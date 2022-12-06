Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Disappears After Alleged Affair With Married ManStill UnsolvedGreen Bay, WI
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Related
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend Rumors
Over the weekend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrated his birthday with a trip to watch the Milwaukee Bucks face off against the Los Angeles Lakers. The part-owner of the Bucks was celebrating his 39th birthday - and he wasn't doing it alone. He was also spotted sitting next to another important person.
NFL World Reacts To Packers' Admission On Jordan Love
The Green Bay Packers must make an important decision on Jordan Love this offeason. When the 2020 first-round pick wraps up his third NFL season watching Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay must choose whether to exercise his fifth-year option for 2024. The Packers can't base that decision on much game film, as Love has only started one game.
Bears choose their nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton Award
Teams in the National Football League selected their nominees for the 2022 Walter Payton Award on Tuesday, including the Bears, who selected cornerback Jaylon Johnson for the honor that salutes a player's contributions to their community.
Packers.com
Vote Packers WR Christian Watson for NFL Rookie of Week 13
GREEN BAY – For the third time in four games, Packers receiver Christian Watson has been nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week. Watson is once again up for the award after registering 94 total yards and two touchdowns (one receiving, one rushing) in Sunday's 28-19 comeback win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The rookie's 46-yard touchdown run off a fly sweep helped seal the victory, which moved Green Bay past Chicago for most in NFL history (787).
Packers.com
What You Might've Missed: Mixing up the motion
GREEN BAY – The Packers' victory at Soldier Field will be remembered for rookie receiver Christian Watson's game-clinching 46-yard TD run off jet motion. But a lot went into setting up that knockout blow. The Packers didn't run Watson in motion until their ninth offensive snap of the game,...
Packers.com
Packers Unscripted: Beating the Bears
Mike and Wes recap the victory over the Bears (:37), beginning with Dean Lowry's key plays (3:50) and the reward of playing complementary football (5:18). They also dive into Christian Watson's jet-sweep touchdown (13:03) before discussing other Week 13 games (16:00) and key storylines coming up in Week 14 (19:32).
Green Bay Nation: Rodgers still “owns” Chicago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears in an eighth-straight game to become the NFL’s all-time winningest franchise. Additionally, Aaron Rodgers renewed his “ownership” of the Chicago Bears and advanced his record against the Bears to 24-5. Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht […]
Packers.com
Packers Hall of Fame offering holiday gift ideas for fans
With the holidays just around the corner, those looking for gift ideas for the dedicated Packers fan in their life can find a variety of gifts at the Packers Hall of Fame, including memberships to the Packers Hall of Fame, gift vouchers for Lambeau Field Stadium Tours and Hall of Fame visits, and tickets to a special LeRoy Butler event set for Dec. 20.
Stars, studs and duds from Packers' 28-19 win over Bears
The Green Bay Packers scored 18 straight points in the fourth quarter to help create a comeback victory over the Chicago Bears and a season sweep of the series against the team’s top rival. Matt LaFleur’s team is now 5-8 entering the bye week. Here are the stars,...
Comments / 0