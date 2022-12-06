Read full article on original website
Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Lineups, TV, radio, game info
OffenseDefenseSpecial TeamsGoaltendingHOW TO WATCH/LISTEN – Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa BayWrap Up. The Detroit Red Wings head into a matchup on Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Lighting. The Red Wings have not made any changes to their lines from Sunday when they beat the Columbus Blue Jackets by a score of 4-2. The Red Wings got a goal from each of their four lines, getting goals from Austin Czarnik, Dominik Kubalik, Lucas Raymond, and Andrew Copp.
Depleted Maple Leafs' Defense Takes Another Hit, Victor Mete Sustains Lower-Body Injury Against Stars
Mete had been in the lineup in each of Toronto's past six games after spending a stretch of time with the Toronto Marlies. The Maple Leafs are already without Morgan Rielly (knee), Jake Muzzin (spine) and Jordie Benn (upper-body). Toronto is also without TJ Brodie, but he could be nearing a return after taking part in his first full practice since suffering an oblique injury on Nov. 11 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Golden Knights look to change home-ice luck against Flyers
The Vegas Golden Knights will try to end their uncharacteristic struggles on home ice when they host the Philadelphia Flyers
Tierney gets 1st goal for Panthers in 5-1 win over Red Wings
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Veteran Chris Tierney scored his first goal of the season in his second game with Florida, and the Panthers scored four times in the second period to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 on Thursday night. Rookie Matt Kiersted also scored his first goal for the Panthers, who have won seven straight against the Red Wings and 17 of the last 19 meetings. Tierney and Kiersted were recalled this week from Charlotte of the AHL and provided a boost for a team that’s been dealing with injuries and illness. Eetu Luostarinen, Josh Mahura and Matthew Tkachuk had Florida’s other goals, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves. Jonatan Berggren scored for the Red Wings, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 36 shots.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
McDonagh returns to Tampa for the first time since trade to Preds
Over the past several years, Lightning fans have heard a lot about the standard that has been set for players that put on a Tampa Bay uniform. Following the Game 7 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in last year's Stanley Cup Playoffs, Steven Stamkos said, "We fell back on the standard that's set for this group and that's to just do whatever it takes to win. It doesn't matter who does it, when, why. It's just win. It's certainly a contagious feeling and attitude."
NHL Odds: Kings vs. Maple Leafs prediction, odds and pick – 12/8/2022
Thursday hockey has finally arrived! The Los Angeles Kings will head north of the border to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs. It is time to take a look at our NHL odds series where our Kings-Maple Leafs prediction and pick will be made. After enduring a disheartening loss to...
Steve Yzerman’s Fingerprints Are All Over Red Wings & Lightning
Although it’s common for teams to swap players, it’s a little less common to swap coaches and even rarer to move general managers from one team back to their original team. Steve Yzerman, who has served as the general manager (GM) for both the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Detroit Red Wings, has made these transactions possible – affecting the futures of both teams.
Projected Lineup: Dec. 8 vs. Winnipeg
Blues Head Coach Craig Berube is expected to keep his lineup the same for the second consecutive game as his club gets set to host the Central Division-leading Winnipeg Jets to begin a three-game homestand on Thursday night at Enterprise Center (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN). That means Pavel Buchnevich...
Avs look to stop losing streak against Rangers
The Colorado Avalanche have gone from Stanley Cup champs to a team fighting to stay in the playoff hunt just 24 games into a title defense. Colorado didn't have an exodus of talent, just a rash of injuries that turned it into an AHL-heavy roster. With 10 significant players out, the Avalanche were blanked 4-0 by Boston on Wednesday night, their third straight loss.
MLB games today: MLB hot stove season underway
Our MLB games today schedule is now looking ahead to the key days in the MLB offseason. Save. Bookmark. Stay
Sabres' chemistry at forward fueling NHL-leading offense
The Sabres got back to work Thursday at KeyBank Center after a historic night, which saw Tage Thompson complete the second five-goal game in franchise history in a 9-4 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. With the win, Buffalo improved to 5-2-1 in its last eight games and now leads...
Bucks meet Mavs in showdown of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic
With both teams riding three-game winning streaks, the Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks will face off Friday night in Dallas.
