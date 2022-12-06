Read full article on original website
polksheriff.org
Illegally altered firearms recovered by Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies while assisting FHP on a traffic stop; two people arrested
Two people were arrested and two illegally altered firearms were seized by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, December 8, 2022, near Lakeland after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper encountered resistance from the couple during a traffic stop. The driver,. 27-year old Samuel Timothy Doolin of Lakeland, was...
Two From Lakeland Arrested With Illegally Altered Firearms
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were arrested, and two illegally altered firearms were seized by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, December 8, 2022, near Lakeland after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper encountered resistance from the couple during a traffic stop. The driver,
DeSoto County woman arrested after buying guns for convicted felon
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested after she illegally bought guns for Fabio Guzman, a convicted felon and another person who couldn’t legally purchase guns. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office arrested Guzman last month for attempting to buy two guns, despite being a convicted felon.
Florida Man, Self-Proclaimed Arsonist, Arrested After Burning Sheriff’s Patrol Vehicle Drunk
SPRING HILL. Fla. – A Florida man is behind bars after setting a Sheriff’s patrol vehicle on fire and “feeling bad” for doing it, according to deputies. According to deputies, just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, 911 operators began receiving several calls regarding a Vehicle
fox13news.com
Polk County traffic stop leads to arrest of brother of accused Capitol rioter, deputies say
LAKELAND, Fla. - The brother of a man accused in the Jan. 6 riot at the nation's Capitol was allegedly carrying a stock of illegal firearms "for his protection against law enforcement" when he was pulled over by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in Polk County Thursday. Polk County Sheriff...
Man found guilty of impersonating police officer, raping woman
TAMPA, Fla. — A man has been convicted for impersonating a law enforcement officer and raping a woman back in 2021. Justin Evans was found guilty Wednesday on all four counts he was charged with — battery, impersonating a public officer and two counts of false imprisonment. The...
villages-news.com
72-year-old Villager arrested after unwanted return to City Fire
A 72-year-old Villager was arrested after making an unwanted return to City Fire. James Joseph Hagan of the Village of Duval went into the restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The Kentucky native had been banned from City Fire on Nov. 25 after getting into a verbal dispute with the restaurant’s management and staff.
Suspect Who Shot At Sheriff Deputy In Riverview Road Rage Incident In Custody
RIVERVIEW, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a road rage incident that resulted in a deputy being shot at by another driver. The incident happened just after 6 p.m. on Balm Riverview Road and CR-672, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.
Pasco Deputies Looking For Man Regarding An Incident With Juvenile
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted for questioning regarding an incident with a juvenile. Deputies say the man was last seen on video in the New Port Richey area on Nov. 21 at 2:34 a.m. and
helihub.com
Polk County Sheriff’s Office Selling Former LE Helicopter
The Polk County Sheriff’s office has once again partnered with GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus assets, to offer a 2014 McDonnell Douglas 369E Helicopter for sale. The former law enforcement aircraft is at auction until December 12, 2022. Maintained by...
Police Arrest Clearwater And Largo High School Teens In Hate-Related Criminal Mischief Cases
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police detectives have made two arrests in three cases of criminal mischief that occurred last weekend, where vehicles were damaged and hate speech was used with spray paint. A 16-year-old male Clearwater High student was arrested today, along with a 16-year-old
Suspect’s Truck Identified In Fatal Treasure Island Hit And Run
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a hit-and-run vehicle. On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 46-year-old pedestrian Felicia White was struck and killed in a designated crosswalk in Treasure Island. According to investigators,
Polk County Detention Deputy Arrested After “Skip Scanning” At Walmart Nine Times
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – On Saturday, December 3, 2022, Polk County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 44-year-old John Reed, a detention deputy with the agency who resigned immediately upon his arrest, for 8 counts petit theft (M2), and one count each obtaining property by fraud (F3), gross
9th grader poses with gun in St. Pete school bathroom: police
A ninth-grade student was arrested Thursday after police said they posted a picture on social media posing with a firearm in the school bathroom.
businessobserverfl.com
Grand jury indicts group for embezzling hundreds of thousands in aid for students
A 53-year-old financial services manager at an unnamed local institution of higher learning and eight co-conspirators are looking at two decades in federal prison for allegedly embezzling “hundreds of thousands of dollars” in financial aid. The five have been indicted by a federal grand jury with one count...
Hernando County Sheriff's Office SUV catches fire in Spring Hill
SPRING HILL, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a Hernando County Sheriff's deputy's patrol car caught fire Wednesday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. near the Mariner's Cay Apartments, just off Northcliffe Boulevard in Spring Hill, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said. Fire crews responded to the area on a report of a sheriff's office vehicle on fire, the agency spokesperson said.
wengradio.com
Driver Kills Himself On I-75 In An Apparent Suicide
Sarasota, Fla – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a possible suicide that occurred on Interstate 75SB. at Mile Marker 199 in Sarasota County on Tuesday. The Florida Highway Patrol received several calls advising that a blue in color Hyundai was driving erratically in the area of Mile Marker 200 on Interstate 75.
Off-duty Chicago officer accused of urinating in ice machine at Florida bar
An off-duty Chicago police officer vacationing in Florida was arrested Monday after he was caught peeing into an ice machine while at a bar in St. Petersburg, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Spring Hill Woman Dies After Crash In Hernando County
SPRING HILL, Fla. – A 28-year-old Spring Hill woman has died after a crash that happened around 6:00 pm on Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to troopers, the Spring Hill woman was traveling northbound on US-41. At the intersection of Powell Road, the
iontb.com
Police investigating fatal single vehicle crash on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg
Officers from the St. Petersburg Police Department are investigating a fatal crash that occurred at 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Investigators say a 70 year-old male driver from St. Petersburg was operating a burgundy Chrysler Town and Country minivan and involved in the deadly, single vehicle traffic crash in the 6100 block of Central Avenue.
