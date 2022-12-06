Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Urbana’s Hildebrand & Rogan earn 1st Team All-Ohio, Lakers’ Morrison named to Honorable Mention team
The Divisions IV (4) and V (5) All-Ohio football teams were announced Tuesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Defensive Player of the Year: Owen Davis, North Union. We encourage open dialogue among people who may disagree. Difficult conversations must be had sometimes to make progress. If you disagree, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.
Daily Advocate
Division VI and VII All-Ohio football teams announced
DARKE COUNTY —The Division VI and VII All-Ohio football teams were announced on Dec. 5 by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Five Darke County schools were represented between both divisions. Tri-Village led the way with the most players selected to their respective division team with eight players being honored.
peakofohio.com
WL-S sweep Greeneview; Pirates split with Fairbanks – Monday bowling results
The West Liberty-Salem varsity bowling teams competed Monday against Greeneview. The Lady Tigers defeated Greeneview 1,632-1,299. Alyssa Mueller led the way for WL-S with a 213, Lillian Gearheart fired a 157, Andrea Stokes rolled a 126, Eli Ullery tallied a 106, Alexis Lowew recorded a 100, and Sadie Paul had a 97.
How Peanut Butter Buckeyes Became a Beloved Ohio Holiday Tradition
Christmas Candy BuckeyesPhoto byKaren Culp (royalty free-shutterstock) Cookie baking is a long-standing Christmas tradition in most households. But here in Ohio, we like to do things just a little bit differently.
peakofohio.com
Riverside crowns Blair & McGill as spelling bee winners
The Riverside Elementary Spelling Bee was held Tuesday. 12 elementary students, in grades 3-6, competed in this year’s spelling bee. It went a total of 16 rounds, with the winning word being adorable. The winner was Emma Blair in 6th grade and the runner-up was Shailyn Giles in 5th...
Ohio middle school students find map error
Maple Heights Milkovich Middle School sixth-grade honor students found errors on a map they used in class. Now, their corrections will be used in the next edition of the map!
3 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're a fan of thin crust, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Patrons love the BLT pizza, which is loaded with bacon, extra cheese, mayo, diced tomatoes, and lettuce. You also can't go wrong with their All the Way pizza (toppings include pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers, onions, black olives, and extra cheese). Patrons also recommend just ordering a classic cheese pizza in order to better appreciate and savor the pizzeria's unique red sauce. If you're in need of a gluten-free option, their cauliflower crust comes highly recommended.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fighter jets take to the sky Wednesday over southern Ohio
OHIO— The Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing will take to the skies tomorrow afternoon. Officials say the Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over the Chillicothe and Hillsboro areas on Wednesday between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The exercise is dependent on the weather, a...
sciotopost.com
Ohio Gun Season Harvested 71,932 White-Tailed Deer During 2022 Gun Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Hunters harvested 71,932 white-tailed deer during the 2022 gun week that concluded on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. In the same weeklong period over the past three years, hunters checked an average of 68,534 deer. In 2021, the weeklong number was 70,381. Deer gun season opens again for the weekend of Dec. 17-18.
Ohio announces demolition plans for 2,277 buildings in 42 counties: See the full list of impacted addresses
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has revealed a list of 2,277 “blighted and vacant structures” throughout 42 Ohio counties that “will be demolished to pave the way for new economic development and housing opportunities across the state.”. You can see the full list of...
Ohio Turnpike hands out thousands after plow driver pummels cars with snow
Nearly a year after an Ohio Turnpike snowplow truck driver sprayed snow at oncoming traffic, officials confirmed that $84,043 has been distributed so far to drivers impacted from that incident.
Dreaming of a white Christmas? The likelihood NE Ohio sees snow
With Christmas just weeks away, Northeast Ohioans are wondering if snow is on the way.
spectrumnews1.com
DeWine announces demolition plans for over 2,000 buildings in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. John Husted announced on Wednesday the demolition of 2,277 blighted structures across Ohio. There are 42 counties with buildings involved in the plan. The demolitions are part of the governor's Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program which was created...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
New jobs coming to Jackson Co.
JACKSON, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today joined Bellisio Foods, Inc ., JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership (JCEDP), to announce that nearly 200 new jobs are coming to Jackson County. Bellisio Foods, the nation’s third-largest...
Governor DeWine Announces More than 400 New Jobs for Tuscarawas County
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted joined Battle Motors, JobsOhio, Team Northeast Ohio (NEO), and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corporation to announce the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs for Tuscarawas County. The new jobs follow the recent expansion of Battle Motors’ electric vehicle production facility in New […]
peakofohio.com
Ricketts awarded Midwestern Ohio Association Of REALTORS® Lifetime Achievement Award
Anita Ricketts, Principal Broker, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, has been awarded as this year’s Mary Pollock Lifetime Achievement Award recipient by the Midwestern Ohio Association of REALTORS®. This award is presented to a REALTOR® member who represents the outstanding attributes of the REALTOR® profession over the course of their career. The award recognizes REALTORS® who have made a real commitment to the real estate industry and who have been licensed real estate agents for at least 20 years.
sciotopost.com
Recall – Ohio Medical Marijuana, “Power Plant” for Vaporization
OHIO – The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program (“MMCP”) is issuing a voluntary product recall on plant material products sold to dispensaries by cultivator, Green Investment Partners, LLC (“GIP”). GIP initiated the present recall and reported to MMCP that certain batches of medical marijuana plant material did not pass all state-required laboratory testing prior to distribution and sale to patients. Specifically, the recalled products do not meet state testing requirements for total yeast and mold. The MMCP is continuing to investigate and will issue an executive summary at the conclusion of the investigation.
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio bill seeks to reduce cosmetology, barber training requirements
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio lawmakers are close to passing a bill that could affect anyone who ever gets a haircut or a facial. The Ohio Senate passed a bill that will lower standards for state barber and cosmetology licenses, but a state barber’s association is trying to block the bill which would cut cosmetology license training requirements from 1,500 hours to 1,000 hours, and a barber’s license from 1,800 hours to 1,000 hours of training.
