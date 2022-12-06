ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey Stage

State Theatre presents The Queen's Cartoonists

(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The recently renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents musical ensemble, The Queen’s Cartoonists in Holiday Hurrah: Yule Love It! on Friday, December 23 at 8:00pm. The jazz sextet’s show is fun for audiences of all ages, combining virtuosic musicianship, multi-instrumental mayhem, comedy, and cartoons. Tickets range from $24-$44.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Singer-songwriter and Guitarist Danielia Cotton Returns to the Hopewell Theater With Her “Home For The Holidays” Show Dec. 17

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Danielia Cotton is returning to her hometown of Hopewell, New Jersey for the holiday season with a concert at the Hopewell Theater Saturday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. With her big and bold vocals, Cotton has been compared to such iconic artists as Lenny Kravitz, Janis Joplin and Tina Turner. She has carved out a niche in the music industry with her own unique soulful-rock sound and uncompromising artistry, having shared the stage with the likes of Robert Cray, Bon Jovi and Gregg Allman.
HOPEWELL, NJ
New Jersey Stage

NJPAC’s Kwanzaa Festival Celebrates Unity and Culture With Arts and New Community Partners

When Newark’s New Jersey Performing Arts Center opens its doors on Dec. 17 for the annual Kwanzaa Festival and Marketplace, the gathering will mark a kind of homecoming. The free event, at the heart of NJPAC’s community programming for more than a decade, will take place in person for the first time since 2019. This is also the first time that NJPAC will partner with several of its neighbors to present the festival, including The Newark Museum of Art, Newark Arts, Newark Symphony Hall and the Newark Public Library, as well as the City of Newark. This is a partnership that Eyesha Marable, NJPAC’s assistant vice president for community engagement, calls “the fruit of our labors.”
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Repertory Company presents "Popcorn Falls"

(LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- New Jersey Repertory Company (NJRep) presents “Popcorn Falls” by James Hindman and directed by Rose Riccardi. The play stars James Hindman and Tom Souhrada. The production runs from January 12 through February 12, 2023. Welcome to Popcorn Falls, a small American town whose only claim to fame – their namesake waterfall – has dried up.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
New Jersey Stage

NJPAC presents a night of fado with Hélder Moutinho and Maria Emília

(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes a night of fado with Hélder Moutinho and Maria Emília on Saturday, June 6 at 7:30pm. The singers bring their unique stylings to the Victoria Theater Lizzie & Jonathan Tisch Stage accompanied by expressive Portuguese guitar. Hélder Moutinho evokes love, loss and longing in his beautifully emotional vocals. The magnetic Maria Emília, originally from Brazil, is equally adept at conveying deep melancholy and hopeful joy.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Carteret PAC Announces Central Jersey Marquee Awards For Middlesex County High School Musical Theater

(CARTERET, NJ) -- The URSB Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center has announced the inaugural Carteret PAC Central Jersey Marquee Awards, Honoring Excellence in Middlesex County High School Musical Theater. The Carteret PAC Central Jersey Marquee Awards will take place on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the new URSB Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center (Carteret PAC).
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Art House Productions presents a New Play Reading of "Sybil & Mary" on Dec. 12th

(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Art House Productions announces a new play reading of “Sybil & Mary” written by Maddie Dennis-Yates on Monday, December 12. Funded in part by the Hudson County History Partnership Program grant, New Jersey playwright Maddie Dennis-Yates has been developing this play inspired by Sybil's Cave in Hoboken with Art House Productions for the past year.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Two River Theater's Annual Holiday Pop-Up on the Plaza is Back and Better Than Ever

(RED BANK, NJ) -- ‘Tis the season for the Red Bank community to come together for all things holiday! Two River Theater announces the return of their annual Holiday Pop-Up on Saturday, December 17, from 10:00am to 2:00pm. This year’s Pop-Up is bigger than ever, taking place on both the Plaza and in the theater’s lobby with more music from local artists, and more vendors and partners to fulfill all your holiday shopping desires. Already on our roster for the event are Local Line, the Monmouth Civic Chorus and Barista Clays. Light refreshments and arts and crafts will be on hand – come for the music, shopping and cheer, and stay for the hot chocolate!
RED BANK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

NJPAC presents Taj Express Bollywood Jukebox

(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Taj Express Bollywood Jukebox on Saturday, March 18th, 2023 at 3:00pm & 8:00pm. Bollywood comes to life in this vibrant stage extravaganza!. Taj Express – Bollywood Jukebox takes you on a journey through modern Bollywood music and dance, featuring Bollywood...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

bergenPAC Students To Dance at Carnegie Hall in ‘A Night of Inspiration’

(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Dance students from the Performing Arts School at bergenPAC will take the stage at Carnegie Hall as part of 'A Night of Inspiration.' The event features a mix of music, dance, and spoken word performances from diverse traditions. The production will be held Saturday, December 10 at 8:00pm in Carnegie Hall’s Stern Auditorium and is led by acclaimed producer, composer, and music director Ray Chew, and co-produced with his wife and business partner Vivian Scott Chew, a global music marketing executive.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
New Jersey Stage

PHOTOS from "The Nutcracker Rocks" at Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater

(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (AXCBT) is presenting The Nutcracker Rocks through December 11th. The Nutcracker ROCKS follows a bored, teen Clara, who must endure her family's posh holiday party on the Upper East Side until her eccentric Uncle Drosselmeyer arrives. Uncle Drosselmeyer shakes things up at the distinguished Manhattan party when he shows up transporting Clara to a magic land—the Jersey Shore—where the traditional Land of Sweets is instead a candy shop in Asbury Park. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
HOLMDEL, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Mercer County Community College Music Department Presents Free Winter Concerts

The Mercer County Community College Jazz Band, directed by Scott Hornick, has been performing at area malls during the 2022 holiday season. This year’s Jazz Ensemble features Very Thompson and Matt Gargiullo on vibraphone, Jalen Johnson on trombone, Alina Mastrangeli on clarinet, Kayla Hawkins on flute, David Meriney on drums, Harrison Silverman on ukulele, Kyrie miller on guitar, Eddie Berkeyheiser on keyboard, CiCi Corriveau on keyboard, Maho Kurisu vocals and keyboard and Camryn LeCain, Ave Corbitt, Isabel Pluchino and Harrison Silverman vocals. Photo credit: Marcya Roberts.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Visual Arts Center of New Jersey Elects Five New Board Members

(SUMMIT, NJ) -- The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) recently elected five new members to its board of Trustees at the Art Center’s most recent annual meeting, held on November 14, 2022. Greg Adams, Lisa Gingeleskie, Lorraine Kelly, Vani Krishnamurthy, and André Renaudo will begin serving immediately and their terms will run through November 2025.
SUMMIT, NJ
New Jersey Stage

REVIEW: "The Sound of Music" at Paper Mill Playhouse

An enduring, Tony Award-winning classic, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein III’s The Sound of Music is a ubiquitous, stalwart musical theatre crowd-pleaser given an enthralling new production at Paper Mill Playhouse. The infamous story---based on real people and events---follows the remarkable journey of Maria Rainer (Ashley Blanchet), a restless...
MILLBURN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Prudential Center Hosts WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest In April

(NEWARK, NJ) -- WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest returns to the Rock on Friday, April 28th, 2023. This year’s headliner is one of New Jersey's favorite bands, legendary rockers Breaking Benjamin who have chosen Rock the Rock Fest as one of only a select few major events in 2023. Joining them on the mainstage will be rockers Falling in Reverse and The Pretty Reckless plus Beartooth, Dorothy, and special VIP appearance by Crobot.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The Black Box Holds Two Fundraising Events In December

(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Tickets are now on sale for two special fundraising events, in support of The Black Box's 2023 Season of new and under produced works from world class writers and artists-in-residence at www.blackboxpac.com! One on December 18th and the other on December 22nd. On Sunday, December 18th, Black...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.

 https://www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy