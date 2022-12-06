ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Jimmy Gaona
2d ago

yes u should leave your leaves in your yard wen they fall. Why? When trees release their leaves to the ground its cause they are feeding their roots after a couple of weeks leaves will turn into compost and that's how trees feed themselves

College Station Fire Department Activity

College Station firefighters responded to a pair of alarms Monday night. At a home on Coastal Drive, which is north of Hallaran pool between Rock Prairie and Ponderosa, a resident was burned during a cooking oil fire as they moved the fire from the stove to the back porch. CSFD paramedics treated the burns then transported the patient. there was no major fire damage.
Motorcyclist hospitalized in Bryan collision

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a collision in Bryan. Bryan Police said officers were working a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in the 3600 block of North Texas Avenue around 6 p.m. Tuesday. North Texas Avenue was closed in both directions – between Russell Drive and Stevens Drive. Travelers were urged to avoid this area.
Texas A&M Football players bring gifts to senior living residents

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While football season may be over the holiday season is going strong for the Texas A&M Football team. A few Aggie football players met with residents of Broadmoor Place Assisted Living Community and brought them gifts, took pictures and signed autographs. Texas A&M Offensive Lineman Layden...
BURLESON COUNTY HOLDING “CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE”

The Burleson County Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to celebrate “Christmas on the Square” this Friday. The hometown event will start at 6pm on the Burleson County Courthouse Square in Caldwell. The evening begins with an official welcome from the Chamber, as well as, Burleson County...
These handmade boots will ‘last you a lifetime’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gift for a loved one or getting yourself decked out for the National Finals Rodeo, Lucchese in Century Square has you covered from head to toe. From outerwear to handbags to hand-crafted boots, Lucchese products are of the...
BTU breaks ground on new facility in north Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Texas Utilities will move its operations into a new facility. The company is building a new campus at 2611 N Earl Rudder Fwy in Bryan. Tuesday morning, elected officials and BTU staff attended the official groundbreaking. The company has been in its current building for...
Motorcycle crash closes part of N Texas Avenue

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A crash on N Texas Avenue near Stevens Drive has sent at least one person to the hospital. Witnesses on scene say a pickup truck and motorcycle collided in the 3600 block of N Texas Avenue. The driver of the motorcycle was rushed to the hospital and appeared to have serious injuries.
Dave’s Hot Chicken to open Friday in College Station

Dave’s Hot Chicken will open this Friday in College Station. The restaurant is located at 1512 Texas Ave. S. in the space formerly occupied by Urban Bricks Pizza. Dave’s Hot Chicken will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight. Dave’s Hot Chicken is a chain of fast casual restaurants that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken tenders and sliders.
Texas A&M University police looking for help identifying MSC wallet thief

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University police are seeking the public's help in identifying a person involved in a stolen wallet case. On October 15, a student reported to police that her wallet had been stolen at the Memorial Student Center on campus, and a credit card was later used at Uptown Cheapskate in College Station, a clothing resale store off of Texas Avenue South, according to police.
Victims in deadly Grimes County crash identified

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - State troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday afternoon in Grimes County. At least one person was killed and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 105 at FM 1774 in Plantersville. DPS says a 2010 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on SH 105. A 2016 Kia Sportage was traveling eastbound. When the Kia tried to turn onto FM 1774, the Dodge hit the Kia.
Update: Alabama man killed in one-vehicle crash near Caldwell

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An Alabama man died Monday in a one-vehicle crash near Caldwell, DPS confirms. State troopers say Joseph Langlois, 57, of Florence, Alabama, was pronounced deceased on the scene by Burleson County Justice of the Peace James Baldwin. Troopers say Langlois was driving a 2019 Ford...
