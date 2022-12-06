ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MiddleEasy

Valerie Loureda Reveals Her New WWE Name, Shows Off Ring Gear

Valerie Loureda has revealed her new WWE name as she begins her journey in professional wrestling. Loureda is one of several mixed martial artists who have eventually found their way into the realm of professional wrestling as of late. She signed with WWE recently and has been competing on their NXT developmental brand.
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Why Austin Theory Apologized After Match On WWE Raw

Austin Theory was reportedly "very apologetic" in the backstage area for botching a top rope hurricanrana spot during his Unites States Championship defense against Mustafa Ali on this week's "WWE Raw" in Washington, D.C. According to Fightful Select, "there was no heat" between Theory and Ali for the mistimed spot,...
WASHINGTON STATE
wrestletalk.com

Sasha Banks Drops Latest Major Wrestling Return Tease

Former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks has indicated that she may soon return to wrestling in the near future. Banks has been absent from WWE, and wrestling in general, since she and fellow Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi walked out of the May 16 taping of WWE Raw due to a creative dispute.
ringsidenews.com

Becky Lynch Cuts Emotional Promo After WWE RAW Goes Off The Air

Becky Lynch is most certainly one of the biggest names in all of WWE, and her star power speaks for itself. Lynch competes at the highest level and has seen great success in the company. Lynch is also known for her promos, and she cut a very emotional one after this week’s RAW went off the air.
Fightful

Solo Sikoa: I Feel Like There Were Plans For Me In NXT, But It All Worked Out

Solo Sikoa comments on potential plans for him in NXT before he got called up to the main roster. Sikoa made his NXT debut on NXT Halloween Havoc 2021. He quickly became a fan-favorite star on the brand, and he challenged for the NXT North American Championship on multiple occasions. While he initially failed to win the title, he established himself as a force to be reckoned with. Sikoa arrived on the main roster at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 and joined The Bloodline. He then returned to NXT on the Septembr 13 episode and defeated Carmelo Hayes to win the NXT North American Championship, but he was forced to relinquish the title the following week because he wasn't a member of the NXT roster anymore.
nodq.com

WWE star teases a character change/makeover heading into 2023

As seen during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match. Bayley will face Alexa Bliss on next week’s RAW to determine Bianca Belair’s next challenger for the RAW women’s title. Following her loss, Asuka started...
papermag.com

Chloe George Bares All in Track-by-Track Breakdown of 'Penny'

Chloe George, the Bay Area-born and LA-based artist known for her vulnerable and relatable lyrics, is back with more music — leaving us wondering again if she crawled into our brains for songwriting inspiration. "In the past year, I realized how scared I was of true connection with other...
Fightful

MJF Files To Trademark 'Reign Of Terror'

On December 1, MJF filed to trademark "Reign of Terror" for merchandise purposes. MJF used the term during his first promo as AEW World Champion on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. IC 041. US...
Us Weekly

WWE’s Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin and Wife Maryse Ouellet’s Relationship Timeline: Marriage, Parenthood and More

Miz and Mrs! Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and his wife, Maryse Ouellet, have been an “It” couple in the wrestling world ever since they first got together. “I honestly think my biggest supporter is my wife. There’s no one that supports me more,” the WWE superstar told the U.K.’s Metro newspaper in February 2021. “Whenever she is […]
OHIO STATE
ComicBook

Absent WWE Superstar Spotted With AEW Champion

WWE has been without Sasha Banks and Naomi for over six months now. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions walked out of the company this past May, citing frustration with their creative direction. According to reports, Naomi was scheduled to pin Banks in a six-woman No. 1 Contender's match for Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship. The duo reportedly did not want to tease dissension within their team, as they were in favor of helping grow the women's tag division. Banks and Naomi's walkout was directly referenced on both Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown commentary the week of their exit, and the two have not been mentioned since.
bodyslam.net

Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) Reportedly Set To Be At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

Mercedes Varnado could be headed to Japan. Mercedes Varnado, FKA Sasha Banks, has been gone from any wrestling appearances since walking out on WWE earlier this year. Now, According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) is expected to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. report notes “While it is unknown whether Varnado will be appearing before the live crowd, we are told that NJPW is bringing Varnado in for the event.”
wrestletalk.com

Tony Khan Says William Regal Can’t Appear On-Screen For WWE When He Returns

William Regal seems set to return to WWE at the beginning of the new year. Regal recently requested to not have his contract renewed by the company due to wanting to return to WWE. Tony Khan stated that Regal wanted to work with his son, Charlie Dempsey, in the company,...
ewrestlingnews.com

Sasha Banks Files Trademark For Real Name Amid WWE Suspension

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks has teased making moves outside the promotion by trademarking her real name Mercedes Varnado. Banks filed for the trademark on December 1 with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The former RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champion made the filing through Michael E. Dockins, who has helped...
Fightful

Josh Alexander Returns! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 12/08/22

Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for December 8th, 2022. - Impact Tag Titles: Heath & Rhino vs. Motor City Machine Guns. - BTI: X Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Jason Hotch in non-title action. - Your Questions!
Fightful

Shawn Michaels On A Possible William Regal Return: There's Nothing Official To Announce, Stay Tuned

Shawn Michaels comments on William Regal's potential return to NXT. On Wednesday's ROH Final Battle Media Call, AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan confirmed that he will be letting William Regal out of his AEW contract at the end of the year so he can return to WWE to spend time with his son. Khan's confirmation of the situation comes after weeks of rumors that Regal wanted to return to WWE.
Fightful

Fightful

