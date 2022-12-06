ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Titans: What the firing of Jon Robinson means for Mike Vrabel

The firing of General Manager Jon Robinson made a loud statement about the standards for the Tennessee Titans organization moving forward. Owner Amy Adams Strunk is making one thing clear: Mediocrity is not good enough. It also sends a clear message regarding head coach Mike Vrabel. He is the captain...
NASHVILLE, TN
Athlon Sports

NFL Insider Explains Why Titans Fired GM Jon Robinson

The Tennessee Titans shocked the NFL world this morning when reports surfaced of the team firing general manager Jon Robinson.  Robinson, whose Titans sit atop the AFC South through 13 weeks in 2022, signed a massive contract extension with the team last season, adding to the surprise of ...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

'Go win the freaking game:' How Tennessee Titans players reacted to GM Jon Robinson's firing

If reports from the locker room are any indication, Jon Robinson isn't rooting for the Tennessee Titans' downfall. At least not immediately. The Titans fired Robinson, their general manager of nearly seven years, on Tuesday. Titans coach Mike Vrabel and a number of players said Wednesday that they'd heard from Robinson in the last 24 hours, all sharing some version of the same story.
NASHVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

Wild theory explains shocking Titans firing

The Tennessee Titans made an absolutely shocking move in their front office on Tuesday afternoon when the organization suddenly decided to part ways with general manager Jon Robison even though he’s never had a losing season and has the team on the brink of yet another division title and playoff appearance. The Titans did not offer a specific explanation for why the decision was made, but that didn’t stop fans from offering their own wild theory.
CBS Minnesota

Adam Thielen named Vikings' 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings veteran wide receiver Adam Theielen is the team's nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.The team announced the nomination Tuesday morning. The award recognizes NFL players who exhibit "excellence on the field" and also off the field by giving back to the community. RELATED: Cam Bynum interception secures Vikings' 27-22 win over Jets"Adam and Caitlin's commitment and willingness to give back and serve Minnesotans through the Thielen Foundation is truly inspiring," said Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf. "We are proud of Adam for the impact he has made on the community and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Big Cat Country

Jaguars Nominate Tyler Shatley For Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

Coach Doug Pederson announced that Offensive Lineman Tyler Shatley is this year’s nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. Shatley is the longest tenured player on the roster after joining the team in 2014 as an undrafted rookie. The award recognizes a player’s hard work on and off the field. Shatley supports multiple non-profit organizations in the area, such as Feeding Northeast Florida and Ronald McDonald House. To show your support for Shatley:
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans injury report grows even longer before game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

As is so often the case, the Tennessee Titans injury report hit a double-digit number of players on Thursday. The Titans (7-5) face the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). One of the NFL's most injury-addled teams, the Titans are banged up once again heading into the AFC South showdown. Eight Titans did not practice Thursday and three more were limited participants.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy