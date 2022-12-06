ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watersmeet, MI

wxpr.org

Businesses bounce back, the flu spreads though Wisconsin, and a TikTok controversy

The Main Street Bounceback program, funded by federal COVID relief money, ends this month. It has impacted downtowns across the Northwoods, including in Minocqua. Then, Wisconsin is now in the high category for influenza. Flu cases have nearly doubled each week for the last three weeks. And Wisconsin’s Republican representatives in Congress are calling on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to delete the video platform TikTok from all state government devices.
WISCONSIN STATE
wxpr.org

Science on Tap: Researching bears in Wisconsin

This winter will mark the second year of the Wisconsin DNR’s Black Bear Litter and Diet Survey. As the name would suggest, the survey has two goals. One is to get a better understanding of how much human food bears are consuming. The other is to get an estimate...
WISCONSIN STATE
wxpr.org

Downtown Minocqua storefronts fill in with new and established businesses

The time between Thanksgiving and Christmas is generally considered the busy holiday shopping season. But for some downtown areas in the Northwoods, we’re now in the slow season. “It’s very difficult here. It’s very tourist-dependent,” said Sarah Hoban. She owns Isabella’s Boutique in downtown Minocqua.
MINOCQUA, WI
WLUC

UPSET makes drug-related arrests in Baraga & Houghton Counties

HOUGHTON/BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On Dec. 4, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested 27-year-old Mark Granlund from Marquette on two counts of delivery of methamphetamine. That’s a 20-year felony and Granlund is also faced with a habitual offender second notice. Granlund’s arrest came after...
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
wxpr.org

The Rhinelander Christmas fire of 1968

It was a Friday evening, Dec. 20, during the peak of the Christmas shopping season of 1968. Downtown Rhinelander window fronts were decked for the season, gleaming with prospective presents for Christmas morning. Real pine boughs, lights and yuletide decorations were stretched across Brown Street. The air was glistening with frost, showcasing America’s holiday charm in the way only a small town can.
RHINELANDER, WI
WDIO-TV

Brandon Weatherz: Today’s snow and cold followed by a quiet and seasonable stretch

Expect a slick morning commute, particularly in east central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 am for Pine Co., until noon for Burnett, Douglas, Washburn, Ashland, Bayfield, and Sawyer Co., and until 3 pm for Iron County. Widespread accumulation in these areas will be 1-3” with higher localized amounts possible. These amounts graze the Twin Ports, then accumulation drops off to less than an inch north of Duluth. Snow exits east by around noon, but lake effect chances linger through the afternoon for parts of Iron and Gogebic Co. where localized amounts up to 5” are possible.
SAWYER COUNTY, WI

