Forty years ago, nearly 50,000 dairy farms dotted the rolling landscape of Wisconsin. Most were small farms of 30-40 milking cows, several calves, at least one dog, and a clowder of cats and kittens. These were family farms, tended by many intriguing characters and populated by unpredictable critters. Giggling Jolly...

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO