Read full article on original website
Related
biocompare.com
Flagellar Proteins Control Bacteria Cell Division
Endosymbiosis, the process by which symbiotic organisms live inside each other, has remained a complicated history for scientists to understand. Certain bacteria, like the single-celled flagellate Angomonas deanei, contains a bacterium that was taken up relatively recently within its evolutionary timeframe, making it an excellent candidate for learning how cells gain control over bacteria. Researchers from the Institute of Microbial Cell Biology at Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf (HHU) examined A. deanei in more detail in their work, recently published in the journal Current Biology.
physiciansweekly.com
Analysis of Dynamic Phospho-profiling in Human Early Erythropoiesis
The careful control of protein expression and phosphorylation modification is essential for normal early erythropoiesis. Erythroid diseases are influenced by dysregulation of protein synthesis or modification. Researchers needed to fully understand the kinetics of protein phosphorylation profiling during human erythroid development. For a study, they described a tandem mass-tagging method for quantitative proteome and phosphoproteomic analysis.
biocompare.com
Single-Cell Sequencing Steps and Methods
Single-cell sequencing uses next-generation sequencing technology to study the genome, methylome, and transcriptome of individual cells. Single-cell technologies and their capabilities have upended basic research and are increasingly being used more broadly. But using this revolutionary new technology is not without challenges. This infographic describes the four basic single-cell sequencing steps as well as common sequencing methods and also provides tips on important considerations and problems to be on the lookout for.
MedicalXpress
Research team discovers glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of gamma delta T cells in diabetes
A research team at LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) has discovered that high glucose impairs the anti-tumor activity of immune effector gamma delta T cells (γδ-T cells), which contributes to the increased cancer risk in diabetes, and that metabolic reprogramming by glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of γδ-T cells.
MedicalXpress
Study gives a peek at how ketamine acts as 'switch' in the brain
Ketamine, an established anesthetic and increasingly popular antidepressant, dramatically reorganizes activity in the brain, as if a switch had been flipped on its active circuits, according to a new study by Penn Medicine researchers. In a Nature Neuroscience paper released this month, the team described starkly changed neuronal activity patterns...
Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity
The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
Researchers find link between arbitrary vitamin B3 supplement use and cancer
Research from the University of Missouri now points to a link between use of a common form of vitamin B3 supplements and an increased risk of serious illness like cancer. A team of researchers led by Associate Professor of chemistry at the University of Missouri Elena Goun, found that high levels of dietary supplement called nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, can cause an increase in the risk of developing triple-negative breast cancer. Researchers found that the risk of cancer metastasizing to spread to the brain is increased as well.
biocompare.com
Consistent Exercise Linked to Healthy Epigenome
A study of identical twins with discordant fitness levels shows that consistent exercise also has positive effects on how genes are expressed, helping to lower the risk of metabolic syndrome. The findings suggests that markers of metabolic disease are strongly influenced by how a person interacts with their environment—not just their inherited genetics.
Possible Cancer Breakthrough: Vaccine Developed by Mount Sinai Yields Complete Remission in Early Tests
Results are being scrutinized as a possible milestone, yet testing continues. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to cancer, or who suspects a cancer diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to federal organizations and media outlets, including:World Health Organization, MayoClinic.org, Metro.co.uk, SciTechDaily.com, and DailyMail.co.uk.
scitechdaily.com
New Potential for Reversing Aging: Scientists Discover Changes in Aging Stem Cells
Scientists have developed a method to identify aging muscle stem cells. The issue of aging and the fight against it has long been prevalent in both classic and contemporary literature throughout human history. From the ill-fated Qin Shi Huang’s expedition to the sea in pursuit of eternal life to the fame of Count Dracula in the West, aging has caught the world’s fascination for thousands of years and remains unsolved.
MedicalXpress
Muscle wasting severity linked to type, size and location of tumor in mice
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. "Muscle wasting, and...
MedicalXpress
Liver cancer study encourages caution with certain gene therapies
Research led by Randal J. Kaufman, Ph.D., has found that misfolded proteins in liver cells contribute to the development of liver cancer, shedding new light on the mysterious origins of one of the world's deadliest diseases. The findings, published in the journal Molecular Therapy, could also help improve the safety of certain gene therapies for hemophilia.
spectrumnews.org
Microscopy mash-up quantifies, maps neural circuits
By melding two microscopy methods and a computational tool, researchers can quickly and precisely quantify neuronal connections in individual animals, according to a new study. The technique could make it faster to map the connectomes of autism mouse models and track how mutations in autism-associated genes rewire neural circuits. A...
MedicalXpress
T-DXd yields superior outcomes over chemotherapy-based regimens in patients previously treated with T-DM1
Compared with capecitabine-based regimens, trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) led to higher response rates and longer survival in the third-line setting for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1), according to results from the phase III DESTINY-Breast02 trial presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, held December 6-10, 2022.
MedicalXpress
Study links genetic variant to digestive disturbances in patients with Chagas disease
Chagas disease, caused by the protozoan parasite Trypanosoma cruzi, affects some 8 million people worldwide. More than a third develop severe heart or digestive problems with a heightened risk of death. The process that leads to this clinical condition is not completely understood. An article published in the journal Biomedicines...
technologynetworks.com
New Oral Compound May Help Prevent and Treat Osteoporosis
Parathyroid hormone can stimulate bone formation, and analogs of the hormone are often prescribed to patients with osteoporosis; however, these medications are only effective when administered by daily injection. A team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) recently identified a promising compound that influences components of the parathyroid...
ajmc.com
Cannabis Used With ICIs Appears to Have No Impact on NSCLC Outcomes
Differences in overall survival between cannabis users and those who did not use the plant were small and could be explained by differences in the make-ups of the 2 cohorts of patients with non-small cell lung cancer, researchers said. The use of medical cannabis does not appear to impair the...
MedicalXpress
Study identifies potential link between oral bacteria and brain abscesses
Bacteria known to cause oral infections may also be a contributory factor in patients developing potentially life-threatening abscesses on the brain, new research has shown. The study, published in the Journal of Dentistry, investigated brain abscesses and their association with bacteria that occur in the oral cavity. While this type of abscess is relatively uncommon, it can result in significant mortality and morbidity.
biocompare.com
Study Offers New Insights into Oncogene Activation
Researchers from California’s Salk Institute have described specific mechanisms that activate oncogenes and can cause normal cells to become cancer cells. They found that the activity of those mutations depends on the distance between a particular gene and the sequences that regulate the gene, as well as on the level of activity of the regulatory sequences involved.
science.org
Usp22 is an intracellular regulator of systemic emergency hematopoiesis
To support increased demands on the immune system in response to infection or inflammation, activation of emergency hematopoiesis stimulates hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) proliferation and myeloid-biased differentiation. Whereas pathogen recognition or inflammatory cytokines are typically involved in initiating this process, Dietlein et al. found that mice lacking the deubiquitinase USP22 in hematopoietic cells spontaneously adopt a state of emergency hematopoiesis in the absence of an infection. H2B monoubiquitination, an activating histone modification, was increased at interferon-stimulated gene (ISG) loci, corresponding to increased ISG expression in USP22-deficient HSCs. USP22-deficient mice were protected against bacterial infection, demonstrating that USP22 cell-intrinsically restrains hematopoietic responses that confer innate immune protection against pathogens.
Comments / 0