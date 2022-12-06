GREEN BAY – For the third time in four games, Packers receiver Christian Watson has been nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week. Watson is once again up for the award after registering 94 total yards and two touchdowns (one receiving, one rushing) in Sunday's 28-19 comeback win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The rookie's 46-yard touchdown run off a fly sweep helped seal the victory, which moved Green Bay past Chicago for most in NFL history (787).

