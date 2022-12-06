ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

wbiw.com

Man attempts to unlawfully enter a home on Mitchell Road

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested when Bedford Police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of M Street after a report of an attempted residential entry. When police arrived, the homeowner said the male that attempted to break into his home took off walking toward the Mark III Motel.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested while driving on the flat tire of a stolen grain truck

SALEM – A Salem man was arrested after he was stopped by a conservation officer Sunday after driving on a flat tire. The driver was 53-year-old Francisco Contreras and the grain hauler he was driving had been stolen from Knox County Tire in Vincennes. Contreras was arrested on charges...
SALEM, IN
wbiw.com

BPD officers arrest man covered in bloody clothing

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after Bedford Police officers were called to Revere’s Food & Fuel on Tuesday at 12:53 a.m. after a report of a suspicious male with blood covering his clothing. The caller reported the male was in the parking lot, scaring customers and employees.
BEDFORD, IN
wamwamfm.com

2 Men Arrested and Charged With Residential Entry in Washington

On December 7th, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Kaden Harris and Luis Daniel Perez-Heben were arrested and charged with residential entry. A neighbor heard a crowbar drop behind the house, and flashlights were seen through the basement windows. The property owner made it clear no one should be there, and they...
WASHINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

1-Vehicle Accident and 2-Vehicle Accident Yesterday in Daviess Co.

A one-vehicle accident occurred yesterday evening near E 1200 N and N 575 E in Elnora. According to the police report, the vehicle was deep in a ditch, and a female was stuck. Airbags were deployed on the vehicle, and the female was sent to DCH. Units were on the scene for a little over an hour.
ELNORA, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (12/7)

Jason Wagler, 47, of Loogootee, was arrested on counts of OVWI Controlled Substance, OVWI Endangerment, OVWI Prior, Possession of Methamphetamine, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Habitual Traffic Violator. No bond was set. Austin Moore, 42, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of invasion of privacy. Bond was set at $10,000.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Seymour man arrested on two counts of child molestation

SEYMOUR – On November 20, patrol officers with the Seymour Police Department received information regarding a sex offense that occurred in Seymour, Indiana. The report originally came from the Round Lake, Illinois Police Department. Investigators conducted interviews with the 6-year-old female victim and the 38-year-old male suspect. A forensic...
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man arrested after pushing a woman

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after Bedford Police officers were called to the 400 block of Shawnee Drive on Wednesday, November 30th at 10:23 p.m. A woman told police she was injured by 44-year-old Troy Eads at his apartment on Ted Jones Drive. She said Eads had been drinking and the two got into an argument about Eads borrowing money from the woman’s mother.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after injuring man with a hatchet

BEDFORD – A Bedford man is facing charges of battery with a deadly weapon after a warrant was issued for his arrest after a September 16, 2017 incident. According to a probable cause affidavit on that day, Bedford Police officers were called to a residence on Redman Drive after a report Cory Cox had injured a man with a hatchet.
BEDFORD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1 flown to Indy after US 41 crash in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — A Sullivan woman was flown to Indianapolis with serious injuries following a two-car crash on US 41. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at the intersection of Section Street and US 41 in Sullivan at approximately 7:50 a.m. Wednesday. Investigating troopers found that a passenger vehicle driven by a […]
SULLIVAN, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford Planning Department issues permits for November

BEDFORD – The Bedford Planning Department released its monthly report for building construction and permits issued for the month of November, for a total of $2,817,150. A total of 13 permits were issued during the month of November including the $2,000,000 for the renovations for the new Bedford Police Department at 2308 16th Street.
wbiw.com

First Annual Mitchell Police Toy Drive underway

MITCHELL – Mitchell Police are gearing up to hold their 1st Annual Toy Drive, to provide Christmas to children in need this holiday season. A donation box has been set out in the lobby of the police station, where you can drop off your donation, that will then be sent to the families.
MITCHELL, IN

