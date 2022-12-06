Read full article on original website
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Major grocery store chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersWillis, TX
bluebonnetnews.com
Cleveland native, 2008 CHS grad, promoted to Air Force major
A pinning ceremony for U.S. Air Force Major Heather McKeand, a Cleveland native, was held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Cleveland High School where McKeand graduated in 2008. Before her family members, friends, former Air Force JROTC instructors at Cleveland High School, University of Houston and Texas A&M University, and current CHS JROTC cadets, McKeand, now 33, vowed to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies – foreign and domestic, and that she would faithfully discharge the duties of her office.
houstonpublicmedia.org
EPA finds the cleanup of the Jones Road Superfund in Northwest Harris County “not protective” of human health
The EPA has found the remediation for a hazardous waste site in Northwest Harris County to be inadequate and not protective of human health and the environment. The Jones Road Superfund Site in Cypress is a former dry cleaners that left behind toxic chemicals when it shut down in 2002. Instead of properly disposing of the dry cleaning solvents during its 20 years of operation, the owners are believed to have put them in the facility's septic system, causing them to contaminate the soil and groundwater, according to the EPA.
mocomotive.com
The Cannon begins Montgomery County expansion, opens Fish Creek workspace
Houston startup hub The Cannon is beginning its expansion into Montgomery County with the opening of new workspace in the Woodforest area Dec. 5. The 8,100-square-foot space is within The Park at Fish Creek retail center, at 618 Fish Creek Thoroughfare in Montgomery. Neither Jon Lambert, CEO of the Cannon, nor Ronnie Matthews, who owns the retail center, disclosed the financial details of the lease.
The richest person in Houston is giving away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
thevindicator.com
Disaffiliation approved for six area Methodist churches
HOUSTON – A long divide between traditional and progressive United Methodists took its most signifi cant step towards a conclusion over the weekend after a historic vote by the Texas Annual Conference. In recent years issues between traditional and progressives in the church have led to an ever-widening divide...
Houston family localizes diner, bakery franchise with House of Pies Cypress
The Monte Cristo is a triple decker of ham, turkey and Swiss cheese dipped in egg-cream battered, deep-fried and dusted with powdered sugar. $12.95 (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) The Ganim family has been in charge of House of Pies since the 1980s, when the previous owner and developer of IHOP, among...
Luxury living with room to roam awaits at new community just north of Houston
Want to be semi-close to Houston's hustle and bustle yet still enjoy your space? Just head north of the Loop to Hockley, where the new luxury gated community of Stallion Lakes is starting to take shape.Lots are now being sold — in sizes ranging from 1.5-3.5 acres — that future residents can base their new dream home on.You'll have your choice of five builders — Jeff Paul Homes, Kickerillo Companies, Matt Powers Custom Homes, Morning Star Builders, and William David Homes — to create your new custom home, in a community which will feature private concrete streets, natural gas, and...
mocomotive.com
2 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 45 in Montgomery County – Houston Personal Injury Lawyer
Two Killed in Montgomery County Crash on Interstate 45 and SH-242 Montgomery County, Texas (December 7, 2022) – Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday night in Montgomery County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The deadly crash happened at about 11:15 pm Tuesday, December 6, on Interstate 45 Freeway […]
Building Design & Construction
Houston developer plans to convert Kevin Roche-designed ConocoPhillips HQ to mixed-use destination
Houston-based Midway, a real estate investment, development, and management firm, plans to redevelop the former ConocoPhillips corporate headquarters site into a mixed-use destination called Watermark District at Woodcreek. In the late 1970s, architect Kevin Roche originally designed the Conoco site so that it resembled a Japanese fishing village, with bridges...
Click2Houston.com
‘It makes my blood boil’: Woman claims hospital staff is negligent towards her 43-year-old father, says staffers have left him in his own waste
HOUSTON – It’s been about a month since family members say Carlos Aviles was moved to Kindred Hospital Houston Northwest following an accident in October, but they say because of neglect, he’s almost worse off than when he first got there. “It makes my blood boil,” said...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best BBQ Joints in Houston Texas
Despite its modest size, CorkScrew BBQ is the real deal regarding slow-smoked meats. With one location in Spring and another in Columbus, Ohio, the small smokehouse draws a crowd from all over the Lone Star state. The restaurant's main claim to fame is its pulled pork. While the meat is undoubtedly succulent, the sauce is not ordinary.
bluebonnetnews.com
DNA confirms identity of body found on Wells Cemetery Road
The results of DNA testing of remains found on Oct. 30 on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland have confirmed that the deceased person is David Yockov of Cleveland. Yockov, 53, reportedly died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
KLTV
East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Dozens of East Texas churches have voted to leave the United Methodist Church this past weekend due to conflicting views within the denomination. Within the Texas Annual Conference, which covers the Houston area and East Texas, 294 churches were approved to leave the denomination, including the Perritte Memorial United Methodist church in Nacogdoches.
hccegalitarian.com
BOIL WATER ADVISORY IN HOUSTON
A boil water notice advisory was issued for the City of Houston on Sunday November 27, 2022 after the city’s main water system had experienced a power outage at a water treatment facility that had affected 2.3 million residents. At 10:30am Sunday, the water pressure dropped below the city’s...
Harris County GOP announces 2nd petition challenging election results
Political experts said it's the voters who will suffer in the battle of Republicans vs. Democrats in Harris County, here's why.
fox26houston.com
Wife of HPD Officer hit by a train whispers in his ear the gender of their first baby
HOUSTON - A Houston police officer is in critical condition after he was hit by a train on Wednesday morning. Sr. HPD Officer Vidal Lopez was hit by the train while in uniform, as he headed to work just before 7 a.m. in his own personal vehicle on Fulton at Stokes Street.
HPD: Police responded to Sen. Ted Cruz's Houston home due to 'self-inflicted cutting' call
HOUSTON — Sen. Ted Cruz is in Washington but Houston police were at his River Oaks home on Tuesday night. Sources with the Houston Police Department said they showed up at Cruz's house after getting a "self-inflicted cutting" call. When police got there, they said they determined nothing criminal...
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Montgomery County (Montgomery County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Montgomery County on Tuesday. The crash happened on IH-45 North Freeway and SH-242 southbound at around 11:15 p.m.
KLTV
TxDOT breaks ground for $170 million relief route in Corrigan
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - For a small town of 1,500 people, Corrigan has big city traffic. Corrigan City Manager Darrian Hudman says the city wants to attract people to it, but the regular traffic jams that go out a couple miles outside city limits might not be what city officials have in mind.
5 businesses now open in Tomball, Magnolia
Petsense, a pet supplies store, opened Nov. 7 in Magnolia's Renaissance Center. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) 1. Petsense specializes in pet supplies and services. The Magnolia location opened Nov. 7 in The Renaissance Center at 18535 FM 1488. Owned by Tractor Supply, the retail chain offers pet food, toys, treats, carriers, medicine and accessories for dogs, cats, fish, reptiles, birds and small pets. Dave Kaplan, the Magnolia store manager, said the new location offers grooming, dog walking and training services. Live animals are also for sale, including rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, reptiles and fish. 281-789-4681. www.petsense.com.
