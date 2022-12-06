ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend Rumors

Over the weekend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrated his birthday with a trip to watch the Milwaukee Bucks face off against the Los Angeles Lakers. The part-owner of the Bucks was celebrating his 39th birthday - and he wasn't doing it alone. He was also spotted sitting next to another important person.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Packers' Admission On Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers must make an important decision on Jordan Love this offeason. When the 2020 first-round pick wraps up his third NFL season watching Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay must choose whether to exercise his fifth-year option for 2024. The Packers can't base that decision on much game film, as Love has only started one game.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Vote Packers WR Christian Watson for NFL Rookie of Week 13

GREEN BAY – For the third time in four games, Packers receiver Christian Watson has been nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week. Watson is once again up for the award after registering 94 total yards and two touchdowns (one receiving, one rushing) in Sunday's 28-19 comeback win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The rookie's 46-yard touchdown run off a fly sweep helped seal the victory, which moved Green Bay past Chicago for most in NFL history (787).
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

What You Might've Missed: Mixing up the motion

GREEN BAY – The Packers' victory at Soldier Field will be remembered for rookie receiver Christian Watson's game-clinching 46-yard TD run off jet motion. But a lot went into setting up that knockout blow. The Packers didn't run Watson in motion until their ninth offensive snap of the game,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Packers Unscripted: Beating the Bears

Mike and Wes recap the victory over the Bears (:37), beginning with Dean Lowry's key plays (3:50) and the reward of playing complementary football (5:18). They also dive into Christian Watson's jet-sweep touchdown (13:03) before discussing other Week 13 games (16:00) and key storylines coming up in Week 14 (19:32).
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Green Bay Nation: Rodgers still “owns” Chicago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears in an eighth-straight game to become the NFL’s all-time winningest franchise. Additionally, Aaron Rodgers renewed his “ownership” of the Chicago Bears and advanced his record against the Bears to 24-5. Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht […]
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Packers Hall of Fame offering holiday gift ideas for fans

With the holidays just around the corner, those looking for gift ideas for the dedicated Packers fan in their life can find a variety of gifts at the Packers Hall of Fame, including memberships to the Packers Hall of Fame, gift vouchers for Lambeau Field Stadium Tours and Hall of Fame visits, and tickets to a special LeRoy Butler event set for Dec. 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy