wxpr.org
Businesses bounce back, the flu spreads though Wisconsin, and a TikTok controversy
The Main Street Bounceback program, funded by federal COVID relief money, ends this month. It has impacted downtowns across the Northwoods, including in Minocqua. Then, Wisconsin is now in the high category for influenza. Flu cases have nearly doubled each week for the last three weeks. And Wisconsin’s Republican representatives in Congress are calling on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to delete the video platform TikTok from all state government devices.
wxpr.org
Science on Tap: Researching bears in Wisconsin
This winter will mark the second year of the Wisconsin DNR’s Black Bear Litter and Diet Survey. As the name would suggest, the survey has two goals. One is to get a better understanding of how much human food bears are consuming. The other is to get an estimate...
wxpr.org
Downtown Minocqua storefronts fill in with new and established businesses
The time between Thanksgiving and Christmas is generally considered the busy holiday shopping season. But for some downtown areas in the Northwoods, we’re now in the slow season. “It’s very difficult here. It’s very tourist-dependent,” said Sarah Hoban. She owns Isabella’s Boutique in downtown Minocqua.
wxpr.org
Lighting of "Tree of Love" in Arbor Vitae supports those who have suffered a loss
The holiday season can be a difficult time for those who have lost a loved one. Now, one area organization is helping people remember them in hopes of making the holidays a little brighter. Linda Stenz lost her husband of 49 years suddenly this past October, right before the holidays.
WLUC
UPSET makes drug-related arrests in Baraga & Houghton Counties
HOUGHTON/BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On Dec. 4, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested 27-year-old Mark Granlund from Marquette on two counts of delivery of methamphetamine. That’s a 20-year felony and Granlund is also faced with a habitual offender second notice. Granlund’s arrest came after...
wxpr.org
The Rhinelander Christmas fire of 1968
It was a Friday evening, Dec. 20, during the peak of the Christmas shopping season of 1968. Downtown Rhinelander window fronts were decked for the season, gleaming with prospective presents for Christmas morning. Real pine boughs, lights and yuletide decorations were stretched across Brown Street. The air was glistening with frost, showcasing America’s holiday charm in the way only a small town can.
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Today’s snow and cold followed by a quiet and seasonable stretch
Expect a slick morning commute, particularly in east central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 am for Pine Co., until noon for Burnett, Douglas, Washburn, Ashland, Bayfield, and Sawyer Co., and until 3 pm for Iron County. Widespread accumulation in these areas will be 1-3” with higher localized amounts possible. These amounts graze the Twin Ports, then accumulation drops off to less than an inch north of Duluth. Snow exits east by around noon, but lake effect chances linger through the afternoon for parts of Iron and Gogebic Co. where localized amounts up to 5” are possible.
WJFW-TV
Snowmobile trails to partially open on Friday morning in Iron Co.
IRON COUNTY (WJFW) - The Iron County snowmobile and winter ATV/UTV trails will partially open Fri., Dec. 9, at 7 a.m. The White Thunder Riders report that trails 2, 2A, 6, 8, 8B, 11A, 13, 13C, 15, 17, 17A and 77 are ready to ride. All of the Mercer Sno-Goers...
