ClutchPoints

4 Saints most to blame after heartbreaking Week 13 loss vs. Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints thought they had a golden win in Florida, but it turned out to be fool’s gold. The Saints absorbed their fourth defeat in the last five games after they were shellshocked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 17-16, on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. The Saints failed to stave off the Bucs in the final four minutes of the game and fell to another one of Tom Brady’s patented late-game comebacks. They are now 4-9, bringing up the rear in the NFC South. Here we’ll discuss the four Saints most to blame for their heartbreaking Week 13 loss vs. the Buccaneers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes history with unforgettable GOAT performance for Buccaneers vs. Saints

As he engineered another incredible fourth quarter comeback during Week 13’s Monday Night Football, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made all sorts of history. The Buccaneers were trailing by 13 points with less than six minutes remaining in the game, and it certainly looked like they were heading to another painful loss after failing to find the end zone through three quarters of play. However, Brady wouldn’t let his Bucs go down without a fight, leading the charge with two touchdowns to help them score 14 straight points for the 17-16 win.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Legendary NFL Head Coach Was Furious With The Saints

The New Orleans Saints made some baffling decisions late in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. They played all the hits on "how to lose a 13-point lead" in the final five minutes of the game. Whether it was throwing on 3rd and short to running back Mark Ingram not getting an easy first down with daylight in front of him, to Dennis Allen's horrendous clock management, it was all bad.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

NFL Week 13 highlights: Brady, Bucs battle back to win in final seconds vs. Saints

Week 13 of the NFL season came to a close Monday with an NFC South thriller. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers. were on the verge of falling to 5-7 on the season, but Tom Brady worked his magic once again. Trailing 16-3 to the New Orleans Saints late in the fourth quarter, Brady led the Buccaneers to two touchdown drives, including one that tied and gave them the win with three seconds left.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

NFL Week 13 live updates: Saints hold lead over Bucs in 2nd half

Week 13 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday with a highly anticipated NFC matchup, as Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints hit the road to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs (5-6) currently lead the NFC South, while the Saints (4-8)...
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Tom Brady Celebrated by LeBron James, Twitter for Leading Bucs' GW Drive vs. Saints

It looked like it was finally safe to count out Touchdown Tom. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were lost on offense for the majority of Monday's NFC South showdown against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium, but Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes in the final three minutes to help them earn a dramatic 17-16 victory.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Saints Running Back Likely Done For The Season

The New Orleans Saints lost more than just a football game on Monday night. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, running back Mark Ingram suffered a slight MCL tear in the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will "likely" miss the rest of the season. Ingram's timeline is 4-to-6...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
