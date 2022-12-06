Read full article on original website
3 minutes, 2 Tom Brady TDs, and the Bucs beat the Saints
TAMPA — Tom Brady had a bigger problem than his team possibly not getting into the playoffs this season. The Bucs have struggled just to reach the end zone. At least that’s been the case against the Saints at Raymond James Stadium. But Brady is the greatest quarterback...
4 Saints most to blame after heartbreaking Week 13 loss vs. Buccaneers
The New Orleans Saints thought they had a golden win in Florida, but it turned out to be fool’s gold. The Saints absorbed their fourth defeat in the last five games after they were shellshocked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 17-16, on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. The Saints failed to stave off the Bucs in the final four minutes of the game and fell to another one of Tom Brady’s patented late-game comebacks. They are now 4-9, bringing up the rear in the NFC South. Here we’ll discuss the four Saints most to blame for their heartbreaking Week 13 loss vs. the Buccaneers.
Tom Brady makes history with unforgettable GOAT performance for Buccaneers vs. Saints
As he engineered another incredible fourth quarter comeback during Week 13’s Monday Night Football, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made all sorts of history. The Buccaneers were trailing by 13 points with less than six minutes remaining in the game, and it certainly looked like they were heading to another painful loss after failing to find the end zone through three quarters of play. However, Brady wouldn’t let his Bucs go down without a fight, leading the charge with two touchdowns to help them score 14 straight points for the 17-16 win.
Legendary NFL Head Coach Was Furious With The Saints
The New Orleans Saints made some baffling decisions late in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. They played all the hits on "how to lose a 13-point lead" in the final five minutes of the game. Whether it was throwing on 3rd and short to running back Mark Ingram not getting an easy first down with daylight in front of him, to Dennis Allen's horrendous clock management, it was all bad.
NOLA.com
WATCH: Buccaneers QB Tom Brady screams at teammates on the sideline during Saints game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has had some frustrating games against the New Orleans Saints in recent seasons, and Monday night's game proved to be another rough night for the NFL legend. With the Saints leading 13-3 in the fourth quarter, Brady was seen on the sideline holding a...
Mike Alstott steps down as Northside Christian head coach
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.- The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer great most know as ‘The A-Train’ will no longer be leading a high school football program heading into 2023. Mike Alstott announced via Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he was stepping down as Northside Christian’s head football coach. ...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 13 highlights: Brady, Bucs battle back to win in final seconds vs. Saints
Week 13 of the NFL season came to a close Monday with an NFC South thriller. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers. were on the verge of falling to 5-7 on the season, but Tom Brady worked his magic once again. Trailing 16-3 to the New Orleans Saints late in the fourth quarter, Brady led the Buccaneers to two touchdown drives, including one that tied and gave them the win with three seconds left.
Saints RB Mark Ingram's 2022 season is likely over
Saints running back Mark Ingram has likely seen his 2022 season come to an end, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The soon-to-be-33-year-old is set to tie a ribbon on his lowest single-season of production in 12 seasons of NFL play. Ingram suffered a slight MCL tear in the...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 13 live updates: Saints hold lead over Bucs in 2nd half
Week 13 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday with a highly anticipated NFC matchup, as Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints hit the road to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs (5-6) currently lead the NFC South, while the Saints (4-8)...
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Celebrated by LeBron James, Twitter for Leading Bucs' GW Drive vs. Saints
It looked like it was finally safe to count out Touchdown Tom. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were lost on offense for the majority of Monday's NFC South showdown against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium, but Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes in the final three minutes to help them earn a dramatic 17-16 victory.
Saints Running Back Likely Done For The Season
The New Orleans Saints lost more than just a football game on Monday night. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, running back Mark Ingram suffered a slight MCL tear in the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will "likely" miss the rest of the season. Ingram's timeline is 4-to-6...
Colin Cowherd Says Tom Brady to 49ers Makes Sense: 'He's Done With Tampa'
Colin Cowherd says Tom Brady will stave off retirement another year and take his talents to San Francisco in 2023.
Bleacher Report
49ers' Shanahan: 'Way Outside Chance' Jimmy Garoppolo Plays in Playoffs After Injury
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan provided an update to reporters Wednesday on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who is out for a to-be-determined period of time with a left foot injury. Shanahan said Garoppolo has a "way outside chance" to return late in the playoffs if the 49ers get that...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Desmond Ridder to Start for Falcons in Week 15; Marcus Mariota Benched
The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly using their Week 14 bye to usher in a quarterback change. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Falcons will bench Marcus Mariota and turn the offense over to rookie Desmond Ridder ahead of their Week 15 matchup with the rival New Orleans Saints. Asking...
Bleacher Report
Ranking the 2022 Heisman Trophy Candidates Based on Their NFL Potential
Winners of the Heisman Trophy aren't guaranteed successful NFL careers. They aren't even guaranteed to be high draft picks, although that's become more common in recent years. Just this week, the Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield, who won the Heisman in 2017. Mayfield is now with his third team (the Los Angeles Rams) in six months.
Bleacher Report
The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 14
After over three months of setting lineups and making waiver claims and swinging trades and pondering the injustice of a world where Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp gets hurt, we have reached the end of the line. OK, the end of a line. A new line will begin...
Saints’ Mark Ingram hit with brutal knee injury update after Monday Night Football disaster
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram had a performance to forget in Week 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. To make matters worse, it looks like Ingram might be dealing with something far more serious than a failed second down conversion. The NFL Network’s Ian...
Bleacher Report
Appreciate Tom Brady's Late-Game Magic Now Because It'll Be Gone Soon
Tom Brady's career is the NFL equivalent of the often-used Undertaker GIF. Just when everyone thinks it's OK to finally bury the veteran, he rises to the occasion. Eventually, even Mark Calaway was forced to retire the gimmick after a long and fruitful run. Before then, he provided memorable moment after memorable moment.
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture Week 14: Latest AFC, NFC Standings and Bracket Scenarios
This Sunday, the Buffalo Bills will host the New York Jets in a game that many fans probably didn't have circled when the schedule was first released. However, the Bills-Jets tilt has serious playoff implications—and not just for top-seeded Buffalo. The Jets have been one of the NFL's biggest...
Bleacher Report
NFL Twitter Laughs at Rams' Pettiness for Claiming Baker Mayfield amid 49ers Buzz
The Los Angeles Rams might have achieved two goals when they claimed veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers Tuesday. The reigning Super Bowl champions now have another option under center with Matthew Stafford still on injured reserve and John Wolford battling a neck injury. Los Angeles also ensured Mayfield didn't...
