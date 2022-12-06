Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Former defensive commit visiting Lincoln
Since Matt Rhule took over as the Huskers’ head coach, the Nebraska football recruiting efforts have been a whirlwind and a bit of a roller coaster. There have been quite a few players that have entered the portal. There’s also been some decommits. However, this weekend could prove to provide quite the upswing in momentum.
First Impressions: Iowa throttles Cyclones for key in-state win
It was raining three-pointers in Iowa City on Thursday night as the Hawkeyes take down Iowa State 75-56. The big storyline heading into the rivalry was Iowa star forward Kris Murray was ruled out after sustaining an injury against Duke. Questions began to surface about who was going to step up-- the answer was everyone. Let's dive into some first impressions.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska RB becomes latest Husker to enter transfer portal
Nebraska sophomore running back Jaquez Yant has entered into the NCAA transfer portal. Yant played in 12 games for the Cornhuskers and rushed for a total of 350 yards, while also scoring 3 touchdowns. He played high school football at Amos P. Godby (Florida) and was unranked coming out of...
Nebraska hosting portal quarterback Jeff Sims
Nebraska’s first major visit weekend with head coach Matt Rhule is underway as multiple recruits and portal entrants arrived in Lincoln on Thursday to take in the festivities and see what the Huskers have to offer. Among those visitors according to sources inside the 247Sports network, is former Georgia...
Matt Rhule Reportedly Selects Nebraska's New Defensive Coordinator
There's a new Rhule-r in Nebraska. And he just hired his new defensive coordinator. Newly-hired Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is reportedly hiring Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White to manage the defensive side of the ball. White spent three seasons as Syracuse's defensive coordinator. The ...
Three Keys and a Pick: No. 20 Iowa State vs. Iowa
The Cy-Hawk game men's basketball edition will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena as the No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones will travel to Iowa City to take on Iowa. The Cyclones are 7-1 on the season, while the Hawkeyes are 6-2, and fresh off a loss to...
Report: Iowa forward Kris Murray out against Iowa State, could miss multiple games
The Hawkeyes are in the midst of a brutal stretch of six straight power-six games and they'll have to endure part of it without star forward Kris Murray. On Thursday, Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported that Murray will not play in the Hawkeyes' matchup against Iowa State on Thursday. Goodman also reported that Murray could miss multiple games.
Huskers reportedly have hired D-coordinator
Nebraska appears to have found its defensive coordinator. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, the Huskers are hiring Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White to hold that role in Lincoln. Husker247 is working to confirm the report. The coach has run a 3-3-5 scheme that features its share of exotic blitzes...
Nebraska running back Jaquez Yant enters transfer portal
Nebraska running back Jaquez Yant has entered the transfer portal on Thursday morning, per a source. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Yant appeared in seven games as a sophomore, rushing for 56 yards and two touchdowns. That followed a breakout freshman campaign where Yant played in seven games with one start. Yant rushed 47 times for 294 yards and one touchdown, ranking third on the team in carries and rushing yards.
Nebraska Reportedly Finalizing Major Defensive Coordinator Hire
New Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule made a major hire on Thursday, according to reports. The Cornhuskers are hiring Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. White has spent the last three seasons running the Orange defense. Prior to that, he served as the defensive coordinator and...
Nebraska outside linebacker Jimari Butler enters transfer portal
Nebraska outside linebacker Jimari Butler has entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to 247Sports on Wednesday morning. Butler, a 6-foot-5, 245-pound edge rusher, played in all 12 games for Nebraska this past season on defense and special teams, making nine tackles, 1.5 for loss and breaking up one pass.
News Channel Nebraska
Pierce's Ben Brahmer switches commitment to Iowa State
PIERCE, Neb. -- Nebraska appears to have lost a prized in-state football recruit from its 2023 class. Ben Brahmer, who set multiple records while helping Pierce claim a Class C-1 state championship this season, has switched his commitment from Nebraska to Iowa State, according to multiple sources. By Tuesday morning, he had switched his Twitter profile to indicate that he was an Iowa State commitment.
Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women past No. 10 Iowa State
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 19 points after a slow start and Monika Czinano added 18 points and 10 rebounds as No. 16 Iowa defeated No. 10 Iowa State 70-57 on Wednesday. Kate Martin added 13 points for the Hawkeyes (7-3). They have won six of the last seven games in the rivalry against the Cyclones (6-2). Clark, who came into the game as the nation’s leading scorer at 28.7 points per game, missed her first nine shots and was 2 of 14 from the field in the first half. But she was 3 of 4 in the third quarter, all of them 3-pointers, as the Hawkeyes outscored the Cyclones 27-8. “The first half wasn’t my best,” Clark said. “And I don’t think it was anything I was doing. I felt like I got some good shots.”
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Iowa State flips Nebraska tight end commit
Iowa State has flipped a three-star Nebraska tight end commit for its 2023 recruiting class in Benjamin Brahmer. The 6-foot-6 tight end had been committed to Nebraska since the spring of 2021 and now becomes the second tight end of the ’23 class in Ames, joining Carson Rhodes. The story was first reported by 247Sports’ Nick Osen.
HuskerExtra.com
Source: Donovan Raiola returning as Nebraska's offensive line coach
LINCOLN — Donovan Raiola appears to be running it back as Nebraska's offensive line coach in 2023. New Husker head coach Matt Rhule will retain Raiola, program sources said, as Raiola has informed some recruits and current players he'd be back. NU did not immediately respond to a request to confirm the retention. Neither did Raiola.
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: JJ Kohl ‘excited to make it official’ on signing day
In a couple weeks during National early signing day, Iowa State will sign its 2023 football recruiting class, which contains the second highest-rated recruit in program history in quarterback J.J. Kohl. As an Ankeny product and son of former Iowa State kicker Jamie Kohl, J.J. is well accustomed to Iowa...
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (12/7): Iowa takes down ISU, Shelley stays hot in Nebraska win
(KMAland) -- Iowa downed Iowa State, Nebraska rolled Wisconsin and K-State took care of UMKC in regional women’s college basketball on Wednesday. Iowa (7-3) & Iowa State (6-2): No. 16 Iowa used a big third period to pull away from No. 10 Iowa State for a 70-57 win. Caitlin Clark had 19 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and five steals, and Monika Czinano pitched in 18 points and 10 rebounds. Kate Martin also had a strong evening with 13 points and five rebounds. Emily Ryan and Ashley Joens both scored 15 points to lead Iowa State in the defeat. Lexi Donarski scored 10 and Stephanie Soares added 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.
Huskers offer 2023 IMG Academy defensive back
Nebraska offered IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah on Wednesday. The defensive back tagged Nebraska secondary coach Evan Cooper in his tweet announcing the offer. Safeeullah ended up at IMG Academy, playing for one of its teams, after playing at Hillsboro High School in Nashville his junior season. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound...
kmaland.com
Long-time Nebraska commit Brahmer flips to ISU
(Ames) -- Pierce, Nebraska tight end Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment form Nebraska to Iowa State on Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Brahmer had been committed to Nebraska for well over a year. He was the first Huskers commitment in the Class of 2023. Brahmer is ranked as the No....
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska legend Zach Wiegert wants Huskers to be ‘offensive line factory’
The college football regular season has unfortunately come to a close, and as we await bowl season, award season is upon us. Across the country in the coming weeks, college football players from across the country will be rewarded for their accolades on and off the field. Former Nebraska OL...
