Cleveland, TX

bluebonnetnews.com

Cleveland native, 2008 CHS grad, promoted to Air Force major

A pinning ceremony for U.S. Air Force Major Heather McKeand, a Cleveland native, was held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Cleveland High School where McKeand graduated in 2008. Before her family members, friends, former Air Force JROTC instructors at Cleveland High School, University of Houston and Texas A&M University, and current CHS JROTC cadets, McKeand, now 33, vowed to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies – foreign and domestic, and that she would faithfully discharge the duties of her office.
CLEVELAND, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

EPA finds the cleanup of the Jones Road Superfund in Northwest Harris County “not protective” of human health

The EPA has found the remediation for a hazardous waste site in Northwest Harris County to be inadequate and not protective of human health and the environment. The Jones Road Superfund Site in Cypress is a former dry cleaners that left behind toxic chemicals when it shut down in 2002. Instead of properly disposing of the dry cleaning solvents during its 20 years of operation, the owners are believed to have put them in the facility's septic system, causing them to contaminate the soil and groundwater, according to the EPA.
mocomotive.com

The Cannon begins Montgomery County expansion, opens Fish Creek workspace

Houston startup hub The Cannon is beginning its expansion into Montgomery County with the opening of new workspace in the Woodforest area Dec. 5. The 8,100-square-foot space is within The Park at Fish Creek retail center, at 618 Fish Creek Thoroughfare in Montgomery. Neither Jon Lambert, CEO of the Cannon, nor Ronnie Matthews, who owns the retail center, disclosed the financial details of the lease.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
thevindicator.com

Disaffiliation approved for six area Methodist churches

HOUSTON – A long divide between traditional and progressive United Methodists took its most signifi cant step towards a conclusion over the weekend after a historic vote by the Texas Annual Conference. In recent years issues between traditional and progressives in the church have led to an ever-widening divide...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
CultureMap Houston

Luxury living with room to roam awaits at new community just north of Houston

Want to be semi-close to Houston's hustle and bustle yet still enjoy your space? Just head north of the Loop to Hockley, where the new luxury gated community of Stallion Lakes is starting to take shape.Lots are now being sold — in sizes ranging from 1.5-3.5 acres — that future residents can base their new dream home on.You'll have your choice of five builders — Jeff Paul Homes, Kickerillo Companies, Matt Powers Custom Homes, Morning Star Builders, and William David Homes — to create your new custom home, in a community which will feature private concrete streets, natural gas, and...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

2 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 45 in Montgomery County – Houston Personal Injury Lawyer

Two Killed in Montgomery County Crash on Interstate 45 and SH-242 Montgomery County, Texas (December 7, 2022) – Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday night in Montgomery County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The deadly crash happened at about 11:15 pm Tuesday, December 6, on Interstate 45 Freeway […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Building Design & Construction

Houston developer plans to convert Kevin Roche-designed ConocoPhillips HQ to mixed-use destination

Houston-based Midway, a real estate investment, development, and management firm, plans to redevelop the former ConocoPhillips corporate headquarters site into a mixed-use destination called Watermark District at Woodcreek. In the late 1970s, architect Kevin Roche originally designed the Conoco site so that it resembled a Japanese fishing village, with bridges...
HOUSTON, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best BBQ Joints in Houston Texas

Despite its modest size, CorkScrew BBQ is the real deal regarding slow-smoked meats. With one location in Spring and another in Columbus, Ohio, the small smokehouse draws a crowd from all over the Lone Star state. The restaurant's main claim to fame is its pulled pork. While the meat is undoubtedly succulent, the sauce is not ordinary.
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

DNA confirms identity of body found on Wells Cemetery Road

The results of DNA testing of remains found on Oct. 30 on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland have confirmed that the deceased person is David Yockov of Cleveland. Yockov, 53, reportedly died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
CLEVELAND, TX
KLTV

East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Dozens of East Texas churches have voted to leave the United Methodist Church this past weekend due to conflicting views within the denomination. Within the Texas Annual Conference, which covers the Houston area and East Texas, 294 churches were approved to leave the denomination, including the Perritte Memorial United Methodist church in Nacogdoches.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
hccegalitarian.com

BOIL WATER ADVISORY IN HOUSTON

A boil water notice advisory was issued for the City of Houston on Sunday November 27, 2022 after the city’s main water system had experienced a power outage at a water treatment facility that had affected 2.3 million residents. At 10:30am Sunday, the water pressure dropped below the city’s...
HOUSTON, TX
KLTV

TxDOT breaks ground for $170 million relief route in Corrigan

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - For a small town of 1,500 people, Corrigan has big city traffic. Corrigan City Manager Darrian Hudman says the city wants to attract people to it, but the regular traffic jams that go out a couple miles outside city limits might not be what city officials have in mind.
CORRIGAN, TX
Community Impact Houston

5 businesses now open in Tomball, Magnolia

Petsense, a pet supplies store, opened Nov. 7 in Magnolia's Renaissance Center. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) 1. Petsense specializes in pet supplies and services. The Magnolia location opened Nov. 7 in The Renaissance Center at 18535 FM 1488. Owned by Tractor Supply, the retail chain offers pet food, toys, treats, carriers, medicine and accessories for dogs, cats, fish, reptiles, birds and small pets. Dave Kaplan, the Magnolia store manager, said the new location offers grooming, dog walking and training services. Live animals are also for sale, including rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, reptiles and fish. 281-789-4681. www.petsense.com.
MAGNOLIA, TX

