ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
kitco.com

Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
kitco.com

Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November

(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
KRMG

World stocks lower as China scales back many COVID curbs

World shares slipped on Wednesday, with Hong Kong's benchmark down more than 3%, even as Beijing announced it was scaling back its "zero-COVID" policies. U.S. futures and oil prices also dropped. The declines followed a retreat on Wall Street, driven by fears the Federal Reserve will need to keep the...
International Business Times

Dollar To Rebound, Accumulate Safe-haven Strength In 2023: Reuters Poll

The dollar will rebound against most currencies over the coming months, with the growing threat of recession in the U.S. and elsewhere keeping it firm in 2023 through safe-haven flows, according to market strategists polled by Reuters. While most said there was not much scope for further dollar upside based...
CNBC

Gold flat as traders await U.S. inflation data, Fed meet next week

Gold prices were flat on Friday, with cautious investors focusing on key U.S. inflation data and Federal Reserve's rate hike decision due next week. Spot gold were little changed at $1,788.56 per ounce, as of 0038 GMT. U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,800.60. Spot silver inched 0.1% lower to...
CNBC

Dollar slips on recession fears; central bank meetings loom

The dollar eased on Friday as worries over a slowdown in the United States mounted, with traders on guard ahead of a slew of central bank meetings next week, where the Federal Reserve takes centerstage. Against the greenback, the euro rose nearly 0.5% overnight and edged toward a six-month peak...
NASDAQ

South African rand little changed; current account deficit narrows

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The South African rand was little changed against the dollar on Thursday as the current account deficit narrowed in the third quarter and October manufacturing edged up on an annual basis. At 1530 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.1600 against the dollar, close to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy