Visit the Largest Ski Area in North Carolina
Sugar MountainPhoto bySee Sugar Mountain, NC/ Facebook. Sugar Mountain is the largest ski area in North Carolina. Sugar Mountain Resort has 125 acres of ski terrain spread across 21 slopes and 8 lifts for quick access. It has the most ski areas and the 1,200-foot-highest vertical drop in the North Carolina Blue Ridge Mountains.
WSLS
Experience the wonder of over 200,000 Christmas lights at Felts Park in Galax
GALAX, Va. – Enjoy a dazzling display of Christmas Lights at Felts Park in Galax for the holiday season. High Country Lights features more than 200,000 Christmas lights choreographed to your favorite holiday songs. The light show is hosted by Galax Visitor’s Center and Galax Parks and Recreation Department....
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino starts progress toward permanent location
Hard Rock International and the Bristol community celebrated the beginning of a permanent casino location in Bristol on Wednesday.
The Tomahawk
Mountain City decks the halls
Residents of Johnson County experienced a busy weekend for the holiday season. Visitors to downtown enjoyed the festivities at the Courthouse while others did some shopping. But for some people, it just isn’t Christmas until the trees and house are lit up, and all ornamentations are in place. For...
Johnson City Press
Oh Deer: City talks of problems with growing wildlife population
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull expressed his concern about a growing problem across Kingsport this week to area legislators. The overpopulation of deer.
Kingsport Times-News
Zachary’s prides itself on made-from-scratch home-cooked food
KINGSPORT — Zachary’s is a local Kingsport restaurant offering home-cooked food made from fresh, non-processed ingredients. The restaurant, which has been a part of the community since 2000, is owned by Ethiopian native Yared Desalegn.
caldwelljournal.com
Catawba County Animal Shelter, Park System launch Pup ‘n Play
NEWTON, NC (December 6, 2022) — What would a shelter dog love almost as much as finding his forever home? Playing with other dogs, of course!. To help make both happen, the Catawba County Animal Shelter and the Catawba County Park System have partnered to create Pup ‘n Play. Starting December 6, anyone who adopts a dog from the Catawba County Animal Shelter will receive a coupon for a free annual pass to the Catawba County Park System’s three dog parks (a $20 value). To obtain the pass, the coupon may be presented along with a completed dog park application and the dog’s current vaccination records at any of the County’s three dog parks.
The Tomahawk
Johnson County kickstarts Christmas with a weekend of fun celebrations
Like many towns and cities across America, Johnson County began the Christmas season with a weekend of family-friendly, fun-filled events, including the traditional lighting of the community Christmas tree and ‘Christmas on Main’ on Friday evening, followed by the annual Christmas Parade on Saturday evening. The weather cooperated over the weekend with no chance of rain during the hours of the events on Friday night, and though it rained earlier in the day on Saturday, the rain abated in time for the Christmas Parade.
7 Brew to open its first Johnson City coffee drive-thru in March 2023
They have a 'secret drink' menu, but 7 Brew's plans to open the company's first drive-thru coffee shop in Johnson City aren't a secret anymore. Construction is set to begin on Dec. 19 and a company spokeswoman said the store will be at 1910 N. Roan Street (the site of the former Toys R Us store).
The Tomahawk
First cookie walk declared a success
Johnson County Welcome Center hosted its first-ever Cookie Walk last Saturday, playing a major role in the Christmas holiday kickoff festivities. Visitors came from all over to participate in the special day, and proceeds benefited the Johnson County Historical Society. While locals came to support the Johnson County Historical Society, some felt the patrons were the ones who gained the most from the event.
Kingsport Times-News
Casa Express is worth the drive to Greeneville
You may not believe it, but January 2023 begins the 11th trip ’round the sun for me in my role as your Mystery Diner. Ten years ago, our then features editor here at the Johnson City Press told me I would fulfill a most unique and historic role for our readers: the role once held by a medieval king’s food taster.
wjhl.com
Tails and Paws Holiday Festival coming to Johnson City Friday
Tails and Paws Holiday Festival coming to Johnson …. Megan Boswell’s legal team requests she wear civilian …. Megan Boswell's legal team requests she wear civilian clothes at future court dates. Region’s overdose deaths rose 43% in 2021; fentanyl-related …. Region's overdose deaths rose 43% in 2021; fentanyl-related...
Johnson City Press
North Roan Street closed as crews fight apartment fire
A portion of N. Roan St. is closed from Mountain View Rd. to Carroll Creek Rd. as fire crews battle an apartment fire, according to a Facebook post from the City of Johnson City. The fire is at N. Roan St. and Sequoyah Dr. Indian Trail Middle School will be...
Toys R Us coming down, coffee spot up on North Roan
A new option for coffee drinkers is about to go up on the former Toys R Us property on North Roan Street, and the 45,000-square-foot building that set countless kids dreaming through the years before closing in 2018 will soon fall to the wrecking ball.
explorecaldwell.com
Our Top Reasons to Shop for New Furniture in Lenoir [infographic]
Are you looking for new furniture for your home? People from throughout the country travel to Lenoir to buy new furniture all the time. Here’s why:. Shop big brands and smaller shops—You can find major furniture manufacturers and small brands in the Lenoir area. Some of our favorite furniture stores in the area include Aaron’s Sale & Lease, Clark’s Furniture, Classic Furniture Ltd., Green’s Furniture, Kincaid Furniture Outlet, Tarheel Home Furnishings, and many others.
wjhl.com
A Visit to Tricities Senior Massage
(WJHL) Amy sits down with Angela Tyree, owner of Tricities Senior Massage in Johnson City to learn about the services she provides to area seniors. For more information please call 423-880-5496 or visit their website.
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet Wife
Christmas coming early?Photo byKarsten Winegeart/UnsplashonUnsplash. This past weekend my wife and I were shopping for birthday and Christmas gifts in Johnson City. We stopped at many of the shops we often looked in for presents and enjoyed a lovely lunch out on the town.
Johnson City apartment fire displaces residents
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City officials warned motorists on Wednesday that an active apartment fire near North Roan Street and Sequoyah Drive closed a section of a road as crews work to douse the flames. According to Johnson City Fire Chief David Bell, firefighters responded to two apartments on fire around 12:15 p.m. […]
All Tazewell County Schools virtual Friday and Monday
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) – Tazewell County Public Schools have announced that all schools in the county will be remote tomorrow, due to an increase in flu cases. Due to the increase in cases of the flu, Strep throat, Covid, and other respiratory illnesses across the county, Tazewell Public Schools has decided for all schools to […]
supertalk929.com
City Manager Says Landfill Final Estimated Cleanup and Closure To Cost More Than 50 Million Dollars
Bristol Virginia City Manager Randal Eads providing some not so good news to city council members at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Eads says fixing and closing the troubled landfill will cost an estimated 57 million dollars. The city has already spent more than three million dollars of unbudgeted money so far on the landfill. Phase one and two must be completed by June of 2023 at a cost of just under twelve million dollars.
