Massachusetts Question 2 on regulation of dental insurance becomes law, goes into effect in 2024
Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin has signed Question 2 into law on Wednesday, which was approved by voters in the state in November.
WCVB
How Mass. COVID-19 surge compares to previous increases
BOSTON — These days, most people test at home for COVID-19 and never end up reporting their test results to Massachusetts health officials. So what do we know about how this surge compares to previous ones in the pandemic?. Wastewater data show an increase in COVID-19 particles since about...
Several Massachusetts hospitals named best for maternity care
BOSTON – U.S. News and World Report released its list of top hospitals for maternity care and several in Massachusetts are among the best.Less than 300 hospitals across the country were labeled as "high performing" when it comes to maternity care.They include Mass General, Beth Israel, UMass Memorial and the Southcoast Hospital group.U.S. News and World Report judges health centers based on a number of criteria, including C-section and early delivery rates, newborn complications and whether partners can stay post-delivery.While Massachusetts did have some top hospitals, there were states that out-performed us. California came out on top with 48 hospitals.As for the rest of New England, there are at least two high-performing maternity care hospitals each in New Hampshire, Connecticut and Maine. No hospitals received the designation in Rhode Island or Vermont.
Massachusetts Cliff Effect pilot program developed for families above income limit for public assistance
A three-year program will use monetary support to provide 100 households with benefits to help fill the gap created by the cliff effect as they work towards economic independence from benefits programs.
wgbh.org
‘The reality is we don't have doctors and nurses': Michael Curry on the Mass. nursing shortage
Back in June, a study conducted by the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association (MHA) found that nursing vacancies in hospitals across the state increased over the last three years. Now, almost six months since the original study, the problem persists. With a recent spike in COVID cases across the state...
Student Loan Repayment Program Open For Massachusetts Healthcare Workers
Some Massachusetts health care workers are getting are big "Thank You" from the state in the form of student loan repayments. If eligible, clinicians and patient support staff in fields struggling with staff shortages can receive between $25k and $300k in loan repayments, according to the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers.
wgbh.org
Renters who do nothing wrong still get evicted. Should they have the chance to wipe their records clean?
Deborah Shearer’s landlord wanted to make renovations to the Hyde Park house that Shearer and her family had rented for decades, so he took them to court to evict them. “That’s how we ended up in the eviction court, because we got served with an eviction notice,” Shearer recalled. “But we weren’t evicted.”
Massachusetts Residents Can Get $75 For Getting Vaccinated, Boosted: Report
COVID-19 vaccinations can help prevent hospitalizations and death, and now they also get you a $75 gift card. As part of a program called Get Boosted, Massachusetts residents can receive a gift card to local retailers now through Dec. 31 when they receive a first or second dose of the COVID vaccine, or a booster, while supplies last.
As Galvin certifies ‘millionaires tax,’ he urges changes to the law
Massachusetts gained a new constitutional amendment on Thursday. Secretary of State Bill Galvin has certified Ballot Question 1, also commonly referred to as the millionaires tax or Fair Share Amendment, that imposes a 4% surtax on all income exceeding $1 million.
homenewshere.com
People Are Leaving Massachusetts in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
Maura Healey sidesteps question on stalled budget including migrant housing
As the migrant crisis worsens in Massachusetts and a supplemental budget to expand emergency shelter options remains in limbo on Beacon Hill, Gov.-elect Maura Healey on Thursday stopped short of calling on state lawmakers to take swift action. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker filed a $139 supplemental budget last month to...
Popular Mass. Getaway Finally Gets Approval To Let Women Drop Their Tops
Some of you faithful WUPE listeners in Berkshire County may recall earlier this year(back in May, as a matter of fact) we did a post regarding a popular Massachusetts vacation getaway that approved a measure that would allow women to go topless on private and public beaches. Do you remember which town that was?
Rat Sightings are Way Up in this MA City According to 2021 Survey
At one point or another. many of us have to deal with some form of pest activity. Working at WSBS Radio in southern Berkshire County we get a number of pests whether it's bugs or mice but luckily we have a pest control technician on the regular to keep the activity to a low roar. It's not rare for radio stations to have pests since many of them like ours are located on or near big fields. Plus, we also have some wetland activity nearby. Speaking of pests, have you seen this big bug in your house or workplace lately?
One-time payment of $500 coming from the state of Massachusetts
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does $500 sound to you right now? Well, if you live in Massachusetts, you very likely could be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state.
Why does Massachusetts struggle with affordable housing?
By Chris Tanaka, WBZ-TVBOSTON -- Massachusetts routinely ranks as one of the most expensive states to live in, and housing is the reason why."We're a high-cost state, we have inflation working against us right now, incomes haven't been keeping pace with housing costs and there's just not enough homes to keep housing affordable," said Eric Shupin, Director of Public Policy for Citizens Housing and Planning Association (CHAPA). The organization advocates for more housing for low and moderate-income families.So WBZ-TV is asking: just what is affordable?"According to the federal government and most affordable housing programs, you should pay about 30% of...
Mass. has the least conservative legislature in the country, says new CPAC report
Republicans, after all, are largely outnumbered on Beacon Hill. This likely comes as no surprise. Massachusetts state lawmakers have supported the conservative position on bills at a lower rate than any other state legislature in the country, a new report from the Conservative Political Action Coalition says. In keeping with...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: number of flu cases on the rise
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The latest report on flu cases in the Bay State shows that numbers are on the rise and that’s not all doctors are seeing. “The COVID-19 cases in the city of Springfield have doubled. Last week, we had 300 cases. The week prior, there were 148 cases,” said Springfield Health and Human Services Director Helen Caulton-Harris.
MedCity News
Northeast Hospital Must Pay $1.9M After Failing to Keep Accurate Record of Opioid Inventory
Northeast Hospital Corporation, which operates facilities across Massachusetts, has agreed to pay $1.9 million in civil penalties to resolve allegations that it failed to keep accurate records of controlled substances. The case emerged when Northeast discovered in 2018 that an employee had stolen more than 17,000 units of controlled substances.
Massachusetts Will Distribute More MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
The holidays are here and if you need some extra cash, we have some optimistic news as some money will be reaching Bay State residents pockets during this time of inflation and rising prices. The office of State Auditor recently completed a review of net tax revenue reports as a surplus of almost 3 million dollars is available and tax payers will reap the benefits from this amount of overage.
WCVB
Gov. Baker grants three pardons as he prepares to leave office
BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced the pardons of three individuals Wednesday as he prepares to leave office. John Austin, Phillip Hagar Jr. and Edmund Mulvehill Jr. were pardoned by the governor based off recommendations made by the Advisory Board of Pardons, according to a spokesperson. The pardons now need to be approved by the Governor’s Council.
