Red Bud, IL

suntimesnews.com

Chester Grade School students receive Character Awards

CHESTER — The following Chester Grade School students were recognized with a CGS Character Award Friday December 2. The character trait being recognized is having and demonstrating, “Self-Management” skills. In the photo are (front row, left to right): Yanet Perez, Gracelynn Ebers, and Juana Ramirez-Lopez. (Back row,...
CHESTER, IL
suntimesnews.com

Rep. Friess’ district director tours Rock City facility

RED BUD, Ill. – On November 30th, 2022, State Representative Friess’ District Director, Cathy, had the great pleasure of touring Rock City – an Admiral Parkway Development. The tour was coordinated by Edie Koch of Monroe County Economic Development Corp. The tour was arranged to promote the advantages of the massive underground facility.
ROCK CITY, IL
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville School District 7 Survey Seeks Community Input

Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 is inviting all community members to complete a brief survey. One of the key priorities of District 7 is ongoing community engagement. It is important to find ways to share ideas and listen to our community’s hopes, priorities, and goals for our schools.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KFVS12

Rent One Park announces finalists for baseball team name

If you are someone who gets the flu, there's a chance you might not be able to find the medicine for it. An investigation is ongoing in Carbondale following an officer involved shooting. Poshard foundation annual toy giveaway. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Hundreds of Southern Illinois children will be...
CARBONDALE, IL
suntimesnews.com

Chick-fil-A Supply to open new distribution center in Maryland Heights

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Chick-fil-A Supply, LLC, a subsidiary and distribution service provider of Chick-fil-A, Inc., announced today it will open a new distribution center in Maryland Heights, investing $16 million and creating more than 60 new jobs. The 100,000-square-foot facility will be used to serve more than 40 Chick-fil-A restaurants across the St. Louis area.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Viburnum Community Mourns After Accident Claims Life of Lead Miner

(Viburnum) The Viburnum area is mourning the death of one of their own today. A miner lost his life Tuesday at around noon in a lead mine accident in Iron County. According to a family member, Hagen Barton was killed while working underground at the Doe Run Company’s Casteel Mine in Bixby.
VIBURNUM, MO
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville Township Held Ground Breaking Ceremony Dec. 8

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Township officially kicked off the construction of Township Hall with a commemorative groundbreaking on December 8th at noon. The Township Hall is located at 300 Park Street in Edwardsville. The current Township Supervisor, Kevin Hall said, “As many of you know, this groundbreaking is a long time coming at over 8 years from the first facilities meeting back in 2014. Thank you to former Supervisors Frank Miles & Fred Schulte, Facilities Committee Chair Matt Chapman, Jamie Henderson & Joel Hall from Henderson Associates, and Mark Kabureck of Millennium Construction for all of your hard work getting us to this day.”
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Awesome 92.3

Two Missouri Hospitals Named Top Hospitals of 2022

Each year the Leapfrog Hospital survey recognizes the top hospitals that excel in preventing medication errors, offer a higher quality of maternity care, and have lower infection rates and other laudable qualities the survey evaluates. This year two Missouri hospitals make the list. This isn't an easy award to get...
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

One employee dies in accident at Missouri lead mine

One man dies in a mining accident in Viburnum. The Doe Run Company confirms that Hagen Barton, an employee of the company’s Casteel Mine, died Tuesday while working underground. His body was discovered along a haul road outside his vehicle and he was unresponsive. Both the Mine Safety and Health Administration and local authorities are investigating.
VIBURNUM, MO
flovalleynews.com

The Dining Divas Check Out a “Dive” in Clayton

Just because I couldn’t remember the name of the last Dining Diva’s restaurant a week after we’d visited shouldn’t mean that it was forgettable. It’s more about my “plate being too full” (see what I did there?). And any place with the word “dive” in it is unforgettable in my book.
CLAYTON, MO
KMOV

Man threatened to blow up and shoot up a Jefferson County high school, charges allege

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to attack a Jefferson County high school. According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Kevin McArthur was heard on December 5 saying he was going to “blow up and shoot up” Northwest High School upon his release from Hyland Behavioral Health Center, where he was a patient.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

