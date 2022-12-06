Read full article on original website
Related
Kroger Unexpectedly Closing Stores in December
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
coloradopolitics.com
Grocery merger is a bad deal | Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
In a free-market system, competition is key in keeping prices low. If a business provides its customers with the same goods as a competitor, but at higher prices, those customers will go to the competitor. That is, unless you get rid of the competition. We are seeing this play out...
Popculture
Coca-Cola Issues Recall
You're going to want to a double take before you take a sip of that Coke. Amid the holiday season, Coca-Cola recalled a holiday-themed product in the United Kingdom due to a potential health hazard. Issued on Nov. 16, the recall covers Coca-Cola Zero Sugar multipacks with Christmas cardboard and was issued in response to a packaging mishap.
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023
Multiple outlets are reporting plans for future Costco closures. We will attempt to separate fact from speculation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:FOX19.com, Forbes.com, and Finance.Yahoo.com.
Why McDonald's And Walmart's Beef Suppliers Are Coming Under Fire
The meat used in your McDonald's Big Mac has been recently called into question, with unpublished United States government records falling into the hands of the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, according to The Guardian. This isn't the first time that the fast food chain's handling of its livestock items have been called into question. There was the time that some diners claimed that its nuggets are made with pink goop, and another time the chain was accused of serving its customers human meat, both claims that were quickly proven false (via USA Today).
TikTok Is Stunned By Walmart's Secret Grocery Barcodes
Walmart is the country's largest employee, so it should be no surprise that a recent TikTok video exposing one of its operating practices could generate significant traction (via USA Today). In what may appear to be sorcery, the workers in Walmart's online pick-up and delivery, OPD, only need to scan the picture of the Great Value brand packaging instead of a traditional barcode on the side of the package.
Walmart closed 160 stores in 27 states across the US, warns of higher prices, more closures due to increased shoplifting
Walmart's CEO revealed that a significant uptick in theft at its stores across the country could mean more store closers and higher prices at the ones that remain open, according to a news source.
Walmart CEO: Stores could close with uptick in shoplifting
Walmart is considering possible store closures and price hikes as it grapples with what the company says is an uptick in shoplifting.
PepsiCo Is About To Lay Off Hundreds Of People
The company behind such popular products as Cheetos, Gatorade, and of course, Pepsi, is expected to lay off hundreds of workers in a not-too-appetizing move, per The Wall Street Journal. This, despite the fact that PepsiCo's third-quarter report showed an expected full-year organic revenue growth of 12 percent, according to a report released in October of 2022.
Target, Walmart, and Rite Aid All Have the Same (Growing) Problem
Over the last year, drugstore shoppers in certain cities may have noticed some changes to everything from shampoo and laundry detergent to $2 bags of candy -- many of the items that one could previously pick up and bring to the register are now under lock and key that can only be opened by calling over a store attendant.
CNBC
PepsiCo plans to cut hundreds of corporate jobs, report says
PepsiCo is eliminating hundreds of corporate jobs in North America, according to the Wall Street Journal. The company's beverage unit is expected to be hit harder by the cuts, according to the Journal. In November, Coca-Cola said it would restructure its North American business through a voluntary separation program that...
Chick-fil-A is selling merchandise for the first time ever
If your holiday wish list includes a Chick-fil-A sauce-themed blanket or a chicken nugget pillow, look no further.
Google Ad Manager outage costs big websites ad sales
OAKLAND, Calif., Dec 8 (Reuters) - A Google service relied upon by many large websites to sell and display ads was down for about three hours Thursday, denying major news publishers revenue during the crucial holiday period, two sources familiar with the matter said.
In-Store Netflix Shops Open in Walmart Locations Nationwide
Licensing deal will see Netflix hubs appearing in more than 2400 Walmart locations before the winter holidays. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Forbes.com, Corporate.Walmart.com, and Google.com.
Pizza Hut Manager Explains the Difference Between Ordering In-Store and Online After Customer Complaint, Sparking Debate
A Pizza Hut manager has sparked debate over online ordering. The U.S. is seeing a rise in online ordering, with fast food app downloads up 27.5% compared to last year. But some people still like to order in the stores and others say it saves them money if they do so.
Report: Hundreds of Layoffs Set to Hit PepsiCo
A new report by the Wall Street Journal alleges that the cuts will primarily hit the beverage division.
Uber Eats Will Pay $10 Million To Chicago In Illegal Practices Settlement
For Uber Eats' 81 million customers (via Business of Apps), the meal delivery service is both convenient and beneficial. However, the service has been hit with numerous lawsuits that argue otherwise. Back in the spring, three consumers sued Uber Eats (along with other apps such as Postmates and DoorDash) for rolling out business practices that allegedly contributed to higher than necessary prices and egregious fees for restaurant patrons, per CNBC.
Virtual Bagel Brand Offers Consumers ‘Inexpensive Luxury’ amid Inflation
As consumers reevaluate their spending, direct-to-consumer (D2C) food brands have had luck selling affordable indulgences. For example, PopupBagels, a virtual brand launched during the pandemic as a side project, has grown into a growing business with 800-1,000 orders per week. On Thursday (Dec. 1), the New York-based startup announced the close of a seed funding round of “more than a couple million” dollars, according to a company spokesperson who declined to provide further details. The funding comes on the strength of the bagels’ cult following, with participation from a range of investors, including celebrities Paul Rudd and Michael Phelps.
CNBC
The U.S. consumer is still stressed and under inflation pressure, says Walmart CEO Doug McMillon
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss the health of the U.S. consumer amid the busy holiday shopping season. "A lot of our growth the last couple of quarters has come from people who are coming to Walmart to save money," McMillon tells CNBC.
Comments / 0