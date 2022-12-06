Top quarterbacks who are available in NCAA transfer portal

Student-athletes throughout college football entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday, the first day players are eligible to do so.

Student-athletes now enter the NCAA transfer portal within set dates (Dec. 5, 2022-Jan. 18, 2023).

Quarterback Hendon Hooker’s career at Tennessee has concluded. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound Hooker suffered a season-ending injury at South Carolina with a torn ACL in his left knee.

Joe Milton III started for Tennessee in the Vols’ regular-season finale at Vanderbilt. Milton III has one season remaining of eligibility.

If Milton III intends to return in 2023 with one season remaining of eligibility, he would join redshirt sophomore Gaston Moore, freshman Tayven Jackson and redshirt sophomore Navy Shuler in a quarterback competition during spring practices in replacing Hooker.

2023 quarterback commit Nico Iamaleava Jr. is also slated to be an early enrollee at Tennessee during spring practices.

The Vols could also pursue an additional signal-caller in the transfer portal.

Below are top quarterbacks who are in the NCAA transfer portal after the first day student-athletes were eligible to do so.

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Alicia Devine/USA TODAY NETWORK

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

CHRIS LANDSBERGER/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Brown (Virginia Tech)

Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Eli Stowers (Texas A&M)

Malik Hornsby (Arkansas)

Jake Crandall/USA TODAY NETWORK

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Veilleux (Penn State)