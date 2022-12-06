Recently released National Club Softball Association (NCSA) rankings have put the Michigan State women's club softball team 3rd in the country for the month of December.The Spartans are 6-0 in conference play, 9-1 overall. While this is an enormous stride for the green and white, this was not any surprise to the women who have seen the team build over previous years. Not to mention, the team is completely student-run, without any help from any coaches. From coaches stepping down abruptly over the years, and the team presidents having to take initiative, the women's club softball team learned to play...

