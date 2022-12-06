Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registeredMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Former NYPD Employee Found Guilty of Killing His 8-Year-Old SonAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
State Theatre presents The Queen's Cartoonists
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The recently renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents musical ensemble, The Queen’s Cartoonists in Holiday Hurrah: Yule Love It! on Friday, December 23 at 8:00pm. The jazz sextet’s show is fun for audiences of all ages, combining virtuosic musicianship, multi-instrumental mayhem, comedy, and cartoons. Tickets range from $24-$44.
Singer-songwriter and Guitarist Danielia Cotton Returns to the Hopewell Theater With Her “Home For The Holidays” Show Dec. 17
Singer-songwriter and guitarist Danielia Cotton is returning to her hometown of Hopewell, New Jersey for the holiday season with a concert at the Hopewell Theater Saturday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. With her big and bold vocals, Cotton has been compared to such iconic artists as Lenny Kravitz, Janis Joplin and Tina Turner. She has carved out a niche in the music industry with her own unique soulful-rock sound and uncompromising artistry, having shared the stage with the likes of Robert Cray, Bon Jovi and Gregg Allman.
NJPAC’s Kwanzaa Festival Celebrates Unity and Culture With Arts and New Community Partners
When Newark’s New Jersey Performing Arts Center opens its doors on Dec. 17 for the annual Kwanzaa Festival and Marketplace, the gathering will mark a kind of homecoming. The free event, at the heart of NJPAC’s community programming for more than a decade, will take place in person for the first time since 2019. This is also the first time that NJPAC will partner with several of its neighbors to present the festival, including The Newark Museum of Art, Newark Arts, Newark Symphony Hall and the Newark Public Library, as well as the City of Newark. This is a partnership that Eyesha Marable, NJPAC’s assistant vice president for community engagement, calls “the fruit of our labors.”
New Jersey Repertory Company presents "Popcorn Falls"
(LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- New Jersey Repertory Company (NJRep) presents “Popcorn Falls” by James Hindman and directed by Rose Riccardi. The play stars James Hindman and Tom Souhrada. The production runs from January 12 through February 12, 2023. Welcome to Popcorn Falls, a small American town whose only claim to fame – their namesake waterfall – has dried up.
Luna Stage presents a reading of "Echo & Narcissus Blast Third Eye Blind Outside a Diner in New Jersey at 2AM"
(WEST ORANGE, NJ) -- Luna Stage presents a reading of Echo & Narcissus Blast Third Eye Blind Outside a Diner in New Jersey at 2AM on Monday, December 12th at 7:00pm. The play was written by Brandon Monokian and the reading is directed by Jen Rowe. Tickets are free; reservations are recommended.
NJPAC presents a night of fado with Hélder Moutinho and Maria Emília
(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes a night of fado with Hélder Moutinho and Maria Emília on Saturday, June 6 at 7:30pm. The singers bring their unique stylings to the Victoria Theater Lizzie & Jonathan Tisch Stage accompanied by expressive Portuguese guitar. Hélder Moutinho evokes love, loss and longing in his beautifully emotional vocals. The magnetic Maria Emília, originally from Brazil, is equally adept at conveying deep melancholy and hopeful joy.
Carteret PAC Announces Central Jersey Marquee Awards For Middlesex County High School Musical Theater
(CARTERET, NJ) -- The URSB Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center has announced the inaugural Carteret PAC Central Jersey Marquee Awards, Honoring Excellence in Middlesex County High School Musical Theater. The Carteret PAC Central Jersey Marquee Awards will take place on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the new URSB Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center (Carteret PAC).
Art House Productions presents a New Play Reading of "Sybil & Mary" on Dec. 12th
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Art House Productions announces a new play reading of “Sybil & Mary” written by Maddie Dennis-Yates on Monday, December 12. Funded in part by the Hudson County History Partnership Program grant, New Jersey playwright Maddie Dennis-Yates has been developing this play inspired by Sybil's Cave in Hoboken with Art House Productions for the past year.
Two River Theater's Annual Holiday Pop-Up on the Plaza is Back and Better Than Ever
(RED BANK, NJ) -- ‘Tis the season for the Red Bank community to come together for all things holiday! Two River Theater announces the return of their annual Holiday Pop-Up on Saturday, December 17, from 10:00am to 2:00pm. This year’s Pop-Up is bigger than ever, taking place on both the Plaza and in the theater’s lobby with more music from local artists, and more vendors and partners to fulfill all your holiday shopping desires. Already on our roster for the event are Local Line, the Monmouth Civic Chorus and Barista Clays. Light refreshments and arts and crafts will be on hand – come for the music, shopping and cheer, and stay for the hot chocolate!
NJPAC presents Taj Express Bollywood Jukebox
(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Taj Express Bollywood Jukebox on Saturday, March 18th, 2023 at 3:00pm & 8:00pm. Bollywood comes to life in this vibrant stage extravaganza!. Taj Express – Bollywood Jukebox takes you on a journey through modern Bollywood music and dance, featuring Bollywood...
NJPAC presents a night of Italian Comedy with Eric D'Alessandro and Vic DiBitetto
(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents a night of comedy with the Italian monsters of comedy, Eric D’Alessandro (“Mask Off Remix – Walmart Diss”) and Vic DiBitetto (Working Class Zero) on Saturday, April 14, 2023 at 8:00pm in Prudential Hall. The Goodfellas...
bergenPAC Students To Dance at Carnegie Hall in ‘A Night of Inspiration’
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Dance students from the Performing Arts School at bergenPAC will take the stage at Carnegie Hall as part of 'A Night of Inspiration.' The event features a mix of music, dance, and spoken word performances from diverse traditions. The production will be held Saturday, December 10 at 8:00pm in Carnegie Hall’s Stern Auditorium and is led by acclaimed producer, composer, and music director Ray Chew, and co-produced with his wife and business partner Vivian Scott Chew, a global music marketing executive.
Carteret High School Choir to join Foreigner Tribute Band in Concert
(CARTERET, NJ) -- The Carteret High School Choir, led by Mr. Kason Jackson, will perform with the nation’s leading Foreigner tribute, Double Vision – The Foreigner Experience at Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center on Friday, December 16 at 7:30pm. The music of Foreigner defined a generation. With...
PHOTOS from "The Nutcracker Rocks" at Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater
(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (AXCBT) is presenting The Nutcracker Rocks through December 11th. The Nutcracker ROCKS follows a bored, teen Clara, who must endure her family's posh holiday party on the Upper East Side until her eccentric Uncle Drosselmeyer arrives. Uncle Drosselmeyer shakes things up at the distinguished Manhattan party when he shows up transporting Clara to a magic land—the Jersey Shore—where the traditional Land of Sweets is instead a candy shop in Asbury Park. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
Mercer County Community College Music Department Presents Free Winter Concerts
The Mercer County Community College Jazz Band, directed by Scott Hornick, has been performing at area malls during the 2022 holiday season. This year’s Jazz Ensemble features Very Thompson and Matt Gargiullo on vibraphone, Jalen Johnson on trombone, Alina Mastrangeli on clarinet, Kayla Hawkins on flute, David Meriney on drums, Harrison Silverman on ukulele, Kyrie miller on guitar, Eddie Berkeyheiser on keyboard, CiCi Corriveau on keyboard, Maho Kurisu vocals and keyboard and Camryn LeCain, Ave Corbitt, Isabel Pluchino and Harrison Silverman vocals. Photo credit: Marcya Roberts.
Visual Arts Center of New Jersey Elects Five New Board Members
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) recently elected five new members to its board of Trustees at the Art Center’s most recent annual meeting, held on November 14, 2022. Greg Adams, Lisa Gingeleskie, Lorraine Kelly, Vani Krishnamurthy, and André Renaudo will begin serving immediately and their terms will run through November 2025.
REVIEW: "The Sound of Music" at Paper Mill Playhouse
An enduring, Tony Award-winning classic, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein III’s The Sound of Music is a ubiquitous, stalwart musical theatre crowd-pleaser given an enthralling new production at Paper Mill Playhouse. The infamous story---based on real people and events---follows the remarkable journey of Maria Rainer (Ashley Blanchet), a restless...
Prudential Center Hosts WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest In April
(NEWARK, NJ) -- WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest returns to the Rock on Friday, April 28th, 2023. This year’s headliner is one of New Jersey's favorite bands, legendary rockers Breaking Benjamin who have chosen Rock the Rock Fest as one of only a select few major events in 2023. Joining them on the mainstage will be rockers Falling in Reverse and The Pretty Reckless plus Beartooth, Dorothy, and special VIP appearance by Crobot.
The Black Box Holds Two Fundraising Events In December
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Tickets are now on sale for two special fundraising events, in support of The Black Box's 2023 Season of new and under produced works from world class writers and artists-in-residence at www.blackboxpac.com! One on December 18th and the other on December 22nd. On Sunday, December 18th, Black...
The Atlantic Highlands Arts Council Announces Open Call for "Touch/Hold" Exhibition
(ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ) -- The Atlantic Highlands Arts Council has announced an open call for "Touch/Hold" - a juried photography exhibit. The Entry Deadline is December 23rd, 2022 at midnight. As we mostly resume our post-Covid lives, the joy of personal contact becomes apparent. In addition, physical bonds can occur...
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0