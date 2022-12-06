(RED BANK, NJ) -- ‘Tis the season for the Red Bank community to come together for all things holiday! Two River Theater announces the return of their annual Holiday Pop-Up on Saturday, December 17, from 10:00am to 2:00pm. This year’s Pop-Up is bigger than ever, taking place on both the Plaza and in the theater’s lobby with more music from local artists, and more vendors and partners to fulfill all your holiday shopping desires. Already on our roster for the event are Local Line, the Monmouth Civic Chorus and Barista Clays. Light refreshments and arts and crafts will be on hand – come for the music, shopping and cheer, and stay for the hot chocolate!

RED BANK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO