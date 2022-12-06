ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Reacts To Buccaneers Cutting Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut wide receiver Jaelon Darden. Darden has been an excellent punt returner for the Bucs this season. He currently leads the NFL with 31 punt returns for 330 yards. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Do your thing Ryan Poles....
CBS Sports

Rams claim Baker Mayfield off waivers: Former Panthers QB on his way to Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Rams are adding a quarterback to their roster, as they have claimed former Carolina Panthers signal-caller Baker Mayfield, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson. The former No. 1 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns was released by Carolina on Monday after just seven games played with the Panthers. Per NFL Media, Carolina is now off the hook for the $1.4 million the quarterback was owed.
Yardbarker

With QB Desmond Ridder, Falcons may have better shot in NFC South

The Atlanta Falcons made the move on Thursday to swap out quarterback Marcus Mariota for rookie Desmond Ridder. It's a move that signals a continued effort by the franchise to firmly rebuild the team rather than gasp for a playoff spot with a struggling veteran. However, Ridder's upside might luck...
FOX Sports

Can Bucs upset 49ers in Purdy's first start? We preview the matchup

The wild card in this week's Buccaneers-49ers matchup is rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, the final pick in this year's draft who has been thrust into a starting role after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX) is his first start, but he went 25-for-37 for 210 yards, two touchdowns and an interception off the bench in last week's impressive win over the Dolphins. If he can win his first career start, it'll be something that plenty of more prominent 49ers couldn't do — Joe Montana lost his in 1979, Alex Smith lost his in 2005 and Lance lost his last year.
Yardbarker

49ers vs Bucs: Players to Watch in Important Match

This weekend the San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the 49ers vs Bucs matchup, there will be a lot to look for. Although this game began as a match-up between Tom Brady and his former backup Jimmy Garoppolo, that is no longer the case. Last weekend against the Miami Dolphins. That game began with Garoppolo breaking his foot, missing what will most likely be the rest of the season. Now, San Francisco will be without their quarterback and going with the rookie, Brock Purdy. Here are three players to watch in the 49ers vs Bucs matchup.
