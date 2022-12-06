Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Man attempts to unlawfully enter a home on Mitchell Road
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested when Bedford Police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of M Street after a report of an attempted residential entry. When police arrived, the homeowner said the male that attempted to break into his home took off walking toward the Mark III Motel.
Stolen safe could hold key to unsolved homicide in southern Indiana
A stolen safe and television could hold the key to solving the killing of a retired southern Indiana farmer 10 years ago.
ISP identifies people involved in Highway 64 crash
Indiana State Police (ISP) have identified the people in the crash on Highway 64 in Dubois County between St. Anthony and Birdseye that left two people dead, and two others injured.
wbiw.com
ISP continues to seek clues on 10 year anniversary of Lowell Badger’s homicide
SULLIVAN CO. — Today, marks the ten-year anniversary of the unsolved homicide of 85-year-old Lowell R. Badger of rural Sullivan County. The retired farmer was found deceased at his rural Sullivan County home. The homicide is believed to have occurred sometime between 8:00 p.m. Friday, December 7, 201 2and 9:23 a.m. on Saturday, December 8, 2012.
wbiw.com
Man arrested while driving on the flat tire of a stolen grain truck
SALEM – A Salem man was arrested after he was stopped by a conservation officer Sunday after driving on a flat tire. The driver was 53-year-old Francisco Contreras and the grain hauler he was driving had been stolen from Knox County Tire in Vincennes. Contreras was arrested on charges...
wbiw.com
BPD officers arrest man covered in bloody clothing
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after Bedford Police officers were called to Revere’s Food & Fuel on Tuesday at 12:53 a.m. after a report of a suspicious male with blood covering his clothing. The caller reported the male was in the parking lot, scaring customers and employees.
wamwamfm.com
2 Men Arrested and Charged With Residential Entry in Washington
On December 7th, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Kaden Harris and Luis Daniel Perez-Heben were arrested and charged with residential entry. A neighbor heard a crowbar drop behind the house, and flashlights were seen through the basement windows. The property owner made it clear no one should be there, and they...
wamwamfm.com
1-Vehicle Accident and 2-Vehicle Accident Yesterday in Daviess Co.
A one-vehicle accident occurred yesterday evening near E 1200 N and N 575 E in Elnora. According to the police report, the vehicle was deep in a ditch, and a female was stuck. Airbags were deployed on the vehicle, and the female was sent to DCH. Units were on the scene for a little over an hour.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/7)
Jason Wagler, 47, of Loogootee, was arrested on counts of OVWI Controlled Substance, OVWI Endangerment, OVWI Prior, Possession of Methamphetamine, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Habitual Traffic Violator. No bond was set. Austin Moore, 42, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of invasion of privacy. Bond was set at $10,000.
wbiw.com
City of Mitchell approves amendment to the speed limit ordinance along Rabbitsville Road
MITCHELL – During the City of Mitchell regular monthly meeting, Mayor Nathan Jenkins revisited the speed limit change set in place during the November meeting, creating an amendment to the ordinance to include an additional roadway. Previously, the council voted to approve the speed limit along the following roadways:
wbiw.com
Seymour man arrested on two counts of child molestation
SEYMOUR – On November 20, patrol officers with the Seymour Police Department received information regarding a sex offense that occurred in Seymour, Indiana. The report originally came from the Round Lake, Illinois Police Department. Investigators conducted interviews with the 6-year-old female victim and the 38-year-old male suspect. A forensic...
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested after pushing a woman
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after Bedford Police officers were called to the 400 block of Shawnee Drive on Wednesday, November 30th at 10:23 p.m. A woman told police she was injured by 44-year-old Troy Eads at his apartment on Ted Jones Drive. She said Eads had been drinking and the two got into an argument about Eads borrowing money from the woman’s mother.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after injuring man with a hatchet
BEDFORD – A Bedford man is facing charges of battery with a deadly weapon after a warrant was issued for his arrest after a September 16, 2017 incident. According to a probable cause affidavit on that day, Bedford Police officers were called to a residence on Redman Drive after a report Cory Cox had injured a man with a hatchet.
wbiw.com
Bedford Fire Department Local 728 members gathered together to provide toys for children in need for Christmas
BEDFORD – Tuesday evening, members from the Bedford Fire Department Local 728 gathered together at the Bedford Walmart to purchase Toys for their 2022 Kids Christmas project. The group was able to purchase for 30 plus kids within the Lawrence County area, providing these children with a Christmas. Local...
wbiw.com
Updated: Main Street in Mitchell, between 8th and 5th streets closed due to partial building collapse and gas leak
MITCHELL – Main Street has been re-opened as the gas leak has been repaired. No information on the damage to the building and/or how it will affect business at Fun Finds Antiques, Collectibles & More, and the Railroad Café. Original post:. Main Street in Mitchell was evacuated after...
1 flown to Indy after US 41 crash in Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — A Sullivan woman was flown to Indianapolis with serious injuries following a two-car crash on US 41. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at the intersection of Section Street and US 41 in Sullivan at approximately 7:50 a.m. Wednesday. Investigating troopers found that a passenger vehicle driven by a […]
wbiw.com
Bedford Planning Department issues permits for November
BEDFORD – The Bedford Planning Department released its monthly report for building construction and permits issued for the month of November, for a total of $2,817,150. A total of 13 permits were issued during the month of November including the $2,000,000 for the renovations for the new Bedford Police Department at 2308 16th Street.
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington seeks input on proposed designs for the city’s gateways
BLOOMINGTON – The Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a public open house on December 15 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers in City Hall, 401 N. Morton Street, to unveil the proposed concepts for two signature gateways at principal entry points to the city.
IMPD: Semi driver arrested hauling estimated $13 million in cocaine
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A semi driver from Texas was arrested for allegedly transporting roughly 130 kilos of cocaine through central Indiana last week, IMPD announced Tuesday. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, IMPD interdiction detectives received information about a shipment of narcotics that was going to pass through Marion...
wbiw.com
First Annual Mitchell Police Toy Drive underway
MITCHELL – Mitchell Police are gearing up to hold their 1st Annual Toy Drive, to provide Christmas to children in need this holiday season. A donation box has been set out in the lobby of the police station, where you can drop off your donation, that will then be sent to the families.
