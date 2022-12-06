Read full article on original website
Brendan Fraser Will Not Attend Golden Globes After Accusing Former HFPA Boss of Groping Him: ‘My Mother Didn’t Raise a Hypocrite’
Brendan Fraser is a frontrunner to land an Oscar nomination for best actor thanks to his acclaimed performance in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” But you rarely get to an Oscar nomination without stops at other major precursory awards first, including the Golden Globes, which will be back in full force on NBC in 2023. Fraser confirmed to GQ magazine that he will not participate in the Globes if he is nominated for “The Whale” due to his accusation that Philip Berk, former president and member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, groped him at a 2003 luncheon at the Beverly...
Upworthy
Brendan Fraser gets emotional as he tells fans he didn't know they loved him so much
Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 10, 2022. It has since been updated. Trigger warning: This story contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing. Brendan Fraser is a "pure soul," as his ardent fan puts it, and we couldn't agree more. The actor...
Brendan Fraser: My son helped me connect with my obese character in ‘The Whale’
Brendan Fraser revealed that his son helped him connect with his morbidly obese character in his newest film, “The Whale.” Fraser plays a 600-pound English teacher named Charlie who struggles to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, played by “Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink. The actor, 53, reflected on living with his eldest son Griffin, 20, as he discussed the role. “He just turned 20. He’s a big kid, he’s 6-foot-5. He’s got big hands and feet, a big body. I understand intimately what it is to be close to a person who lives with obesity,” Fraser told Interview magazine. Griffin is the...
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Brendan Fraser Wears a Whale of a Watch
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Brendan Fraser is all the way back. He’s forthcoming film The Whale is generating a hive’s worth of Oscar buzz. And you know what that means: parties! Shindigs! Soirées! VIP dinners! Fancy magazine covers (ahem!)! Award ceremonies! Red carpets! And you know what all of those things mean: he’s going to need a watch.
Brendan Fraser’s Sons Holden, 18, & Leland, 16, Support Him At Screening Of ‘The Whale’: Photos
The Fraser boys were looking good in the Big Apple on Monday. Brendan Fraser attended a screening of his new movie, The Whale, at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan’s Lincoln Center on Nov. 28, along with his sons, Holden Fraser and Leland Fraser. Brendan, 53, sported a dapper dark blue suit, while Holden, 18, opted for a dark blue suede coat, black pants, and a gray turtleneck. The redhead Leland, 16, wore a black jacket and matching pants with a dark-print button-up shirt.
'The Whale' star Hong Chau said Brendan Fraser surprised her with a baby gift the 1st time they met
"It was a little bear, and we named him Brendan Fraser Bear," Chau said of the "sweet and thoughtful" gift Fraser gave to her daughter.
How the moving story of 'The Whale' lured Hong Chau onto the set
"I recognized the pain and the beauty in Charlie," the actor says of the film's protagonist. "There's this ticking clock he has to try to make whole the one thing that he's going to leave behind that really matters."
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
EW.com
Adam Sandler recalls threatening to quit Airheads if Brendan Fraser wasn't cast
Adam Sandler raised some rock & roll hell to get Brendan Fraser cast in Airheads. Sandler joked that he discovered a young Fraser and stole him from Pauly Shore, following the latter's turn as a caveman introduced to modern life by two high school outcasts (played by Shore and Sean Astin) in the 1992 comedy Encino Man. "I was like, this guy shouldn't just be a caveman — he should be in a band," Sandler recalled to Fraser in Variety's Actors on Actors.
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman
Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
Richard Belzer Never Auditioned For His Role On Law & Order: SVU
Despite his long acting career, Richard Belzer never intended to be a thespian. According to The Comic's Comic, Belzer aspired to be a journalist before gravitating toward comedy. He worked at clubs around New York and then landed a job as the warm-up act for "Saturday Night Live," even appearing in a few sketches. The "in-your-face" comic was so appealing that musician Warren Zevon brought Belzer on tour with him (via The Baltimore Sun).
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
Brendan Fraser Rejected ‘George of the Jungle 2′ Over Disney’s Low Offer: ‘The Studio Was Too Cheap to Hire Me’
Brendan Fraser’s 1997 comedy favorite “George of the Jungle” spawned a 2003 direct-to-DVD sequel in which Fraser was replaced by actor Christopher Showerman. Several characters comment on the actor switch in “George of the Jungle 2,” with one joking that Disney was too cheap to hire Fraser for a second time. It turns out that was true. Fraser recently confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that he was approached for “George of the Jungle 2” but turned down the offer because of the salary. “I think ‘George’ got a remake, and they built a joke into it that the studio was too cheap...
Brendan Fraser Wants ‘The Whale’ to Change People’s Views on Obesity (Exclusive)
“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Brendan Fraser, Hong Chau and Sadie Sink as they promoted their film "The Whale." Fraser said he felt “the calling” to "take on the risk” of playing an obese English teacher,who has decided to eat himself to death after dealing with the pain and misery that stems from the abandonment and death of his gay lover.
Will Smith 'completely understands' if people don't want to watch his new movie following Oscars slap: 'I would absolutely respect that'
"Emancipation" is Will Smith's first movie since he was banned from attending the Oscar events for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock on stage.
Brendan Fraser credits fatherhood for his return to Hollywood
The Brenaissance is here and, according to Brendan Fraser, it's all due to his journey with fatherhood. Fraser makes his return to Hollywood in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming drama film The Whale, where he plays a reclusive English teacher trying to reconnect with his daughter. The actor — who is a...
Barry Pepper, Sam Neill to Star in Mob Thriller ‘Bring Him to Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Barry Pepper takes the lead in feature film “Bring Him to Me,” which is now shooting in Queensland, Australia, under director Luke Sparke (“Occupation Rainfall”). The picture is a mob thriller written by Tom Evans and which also stars Sam Neill and Rachel Griffiths. Under orders from a ruthless crime boss, a getaway driver must battle his conscience and drive a young and unsuspecting passenger to an uncertain fate. Evans’ script was inspired by the traumatic scene in Martin Scorsese’s “Casino” in which Nicky Santoro (portrayed by Joe Pesci) unwittingly turns up for a meeting in a cornfield and things go...
‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery
Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
