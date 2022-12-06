All eyes in Argentina were on federal court on Tuesday, where three judges prepared to announce their verdict in the corruption trial of Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. She’s accused of running a criminal organization and fraudulently directing about $1 billion in public works projects during her presidency to a construction magnate with close ties to her family.The prosecution asked for 12 years in prison and a lifetime ban from public office if at least two judges vote to convict on both charges. But an appeal is certain no matter the verdict, and meanwhile she'll remain immune from...

