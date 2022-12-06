Read full article on original website
ndsuspectrum.com
NDSU Documentary will play at the Fargo Theater
Public history students make documentary about Battle Lake. A North Dakota State University public history class created a documentary centered around Battle Lake, Minnesota. This film was an assignment for the digital history class taught by Angela Smith, associate professor of history and public history director. The final documentary will be featured at the Fargo Theater on Friday.
valleynewslive.com
That DOES Impress Me Much: Shania Twain comes to Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Country music superstar, Shania Twain, is coming to the FARGODOME. The world-renowned singer is coming to Fargo on Nov. 5, 2023. It’s the second part of her 2023 “Queen of Me” tour. Tickets for the concert go on Sale Friday, Dec. 16 at this link.
valleynewslive.com
External evaluation of NDSU cheer team culture to be conducted
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials at North Dakota State University say an external evaluation into the culture of the cheer team will be conducted. This comes after a months-long Valley News Live investigation into complaints against former cheer coach Verona Winkler. In 2018, a group of cheerleaders at...
kvrr.com
Holland’s in Moorhead announces move to Fargo
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A Moorhead landscaping and garden center is planning to move to a new location across the river. Holland’s is taking over the former Taco Shop in the 400 block of University Drive North in Fargo. According to a Facebook post, Holland’s will continue to...
valleynewslive.com
FM area schools hit with uptick in illnesses
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This time of year, cold weather means more opportunities for kids to get sick. This could be reflected in recent absentees at schools in the Fargo-Moorhead area. 628 students from Fargo Public school were out sick on December 5th. That’s more than double the...
ndsuspectrum.com
NDUS partners with a regional innovation alliance
NDUS joined with 5 other states that will help provide more opportunities for students. North Dakota State University and the University of North Dakota are joining an alliance for innovation and technology. They are joining in with 11 other universities that are all from 5 states. These 5 states are joining forces as they do not receive as much federal investment in innovation and technology. This partnership will allow for resources to be shared throughout this system.
valleynewslive.com
Extra safety measures in place at Fargo North High School after not credible threat
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials with the Fargo School District say a report was made to administration of an argument between two students, including a threat to safety. Officials say the incident was investigated by the district and Fargo PD. They deemed the threat not credible, and there...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police present Moorhead Security Officer with Distinguished Service Award
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo police are recognizing the efforts of a Moorhead security officer. Kim Sandvik was presented with a Citizen Citation for Distinguished Service Tuesday. Sandvik was chosen for his bravery in responding to an active shooter situation near a jewelry store where he was working. The security officer located the victim and began life saving efforts until first responders were able to take over.
valleynewslive.com
Car rolls off bridge in south Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car has serious damage after it rolled off a bridge along 25th St. S. in Fargo. Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 the car flipped off the bridge over Rose Creek. A witness says the teen driver walked away from the scene without serious injuries.
kvrr.com
Altony’s Neighborhood Cafe & Wine Bar owner asks community for financial help
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The owner of a restaurant in Moorhead is asking the community to help the business through a GoFundMe to keep the restaurant alive. Michael Olson, the owner of Altony’s Neighborhood Cafe and Wine Bar, says he has plans to improve the restaurant’s safety by upgrading its security system.
valleynewslive.com
Busy day for ND Highway Patrol, 14 crashes in Fargo area
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Today’s falling snow has made for a busy day for emergency responders. North Dakota Highway Patrol say they are investigating 14 crashes in the Fargo area on I-94 and I-29. Officials told us this is in addition to 10 other highway assists, where...
valleynewslive.com
Nearly $20,000 raised to pay for funeral expenses of Moorhead woman killed
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Nearly $20,000 has been raised to pay for the funeral expenses of a Moorhead woman, who was killed on December 1. A GoFundMe page has been set up for Receia Kollie. Her son, James Kollie, Jr., is accused of brutally murdering her. The fundraising...
cwbradio.com
Luepke To Miss Remainder Of Season
Former Spencer High School football standout Hunter Luepke will not play for the remainder of this season for the North Dakota State football team. Hunter suffered a shoulder injury in a game against Southern Illinois last month. A second opinion by doctors indicates that Hunter will need surgery and extensive rehabilitation on the shoulder. That means Hunter will miss the rest of the North Dakota State games in the FCS playoffs.
valleynewslive.com
ND Rent Help has provided +$72M in help to North Dakotans since 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A program called ND Rent Help has provided more than $27M in assistance to people in Cass County alone, since the start of 2021. North Dakota started offering rental help back in May of 2020, but things really got going once the federal Treasury Department funding started, in 2021. That money came from the COVID relief acts.
kvrr.com
Moorhead homicide victim’s vehicle found in Wahpeton
WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR) – The vehicle belonging to a Moorhead homicide victim is found in Wahpeton. Receia Kolli’s Honda Pilot was found at Masonite International Wednesday. Police say 25-year-old James Kollie, Junior killed his mother at her home on the 3800 block of 32nd Street December 1. An autopsy revealed she died of “multiple sharp force injuries.” Her car was believed to have been taken by her son.
valleynewslive.com
VNL Investigates: School bus safety in the metro
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We’re less than four months into the new school year, but officials say there have already been dozens of stop arm violations on both sides of the river as impatient or distracted drivers blow by school buses dropping or picking kids up. Over...
valleynewslive.com
Update: Missing Fargo man found safe in Lakes Country 12+ hours later
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 12 hours after first going missing, an 88-year-old Fargo man is back at home safe after being found early Wednesday morning in Lakes Country. Authorities say 88-year-old Alfred VonBank was last seen by family members on Tuesday, Dec. 6 around 4 p.m.
kvrr.com
Man In Mental Distress Causes Traffic Backup On I-94 in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A man in a mental health crisis causes traffic on westbound I-94 in Moorhead to be detoured for about a half hour. Police say the man was on a railroad bridge support pillar along the interstate at 20th Street South around 4 p.m. He had...
valleynewslive.com
Fire causes $25,000 worth of damages to north Fargo home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A north Fargo home was damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon. Fargo firefighters were called to a kitchen fire around 4 p.m. at 1446 4th Ave. N. They say the caller was outside with four children, but one person had gone back inside to try and put the fire out.
mprnews.org
Minnesota sues to stop 'Death by Gummy Bears' THC edibles
The state of Minnesota is suing several companies for selling edible candies modeled after gummy bears that allegedly contained as much as 50 times the amount of THC allowed per package under state law. The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy filed the lawsuit Monday in Clay County, in northwestern Minnesota, alleging...
