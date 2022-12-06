ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With a New Store in Dallas’ West Village, This So-Cal Jewelry Staple Continues Its Texas Takeover

Gorjana's first store in Dallas' West Village. (photo by Tamytha Cameron) With the opening of its newest Uptown Dallas storefront in early November, gorjana has added to its Texas retail trifecta (the brand has two Austin locations and one in Houston’s buzzy Montrose Collective). The Southern California brand offers diamond-studded and 18k styles, but gorjana is perhaps best known for their gold-plated necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings that look practically indistinguishable from their solid gold counterparts (and are available at a fraction of the price).
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

Where to eat in Fort Worth right now: 10 restaurants to take holiday guests

Used to be, when out-of-town friends and families came to visit in Fort Worth, it was a cinch to find somewhere to eat everyone could agree on.That’s no longer the case, obviously. Our friends and loved ones are now more particular about what and where they eat. Some will only eat at lavish, expensive restaurants, while others want good yet cheap. There’s at least one vegan in everybody’s families these days, and there’s bound to be someone in your group who insists on eating farm-to-table. It’s hard to please everybody, but we’re going to try. As part of our...
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

101 Things You Must Do in Dallas-Fort Worth This Christmas: 2022 Edition

First, make it a Christmas tradition to check out the handiwork of Dallas residents. In North Dallas, there are stretches of Strait Lane and Hockaday Drive and the Walnut Hill neighborhood that reliably offer displays of holiday spirit. Spend time in the Park Cities (including the 3600 block of Southwestern Boulevard, where there’s a display that would make Clark Griswold jealous) by driving Beverly and Lakeside drives. Go appreciate the coordinated efforts of the Timberhollow Circle neighborhood in Lake Highlands or Lakewood Boulevard. Then head to Oak Cliff and the Kessler Park neighborhood to finish off your trip. Not tired yet? You could also check out the Deerfield neighborhood at Preston Road and Coit Road or the Interlochen neighborhood in Arlington. For a map of the best Christmas lights in town, head here.
DALLAS, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Garland, TX

The city of Garland will feel like heaven for nature lovers and families. The first community in Garland was developed in 1874. However, it was only incorporated as a city in 1891, consisting of the towns of Embree, Duck Creek, and Garland. Located in Dallas County, Garland spans 29,000 acres.
GARLAND, TX
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Texas

The Lone Star State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Joe T. Garcia's Restaurant Continues a Holiday Tradition

A holiday tradition at a Fort Worth landmark will bring something good for families come Christmas morning. Joe T. Garcia's Mexican Restaurant hosted its Annual Christmas Luncheon on Monday. Friends, customers, and vendors were invited to lunch with one request: Bring an unwrapped toy for a boy or girl. This...
FORT WORTH, TX
Eater

Are the Folks Behind ‘Yellowstone’ Investing in Fort Worth’s Cattlemen’s Steak House?

The glitz and glamour of the Yellowstone universe may be planting firm roots in Fort Worth. In November, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Dan Schryer, a financier who invested in the launch of 101 Studios, which produces Yellowstone and the related series 1883 and 1923, filed a liquor license for Cattlemen’s Steak House. The chop house has been operating in the Fort Worth Stockyards since 1947, offering affordable steaks and the fried bull testicles known as “calf fries.”
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

Dallas Still Struggles for Demolition of Valley View Mall

If the city of Dallas has its way, the husk of Valley View Center Mall will be demolished and cleared by the end of July. City Hall has had enough of the ruins, which have become a magnet for vandals and urban explorers. A YouTube video last month showed the world how easy it was to get into what’s left of the mall—which is basically the food court and the entrance to the shuttered and abandoned AMC Theater—and how Valley View’s walls are now a canvas for spray paint and its floors are covered with smashed glass.
DALLAS, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $3.5 Million Extraordinary Home in University Park Texas Provides Chic Finishes From Top To Bottom For Absolute Comfort

4507 Shenandoah Ave Home in University Park, Texas for Sale. 4507 Shenandoah Ave, University Park, Texas greets you with an extra wide iron framed door as the opening of an architectural masterpiece, followed by Gourmet kitchen, pool with modern water features, fireplace, ceiling fan. heaters and etc. This Home in University Park offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,362 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4507 Shenandoah Ave, please get in touch with Maggie Parks (Phone: 214.493.2407) and Kodi Nelson (Phone: 214.535.7500) at Rogers Healy and Associates for full support and perfect service.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Dedicated volunteers extract Spaghetti Warehouse trolley from Dallas' West End

Thanks to a dedicated team of conservation-minded folks, the vintage trolley from the Spaghetti Warehouse in Dallas' West End has been moved to a temporary new home: in a warehouse at Orr-Reed Architectural Co., the salvage store just south of downtown Dallas, which will provide a safe space for the vehicle while it undergoes a restoration. A permanent home is still TBD, but Orr-Reed will be housing the trolley for at least the next 12 months. The trolley was one of the original streetcars that ran through East Dallas nearly a century ago. It surged to fame in 2019 when Spaghetti Warehouse...
