements to a multi-county stretch of U.S. 30 during a meeting Monday evening. The meeting took place at Sweetwater Sound located at 5501 US 30 West. The meeting went over the Indiana Department...
Times-Union Newspaper
ABATE Supports CCS’ Toy Time
ABATE (American Bikers Aimed Toward Education) of Kosciusko County hosted Treasures for Kids, raising enough money and numerous donations, including a donation from Walmart of Warsaw. A shopping trip came together to help as many families as possible that are facing a hardship this year. All toys and donations will be dropped off at the 29th Annual Toy Time, hosted by Combined Community Services, at the county fairgrounds. Anyone in need of help this Christmas, or who would like to volunteer to help this holiday season, can contact Ami Pitt at CCS.
Times-Union Newspaper
Leesburg Mighty Farmers 4-H Club Donate To Animal Welfare League
LEESBURG - The Leesburg Mighty Farmers 4-H Club invited Animal Welfare League Board President John Lantz to speak at their recent meeting at the United Methodist Church in Leesburg. Following the Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H pledge, Lantz spoke to a full house of club members and some of their...
