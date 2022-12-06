Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mazi Smith found with large amount of ammunition and gun, while doubling the speed limit...we react; Deion Sanders with strong message for Colorado; Suzy Merchant on latest loss for MSU women's basketball team | Current Sports | Dec. 7, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into new details surrounding the arrest of Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith, who was found with a large amount of ammunition and a Glock 19 handgun during a traffic stop in Oct. We bring to you the details and discuss the lack of punishment from Michigan. We also bring you audio from the powerful introduction speech given to the Colorado football team from new head coach Deion Sanders. And hear what MSU women's basketball head coach Suzy Merchant had to say after the Spartans fell in overtime to Purdue.
Michigan basketball suffers huge blow on eve of Big Ten opener
On Thursday night, the Michigan Wolverines will open up their 2022-23 Big Ten Basketball schedule when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. So far this season, the Wolverines have had some ups and downs, as they are currently sitting at 5-3 after tough losses to No. 3 Virginia and No. 19 Kentucky. Now, Michigan basketball has learned that they will be without one of their key players for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
NDSU Documentary will play at the Fargo Theater
Public history students make documentary about Battle Lake. A North Dakota State University public history class created a documentary centered around Battle Lake, Minnesota. This film was an assignment for the digital history class taught by Angela Smith, associate professor of history and public history director. The final documentary will be featured at the Fargo Theater on Friday.
Izzo, Shrewsberry On In-Game Meeting At Midcourt
The Michigan State and Penn State coaches approached one other on the sideline DURING the game between the two teams. What was going on?
Spartans Lose Another Running Back
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State running back Jarek Broussard has declared for the NFL draft. He played four seasons at Colorado before transferring to Michigan State and playing this last season only. He had one more year of eligibility if he wanted it. Broussard was the 2020 Pac 12 offensive player of the year. He ran for 298 yards this past season for the Spartans, third on the team. He also scored four touchdowns, two against Akron in the season’s second game.
Tornadoes Fall Short Against #3 Kindred in Opener
Kindred, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The Oakes Tornadoes began their girls basketball season on Tuesday night but came up just short against the #3 Kindred Vikings. The final score was 56-51. The Tornadoes started off hot with a 5-0 lead however a back and forth struggle would ensue for the...
Michigan set to go in-home with OL commit
The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Michigan will be having an in-home visit with Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth 2023 offensive lineman and Wolverine commit, Nathan Efobi on Thursday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore are expected to be making the trip down. The Wolverines offered...
No coach, no problem for Michigan State's elite club softball team
Recently released National Club Softball Association (NCSA) rankings have put the Michigan State women's club softball team 3rd in the country for the month of December.The Spartans are 6-0 in conference play, 9-1 overall. While this is an enormous stride for the green and white, this was not any surprise to the women who have seen the team build over previous years. Not to mention, the team is completely student-run, without any help from any coaches. From coaches stepping down abruptly over the years, and the team presidents having to take initiative, the women's club softball team learned to play...
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
Metro Detroit high school girls and boys basketball scores from Tuesday, Dec. 6
Most scores are reported through the Associated Press and the MHSAA. To add your missing score, email japurcell@mlive.com or tag @JaredPurcellDET on Twitter with the results. Stats from the game are accepted too.
These Are The 10 Michigan Cities With Highest Divorce Rates
If you feel like you are unlucky in love, it's not you - it may just be the city you live in. Marriage is not a fairy tale. Contrary to what we are told, a lot of couples do not live happily ever after. Marriage is a job, you have to work at it. If a couple cannot make it work, more often than not they quit.
NDUS partners with a regional innovation alliance
NDUS joined with 5 other states that will help provide more opportunities for students. North Dakota State University and the University of North Dakota are joining an alliance for innovation and technology. They are joining in with 11 other universities that are all from 5 states. These 5 states are joining forces as they do not receive as much federal investment in innovation and technology. This partnership will allow for resources to be shared throughout this system.
NDSU’s Handel’s the Messiah
My boyfriend has been in choir for as long as I have known him. When we were in high school I went to his vivace concerts. Now that we are both a little older, the Christmas concert I have been attending was The Handel’s the Messiah concert that they have been performing for the last 20 years at NDSU. By all accounts it’s a beloved holiday tradition.
Michigan is Losing Residents, and They’re Moving to This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
Detroit Lions' Chances to Make the NFL Playoffs
The 2022 Detroit Lions season has been an interesting one. After beginning the season 1-6, Detroit has won four of their past five games, revitalizing the Lions' chance of making the playoffs heading into Week 14. They also now have first-round wide receiver Jameson Williams on the field to make their offense even more dangerous.
Michigan hunters say 252,000 deer killed in firearms season with new rules
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. It’s been a storybook hunting season for Jennifer Parent, who bagged two big bucks this fall on her 13-acre property in Howell. With each clean shot, Parent took a day or two to celebrate her...
Out-of-state students help swing the vote
On Nov. 4, University of Michigan students filled the Diag as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stepped out of her campaign bus to rally the young crowd. With her was Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation. The next day, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., made his own stop in Ann Arbor, encouraging students to vote for the Democrats in the looming 2022 midterms.
Thousands Of Detroit Residents Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Michiganders are moving.
Road salt is hurting Michigan's environment, but what are the alternatives?
It's beginning to look a lot like winter in Michigan, and that means, roads are about to get more dangerous as winter weather creates slippery conditions.
News Highlights from the Last 7 Days
Bishop David W. Maxwell, former director of the Office of Faith-Based Initiatives for the city of Lansing and pastor at Eliezer Temple Church in south Lansing, died Thursday at 66. Maxwell, who retired as director in August after 17 years, was instrumental in creating a response to the neo-Nazi National Socialist Movement’s 2006 rally at the State Capitol. He also advised former Flint Mayor Karen Weaver on responding to the city’s water crisis. A “celebration of life” is set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Eliezer Temple, followed by a “homegoing celebration” at 10 a.m. Friday at Mount Hope Church on Creyts Road.
