BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after Bedford Police officers were called to the 400 block of Shawnee Drive on Wednesday, November 30th at 10:23 p.m. A woman told police she was injured by 44-year-old Troy Eads at his apartment on Ted Jones Drive. She said Eads had been drinking and the two got into an argument about Eads borrowing money from the woman’s mother.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO