Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
suntimesnews.com
Chester Grade School students receive Character Awards
CHESTER — The following Chester Grade School students were recognized with a CGS Character Award Friday December 2. The character trait being recognized is having and demonstrating, “Self-Management” skills. In the photo are (front row, left to right): Yanet Perez, Gracelynn Ebers, and Juana Ramirez-Lopez. (Back row,...
suntimesnews.com
Rep. Friess’ district director tours Rock City facility
RED BUD, Ill. – On November 30th, 2022, State Representative Friess’ District Director, Cathy, had the great pleasure of touring Rock City – an Admiral Parkway Development. The tour was coordinated by Edie Koch of Monroe County Economic Development Corp. The tour was arranged to promote the advantages of the massive underground facility.
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville School District 7 Survey Seeks Community Input
Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 is inviting all community members to complete a brief survey. One of the key priorities of District 7 is ongoing community engagement. It is important to find ways to share ideas and listen to our community’s hopes, priorities, and goals for our schools.
KFVS12
Rent One Park announces finalists for baseball team name
If you are someone who gets the flu, there's a chance you might not be able to find the medicine for it. An investigation is ongoing in Carbondale following an officer involved shooting. Poshard foundation annual toy giveaway. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Hundreds of Southern Illinois children will be...
Washington Missourian
Hoffmann Family of Companies official shares updates on upcoming projects, newest business ventures
Over the winter, the Hoffmann Family of Companies have plans to open a new restaurant and expand one of their current businesses in Augusta. Later, the business hopes to open a jewelry store. After renovations that date back to the summer, Don Simon, the CEO of the Hoffmann Family of...
mymoinfo.com
Doe Run Company Issues News Release on Miner Killed in Accident at Bixby Mine
(Bixby) The Viburnum area is mourning the death of one of their own today. Luke Turnbough says a miner lost his life Tuesday afternoon in a lead mine accident in Iron County.
suntimesnews.com
Chick-fil-A Supply to open new distribution center in Maryland Heights
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Chick-fil-A Supply, LLC, a subsidiary and distribution service provider of Chick-fil-A, Inc., announced today it will open a new distribution center in Maryland Heights, investing $16 million and creating more than 60 new jobs. The 100,000-square-foot facility will be used to serve more than 40 Chick-fil-A restaurants across the St. Louis area.
mymoinfo.com
Viburnum Community Mourns After Accident Claims Life of Lead Miner
(Viburnum) The Viburnum area is mourning the death of one of their own today. A miner lost his life Tuesday at around noon in a lead mine accident in Iron County. According to a family member, Hagen Barton was killed while working underground at the Doe Run Company’s Casteel Mine in Bixby.
FOX2now.com
Mama's Pride Performance taking place at The Pageant this weekend
Two concerts this weekend at The Pageant - 50 years in the making. It's the genius behind Mama's Pride, St. Louis' homegrown rock band founded in 1972. Mama’s Pride Performance taking place at The Pageant …. Two concerts this weekend at The Pageant - 50 years in the making....
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Township Held Ground Breaking Ceremony Dec. 8
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Township officially kicked off the construction of Township Hall with a commemorative groundbreaking on December 8th at noon. The Township Hall is located at 300 Park Street in Edwardsville. The current Township Supervisor, Kevin Hall said, “As many of you know, this groundbreaking is a long time coming at over 8 years from the first facilities meeting back in 2014. Thank you to former Supervisors Frank Miles & Fred Schulte, Facilities Committee Chair Matt Chapman, Jamie Henderson & Joel Hall from Henderson Associates, and Mark Kabureck of Millennium Construction for all of your hard work getting us to this day.”
Rosati-Kain historic building complicates negotiations to stay open, alum remain optimistic
ST. LOUIS — Alumnae and students at an all-girls Catholic high school continue to fight to keep the school open. This is after the Archdiocese announced it would close Rosati-Kain and St. Mary's at the end of the school year, as part of a consolidation plan. However, while both...
Plan could mean $500 monthly payments to some St. Louis families
Hundreds of St. Louis families may soon get $500 payments each month through a new program.
Two Missouri Hospitals Named Top Hospitals of 2022
Each year the Leapfrog Hospital survey recognizes the top hospitals that excel in preventing medication errors, offer a higher quality of maternity care, and have lower infection rates and other laudable qualities the survey evaluates. This year two Missouri hospitals make the list. This isn't an easy award to get...
kjluradio.com
One employee dies in accident at Missouri lead mine
One man dies in a mining accident in Viburnum. The Doe Run Company confirms that Hagen Barton, an employee of the company’s Casteel Mine, died Tuesday while working underground. His body was discovered along a haul road outside his vehicle and he was unresponsive. Both the Mine Safety and Health Administration and local authorities are investigating.
Early morning fire at popular hotel in west St. Louis
A fire broke out Wednesday morning at a popular hotel in west St. Louis.
North St. Louis church goes up in flames
A huge church on West Herbert and Parnell in North St. Louis catches fire.
mymoinfo.com
MoDOT adding a few more upgrade plans to the I-55 third lane extension project in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) plans to add a few additional projects to the upcoming I-55 road work plan. The I-55 project will add a third lane of traffic both north and southbound on I-55 from Route Z in Pevely to the Highway 67 interchange south of Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Small earthquake just east of Kimmswick in rural northwestern Monroe County, Illinois
(Jefferson County) A small earthquake was recorded on Tuesday night in western Monroe County in southwest Illinois. The U.S. Geological Survey says it was 2.5 in magnitude. It was centered northwest of Valmeyer in rural Monroe County or just across the Mississippi River east from Kimmswick. The quake was registered...
flovalleynews.com
The Dining Divas Check Out a “Dive” in Clayton
Just because I couldn’t remember the name of the last Dining Diva’s restaurant a week after we’d visited shouldn’t mean that it was forgettable. It’s more about my “plate being too full” (see what I did there?). And any place with the word “dive” in it is unforgettable in my book.
KMOV
Man threatened to blow up and shoot up a Jefferson County high school, charges allege
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to attack a Jefferson County high school. According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Kevin McArthur was heard on December 5 saying he was going to “blow up and shoot up” Northwest High School upon his release from Hyland Behavioral Health Center, where he was a patient.
Comments / 0