NDUS joined with 5 other states that will help provide more opportunities for students. North Dakota State University and the University of North Dakota are joining an alliance for innovation and technology. They are joining in with 11 other universities that are all from 5 states. These 5 states are joining forces as they do not receive as much federal investment in innovation and technology. This partnership will allow for resources to be shared throughout this system.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO