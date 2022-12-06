The EPA has found the remediation for a hazardous waste site in Northwest Harris County to be inadequate and not protective of human health and the environment. The Jones Road Superfund Site in Cypress is a former dry cleaners that left behind toxic chemicals when it shut down in 2002. Instead of properly disposing of the dry cleaning solvents during its 20 years of operation, the owners are believed to have put them in the facility's septic system, causing them to contaminate the soil and groundwater, according to the EPA.

2 DAYS AGO