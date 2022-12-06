ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan

The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Comeback

Kyle Shanahan gives update on Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers suffered another major loss when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was taken off the field Sunday against the Miami Dolphins with a broken foot. This is the second time this season that the 9ers lost a starting quarterback. Earlier this year, they lost Trey Lance to an injury as well. Garoppolo is now Read more... The post Kyle Shanahan gives update on Jimmy Garoppolo appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Associated Press

Tierney gets 1st goal for Panthers in 5-1 win over Red Wings

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Veteran Chris Tierney scored his first goal of the season in his second game with Florida, and the Panthers scored four times in the second period to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 on Thursday night. Rookie Matt Kiersted also scored his first goal for the Panthers, who have won seven straight against the Red Wings and 17 of the last 19 meetings. Tierney and Kiersted were recalled this week from Charlotte of the AHL and provided a boost for a team that’s been dealing with injuries and illness. Eetu Luostarinen, Josh Mahura and Matthew Tkachuk had Florida’s other goals, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves. Jonatan Berggren scored for the Red Wings, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 36 shots.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy