Polk County, FL

polksheriff.org

Illegally altered firearms recovered by Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies while assisting FHP on a traffic stop; two people arrested

Two people were arrested and two illegally altered firearms were seized by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, December 8, 2022, near Lakeland after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper encountered resistance from the couple during a traffic stop. The driver,. 27-year old Samuel Timothy Doolin of Lakeland, was...
POLK COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

72-year-old Villager arrested after unwanted return to City Fire

A 72-year-old Villager was arrested after making an unwanted return to City Fire. James Joseph Hagan of the Village of Duval went into the restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The Kentucky native had been banned from City Fire on Nov. 25 after getting into a verbal dispute with the restaurant’s management and staff.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
helihub.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Selling Former LE Helicopter

The Polk County Sheriff’s office has once again partnered with GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus assets, to offer a 2014 McDonnell Douglas 369E Helicopter for sale. The former law enforcement aircraft is at auction until December 12, 2022. Maintained by...
POLK COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Hernando County Sheriff's Office SUV catches fire in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a Hernando County Sheriff's deputy's patrol car caught fire Wednesday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. near the Mariner's Cay Apartments, just off Northcliffe Boulevard in Spring Hill, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said. Fire crews responded to the area on a report of a sheriff's office vehicle on fire, the agency spokesperson said.
SPRING HILL, FL
wengradio.com

Driver Kills Himself On I-75 In An Apparent Suicide

Sarasota, Fla – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a possible suicide that occurred on Interstate 75SB. at Mile Marker 199 in Sarasota County on Tuesday. The Florida Highway Patrol received several calls advising that a blue in color Hyundai was driving erratically in the area of Mile Marker 200 on Interstate 75.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

