Nashville, TN

Top quarterbacks who are available in NCAA transfer portal

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Student-athletes throughout college football entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday, the first day players are eligible to do so.

Student-athletes now enter the NCAA transfer portal within set dates (Dec. 5, 2022-Jan. 18, 2023).

Quarterback Hendon Hooker’s career at Tennessee has concluded. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound Hooker suffered a season-ending injury at South Carolina with a torn ACL in his left knee.

Joe Milton III started for Tennessee in the Vols’ regular-season finale at Vanderbilt. Milton III has one season remaining of eligibility.

If Milton III intends to return in 2023 with one season remaining of eligibility, he would join redshirt sophomore Gaston Moore, freshman Tayven Jackson and redshirt sophomore Navy Shuler in a quarterback competition during spring practices in replacing Hooker.

2023 quarterback commit Nico Iamaleava Jr. is also slated to be an early enrollee at Tennessee during spring practices.

The Vols could also pursue an additional signal-caller in the transfer portal.

Below are top quarterbacks who are in the NCAA transfer portal after the first day student-athletes were eligible to do so.

Jason Brown (Virginia Tech)

Eli Stowers (Texas A&M)

Malik Hornsby (Arkansas)

Christian Veilleux (Penn State)

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

