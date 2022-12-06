ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WCVB

How Mass. COVID-19 surge compares to previous increases

BOSTON — These days, most people test at home for COVID-19 and never end up reporting their test results to Massachusetts health officials. So what do we know about how this surge compares to previous ones in the pandemic?. Wastewater data show an increase in COVID-19 particles since about...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Several Massachusetts hospitals named best for maternity care

BOSTON – U.S. News and World Report released its list of top hospitals for maternity care and several in Massachusetts are among the best.Less than 300 hospitals across the country were labeled as "high performing" when it comes to maternity care.They include Mass General, Beth Israel, UMass Memorial and the Southcoast Hospital group.U.S. News and World Report judges health centers based on a number of criteria, including C-section and early delivery rates, newborn complications and whether partners can stay post-delivery.While Massachusetts did have some top hospitals, there were states that out-performed us. California came out on top with 48 hospitals.As for the rest of New England, there are at least two high-performing maternity care hospitals each in New Hampshire, Connecticut and Maine. No hospitals received the designation in Rhode Island or Vermont.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
homenewshere.com

People Are Leaving Massachusetts in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

Rat Sightings are Way Up in this MA City According to 2021 Survey

At one point or another. many of us have to deal with some form of pest activity. Working at WSBS Radio in southern Berkshire County we get a number of pests whether it's bugs or mice but luckily we have a pest control technician on the regular to keep the activity to a low roar. It's not rare for radio stations to have pests since many of them like ours are located on or near big fields. Plus, we also have some wetland activity nearby. Speaking of pests, have you seen this big bug in your house or workplace lately?
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
CBS Boston

Why does Massachusetts struggle with affordable housing?

By Chris Tanaka, WBZ-TVBOSTON -- Massachusetts routinely ranks as one of the most expensive states to live in, and housing is the reason why."We're a high-cost state, we have inflation working against us right now, incomes haven't been keeping pace with housing costs and there's just not enough homes to keep housing affordable," said Eric Shupin, Director of Public Policy for Citizens Housing and Planning Association (CHAPA). The organization advocates for more housing for low and moderate-income families.So WBZ-TV is asking: just what is affordable?"According to the federal government and most affordable housing programs, you should pay about 30% of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: number of flu cases on the rise

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The latest report on flu cases in the Bay State shows that numbers are on the rise and that’s not all doctors are seeing. “The COVID-19 cases in the city of Springfield have doubled. Last week, we had 300 cases. The week prior, there were 148 cases,” said Springfield Health and Human Services Director Helen Caulton-Harris.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

Massachusetts Will Distribute More MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!

The holidays are here and if you need some extra cash, we have some optimistic news as some money will be reaching Bay State residents pockets during this time of inflation and rising prices. The office of State Auditor recently completed a review of net tax revenue reports as a surplus of almost 3 million dollars is available and tax payers will reap the benefits from this amount of overage.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Gov. Baker grants three pardons as he prepares to leave office

BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced the pardons of three individuals Wednesday as he prepares to leave office. John Austin, Phillip Hagar Jr. and Edmund Mulvehill Jr. were pardoned by the governor based off recommendations made by the Advisory Board of Pardons, according to a spokesperson. The pardons now need to be approved by the Governor’s Council.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

